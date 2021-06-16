White House to host July 4 'independence from virus' bash (from @AP) https://t.co/fzeuvJIxb3 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 15, 2021





600,000 Americans dead of Covid: Despite normal life in reach, death toll is now close to the massive 650,000 U.S. deaths recorded during the Great Influenza of 1918 when there was no vaccine. Inoculations have slowed Covid mortality—but not entirely https://t.co/L21WUy6Xc4 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2021

The 600,000 U.S. lives lost to COVID-19, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. The worldwide death toll is about 3.8 million people, though the real totals are thought to be significantly higher.https://t.co/82GuXWaIkt — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2021

Outgoing U.N. aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan https://t.co/nkXTqjtanv pic.twitter.com/jSLoWlBBNG — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

In rich countries, vaccines are making Covid-19 a manageable health issue | Devi Sridhar | The Guardian https://t.co/WaGROswrxv — Equity & Health (@equitylist) June 14, 2021

India’s famed Taj Mahal re-opens for tourists as COVID-19 curbs ease https://t.co/IUv0lHnGW5 pic.twitter.com/hj7NpiQrhm — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Opposition questions India gov't on doubling vaccine dosing gap https://t.co/M7qJNMw3Kn pic.twitter.com/vsHYPNYJ5b — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

China ramps up vaccinations, but uneven rollout leaves borders closed https://t.co/JTszJOgpiA pic.twitter.com/kiCEph5bSU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Osaka governor says to ask Japan govt to call ‘quasi-emergency’ https://t.co/mwyn0FSNfi pic.twitter.com/MzZOPXUW1g — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

I'm not sure what, if anything, there is to add to that observation, but there it is. the goal is for every adult to have at least one shot by the end of august — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 16, 2021

As iniquitous as this was as an idea, it did give me some hope that the government would consider lifting quarantine more broadly for vaccinated people. If they're not going to do it for international financiers, they're definitely not going to do it for the rest of us. https://t.co/c1aZKXtbZD — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) June 16, 2021

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are studying the jab’s effectiveness against the so-called “Moscow strain” of the virushttps://t.co/q5kSDd3bqG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 16, 2021

Take a look at Moscow’s latest measures to slow the spread of Covid-19https://t.co/MIIg7ErrWg — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 16, 2021

EU approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine delayed, sources say https://t.co/2bRrwSEPmB pic.twitter.com/3I3ntOrcU3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Britain's Conservative government is fending off demands to help businesses and workers more after deciding to keep some coronavirus restrictions in place four weeks longer than expected. https://t.co/oF1OBJQSHs — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 15, 2021

Unvaccinated passengers from GB to Ireland face 10 day isolation https://t.co/rIG8KHr9oB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 15, 2021

Sydney records first local COVID-19 case in more than a month https://t.co/eEGm6vJnbW pic.twitter.com/1WHuW86Kkv — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Ecuador authorizes use of China's CanSino vaccine against COVID-19 https://t.co/lf9DZiwFyr pic.twitter.com/O4sSb4QOak — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Brazil has 2,468 COVID deaths in 24 hours, nears half million toll -ministry https://t.co/Z811k9Dni0 pic.twitter.com/0OnHbSK7WV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Mexico has received 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines donated by the U.S. The shots will be used in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa to boost vaccination rates to levels similar to adjoining U.S. cities. https://t.co/pUlze4eO99 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2021

Novavax, a biotechnology company that endured delays in developing a coronavirus vaccine, revealed results Monday showing that the world is close to having another shot that prevents illness and death, stops virus variants — and proves easy to store. https://t.co/mwbRfnlOF1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2021

A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. https://t.co/7j2qmOKjj4 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2021

Pfizer to study vaccinated people who get infected for guidance on booster shots https://t.co/WAlwJQ0yuI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 15, 2021

Regeneron COVID-19 therapy cuts deaths among hospitalised patients who lack antibodies -study https://t.co/75MRtNnQRp pic.twitter.com/yIuEZzGE2Y — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Irish scientists identify how and why some Covid patients develop life-threatening blood clots https://t.co/P6XYXolyw9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 15, 2021

Why the Delta variant, which hit India badly, is a concern: it’s more contagious and increases risk of hospitalisation says ⁦@DrEricDing⁩. Watch the full discussion here where he explains why one vaccine dose is not enough: https://t.co/vPyp6vNDm8 ⁦⁦@KautilyaSPP⁩ pic.twitter.com/7l5JzK5jke — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 16, 2021

NYC celebrates the end of pandemic restrictions and reaching the 70% vaccination rate! pic.twitter.com/w49DWjfa2I — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 16, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom says “today is about hugging again" as California sheds most of its COVID-19 restrictions.https://t.co/PxjNFWvPeZ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2021

Navy CNO says 75% of the Navy is vaccinated against Covid, Marines 50% — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) June 15, 2021