i try not to do these cheap shots at entire states because everyone is at the mercy of the governments they elect, especially people that didn’t vote for them. anyway good luck this month texas, remind your senator he is a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/hfopmAK3nm — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 14, 2021

Your Republican rulers have decided they’re only gonna bail their end of the lifeboat. And when that doesn’t work… how’s the power grid in Cancun?



BREAKING: ERCOT is now asking people to conserve electricity through Friday, saying there are a significant number of power plants offline and expecting possible record use for June. pic.twitter.com/zWZkf0bkPq — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) June 14, 2021

ERCOT's reserves are continuing to fall. Down ~300 MW in the past 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wN9ujbvYra — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) June 14, 2021

Greg Abbott, last week: "Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid." ERCOT, this week: https://t.co/tRGgfVVVOJ — Boot Texas Republicans (@BootTexasGOP) June 14, 2021

Texas governor blasted as electric authority warns of power outages — this time in a heat wave #AbbottFailedTexas #Cancun https://t.co/8mPHqY6ivi — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 14, 2021

"let's be totally separate from rest of the country's power grid, because reasons" does not seem to have worked out so well, but also the people running the state do not seem to care all that much — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 15, 2021

I could believe this, because the God these Texans keep talking about is a sadist, Who would gleefully punish a lot of innocent people because His preferences were not sufficiently noted…