Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We have all the best words.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Shocking, but not surprising

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The willow is too close to the house.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 15-16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 15-16

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,


=======

======

======

Again, with the jarhead jokes…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Cermet
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • Sloane Ranger
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      58.8% with at least 1 jab
      53.9% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      19 new cases – 84% of cases are people under 40, including 10 children 0 –19. Children under 10 accounted for the highest number of cases. For the last 2 days children have had the most COVID cases, where it’s usually people in their 20s having the most.

      .8% test positivity

      Deaths now at 1320.

      70 people hospitalized, 16 in the ICU

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Confoozled by numbers from the Vatican. Population about 800, around 3500 counting itinerant workers who don’t reside in the city proper.

      Number of vaccinations they’re reporting as having been administered: nearly 10,500.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      The Guardian liveblog, via Reuters:

      A quick snap from Reuters here, Malaysia’s foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said China has agreed to contribute 500,000 doses of Covid vaccines made by its drugmaker Sinovac BioTech to the Southeast Asian country.
      “This timely contribution will bolster the vaccination process and assist the ongoing rollout of Malaysia’s National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme,” Hishammuddin said.

      No doubt, it will also ensure we don’t get as miffed the next time their air force encroaches on 8ur airspace.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/15 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic cases.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      • Guangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sub-districts & 2 residential compounds were elevated to Medium Risk & 5 were re-designated as Low Risk. 2 sub-districts remain at High Risk, 5 sub-districts & 6 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases.
      • Foshan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Zhanjiang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Maoming did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      In Zhejiang Province, there currently 3 domestic asymptomatic cases at Wenzhou

      In Liaoning Province, there are 3 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases at Yingkou.

      In Yunnan Province, there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case, at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/15 China reported 21 new imported confirmed cases, 36 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 13 confirmed (all Chinese nationals) & 12 asymptomatic cases (9 Chinese, 2 South African & 1 Zimbabwean nationals), all coming from South Africa
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), both Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Bangladesh, Niger (via Istanbul) & Tanzania (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from Bangladesh & 1 each from Cambodia & Afghanistan, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Uganda, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iran, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE, the DRC (via Paris CdG) & Ethiopia; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Russia; 2 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Changzhou in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Namibia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Egypt; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar, Hungary (via Frankfurt) & Romania (via Frankfurt)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Japan & the US
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Mexico & Taiwan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia
      • Quanzhou in Fujian Province – 2 suspect cases, both coming from Taiwan
      • Xi’an in Shanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 17 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,047 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 487 active confirmed cases in the country (337 imported), 14 in serious condition (3 imported), 421 asymptomatic cases (399 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 14,814 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      As of 6/15, 923.910M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 19.776M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/16, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from Sri Lanka).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      @NotMax: Bet they did family members of all workers and didn’t care if a few of their friends or relatives also came along for a vaccination.

      In Maryland, a mass clinic near Virginia gave more vaccinations to Virginians than Marylanders – some places don’t care where you came from.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sloane Ranger

      @NotMax: It could be they are giving the vaccine to everyone who lives and works in the City, so take the 3500 number as the people vaccinated and then assume they were given a 2 dose vaccine. That takes us to 7000 vaccines administered.

      Then assume that the Vatican opened up vaccinations to workers families (not everyone who works there is a priest or nun) and they could very easily have reached a total of 10,500 individual doses in people’s arms.

      That’s the only explanation that seems to make sense, at least to me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      @Sloane Ranger

      Thing is that would be a vaccination rate of 100%, which while not inconceivable has a better than even chance of not being factual. That’s basically the source of my confusion.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     