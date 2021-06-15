Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Proud

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Proud

by | 38 Comments

Readership capture — mark your calendars:


Per the Washington Post:

The tour was announced last year, before the pandemic closed many museums across the country, and it opens on schedule at the Art Institute of Chicago (June 18-Aug. 15) before moving to the Brooklyn Museum (Aug. 27-Oct. 24), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Nov. 7-Jan. 2, 2022), the High Museum of Art in Atlanta (Jan. 14-March 13, 2022) and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston (March 27-May 30, 2022). Most of the cities share a connection with the Obamas or the artists. In addition to the Obamas’ well-known ties to Chicago, Sherald grew up in Georgia, and Wiley was born in Los Angeles and has a studio in Brooklyn…

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Weird watching Colbert and seeing Dana Carvey sounding more like Jimmy Stewart or George HW than Biden, but okay.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      Can’t argue with Yellow Springs being the prettiest, but the pickings are pretty slim.

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      adam harris @AdamHSays
      This is quite a sentence. https://nytimes.com/2021/05/19/us/

      “The Biden administration’s efforts to provide $4 billion in debt relief to minority farmers is encountering stiff resistance from banks, which are complaining that the government initiative to pay off the loans of borrowers who have faced decades of financial discrimination will cut into their profits and hurt investors.”

      The more things change, the more they stay the same.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Should be noted that Judge Jackson is to fill the position vacated by Garland when he moved to become Attorney General.

      Rs voting for confirmation: Murkowski, Collins and (hoodathunk it) Graham.

    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: Their definition of “pretty” must be different from mine. Hermann, MO is fine, so is Hot Springs, AR, but IMHO neither are anywhere near the “Prettiest” towns in these 2 states.

    8. 8.

      sab

      @debbie: Seriously? Yellow Springs is flat as a pancake. Try Gambier. Or Kent. Or Granville. Or Hiram. Or Oberlin. And those are just the college towns.

      Chagrin Falls is lovely.

    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: And I can’t believe they think Sheridan is the prettiest town in WY. Maybe they’ve cleaned it up since I lived there.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      I feel like the media is more concerned about Biden’s meeting with Putin than they ever were with the puppet.

    20. 20.

      germy

      @rikyrah:

      Maybe it’s time for a new pillow?

      My old one, it said “washable” so I ran it through the washer and dryer.  It was nice and clean after that, but it lost its fluffiness.

      I bought a cheap pillow last week at Aldi.  Not sure how long it’ll last, but it’s fluffy and supports my heavy head.

    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      So excited to see that the Obama portraits are coming to Atlanta next year! I’ve been yearning to see them for a long time.

    26. 26.

      WereBear

      I still feel whiplash from the last 5-6 years.

      Like I live in a house, which then burns down, and I spend some time in the hospital, and when I come back the house is rebuilt and what treasures I could save have been placed there for me…

    27. 27.

      Ken

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m one of those plebians who thinks looking at a jpg of the painting is as good as looking at the real thing, with the added advantage that I don’t have to wait in lines.

    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @zhena gogolia: I had a good time there, too good a time in fact, but Sheridan wasn’t much more than a dusty main street and looking at the picture it still isn’t.

      @Bluegirlfromwyo: I certainly wouldn’t want to venture a guess as to the prettiest, but Story is a hop, skip, and a jump away and as pretty as any postcard. Probably not enough bars there. I suspect they don’t even have a motel.

    32. 32.

      Spanky

      @WereBear: It didn’t burn down, it was invaded by a troupe of white trash, who then proceeded to trash it.

      But though trashed, it still stands, and is gonna require a bit of fumigating. To say the least.

    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ken:

      You have a point about waiting in lines, but to me part of the experience of seeing paintings in galleries or museums is that you get the impact of scale. For instance, the first time I saw the Mona Lisa I was shocked at how small it actually is, since it looms so large in our imaginations. Other paintings are far bigger than a .jpg or other reproduction can possibly indicate, and to me the choice of size is an important part of what the artist wants to convey.

    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      Fun fact about Judge Jackson: she is related to Paul Ryan by marriage. Her husband’s twin brother is Ryan’s brother-in-law.

    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Don’t ever change Misery: St. Clair man removed from storm drain

      A St. Clair man was hospitalized after being removed from a storm drain Sunday night, according to a Union Police news release.

      The 36-year-old man, whose name was not provided, was found stuck in a pipe after police were called to the area of Sarah Lane in southwestern Union at around 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. The man, who police said was impaired on drugs, told officers he crawled into the pipe looking for his Jeep.

      Union Fire and Ambulance were called to the scene to help remove the man.

      The man was not injured from being stuck in the pipe but was taken to the hospital because of his drug impairment, police said. He was then taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center for “safekeeping,” according to Union Police.

      Rex ChapmanHorse [email protected]
      “I thought I parked it right here.”

    37. 37.

      Soprano2

      @sab: My mother was born in Chagrin Falls, and went to grade school there until she was 9.  She was in the same class there as Tim Conway!

    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Hartmann: The Breakaway Republic of Missouri

      Gov. Mike Parson visited a shooting range called Frontier Justice in a town called Lee’s Summit to sign a law called the Second Amendment Preservation Act on Saturday.

      Well, of course he did.

      What a fitting spot to send a message to the neighboring United States that it need not try treading on sovereign Missouri with some radical-socialist plot to take its guns. The new state law says federal gun laws don’t apply here anymore, and there will be a dear price to pay for any local law enforcement officials who don’t abide by that.

      The choice of location could not have been more apropos. It was a shot across the bow to the Yankee administration of President Joe Biden. Or as Parson’s patriots like to call him: Alleged President Joe Biden.

      What part of “frontier justice” do you not understand? Does the name Lee not ring a bell?

      This is about as close to an official Civil War reenactment that the lunatic edition of the Republican Party can get away with in Missouri. Don’t bother pointing out that Missouri was technically a neutral state in that war: Folks here don’t have time for critical race theory.

      What they do have time for is a culture war. The message is very clear to the Biden administration, along with progressives, liberals, moderates and rational conservatives everywhere: We’d sooner secede from the union than tolerate such intrusions and indignities as background checks for gun purchases.

