Here’s an American pipehitter, but I don’t know about his inclination to apologize, fight for the future, or give an inch:
Pipehitter
by Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix| 24 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Elizabelle
LOL. Pipehitting? It’s as good as teabagging.
WTF?!
waspuppet
These people are freaks, and not in the good way, and we don’t point that out nearly enough.
Ken
This is like a twelve-year-old boy trying to get people to use the cool nickname he wishes he had. Except the kid’s not about to get twitter-dragged.
Gravenstone
They’re trying soooo hard to be “cool”. And it’s never going to happen.
piratedan
I know we’re not exactly proponents of Capital Punishment here, but I would be happy to put all these folks into a multi-billion dollar spaceship and launch them into the cosmos on a fact-finding mission that would take centuries… direction really doesn’t matter.
Baud
Really odd that the GOP still thinks they can play the patriotism card.
Elizabelle
Oh dawg. It’s a specialized military term, now to be applied to the ammosexuals, keyboard/whiteboard commandos, and budding insurrectionists who slobber over this stuff.
If I were West Point, I would demand that Pompeo return the diploma. First in his class, and he is among the worst of them.
pipe hitter (noun) a term used in the US military community to describe special operations personnel in the US military, such as the Delta Force, SEALS, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and Special Forces. Pipe hitters are units of some of the most highly respected, well-trained, and qualified operators.
Martin
Can we just add ‘synonym: fascist’ to the end of that entry?
Baud
@Elizabelle: Oh man. Stolen valor.
Tom65
Marsellus Wallace has a *completely* different definition.
lowtechcyclist
When I first saw this post title, I thought it was a reference to January 6th insurrectionists hitting cops with pipes.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
BUTCH: You okay?</p>
MARSELLUS: Naw man. I’m pretty fuckin’ far from okay!</p>
Long pause.</p>
BUTCH: What now?</p>
MARSELLUS: What now? Well let me tell you what now. I’m gonna call a couple pipe-hittin‘ niggas, who’ll go to work on homes here with a pair of pliers and a blow torch.</p>
(to Zed)Hear me talkin’ hillbilly boy?! I ain’t through with you by a damn sight. I’m gonna git Medieval on your ass.</p>
Pulp Fiction, March 1992
Copywrite infringement</p>
Fuckers always steal
MisterForkbeard
@Elizabelle: Like all self-anointed conservative names, this one has some potential gay overtones. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
ETA: Oh, I see. No, he’s trying to steal from the military. Nice.
Gravenstone
@Elizabelle: So they’re basically trying to institutionalize stolen valor. Remind us again, oh GOP bastards, how you’re all about “supporting the troops”…
dmsilev
Maybe he meant pipefitter? That’s an honorable profession which requires a fair amount of skill to do well. Wait, a Republican politician. Never mind then.
Omnes Omnibus
Urban dictionary has still another definition. I can also say that the military slang definition is one with which I am unfamiliar.
Amir Khalid
@lowtechcyclist:
Well, I wouldn’t say you got that wrong.
Betty Cracker
The mind. It reels.
Elizabelle
This mainly reminds me that we all have a lot of work to do, ferreting out the far right wingers burrowed into the military and law enforcement. I say “we”, because we need to keep on the pressure to make it happen.
I suspect there’s already a lot of interest in that subject, among those investigating January 6th. (Incidentally, Dana Rohrabacher just admitted he was there protesting too.)
Germany is probably ahead of us in reviewing its military and police structures. Since they took the Nazi era seriously, whereas we have a lot of conservadumbs who don’t even want to teach honestly about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, etc. They’re having a public fit about it.
From June 10th NY Times:
Elite German Police Unit Disbanded Over Far-Right Group Chat
The move against the unit in Frankfurt is the latest by German authorities to clamp down on a rise in far-right networks in several state security units and in the military.
BERLIN — The German authorities disbanded an elite state police unit and suspended 18 of its active members after they were found to have been involved in a chat group that exchanged racist messages and glorified the Nazis, the interior minister of Hesse said on Thursday.
The move against the unit — roughly analogous to a S.W.A.T. team in the United States — in Frankfurt is the latest by German authorities to clamp down on a rise in far-right networks in several state security units and in the military. Police officers in several states have been fired or reprimanded for their participation in such chat groups, where content like swastikas, Hitler images and anti-foreigner postings are shared over social media.
In the central state of Hesse alone, the latest revelations bring the number of police officers who have been or are under investigation for far-right sympathies to nearly 100. Günter Rudolph, a Social Democratic state lawmaker, described the Frankfurt case as offering “staggering evidence of a profound problem in Hesse’s police force.”
… In the most significant development of the country’s efforts to stamp out extremism in law enforcement and the military, the defense ministry was forced last year to disband a full fighting company of the country’s most elite special forces unit, known by its German initials, K.S.K., because of right-wing infiltration.
The authorities took the dramatic move after the authorities conducted a wide-ranging investigation into far-right structures within the unit and just six weeks after authorities dug up an illegal weapons cache in the backyard of one of the company’s soldiers.
The chat room was most active in 2016 and 2017, according to officials, and it was found by coincidence when the mobile devices of a member of the unit were analyzed for child pornography in an unconnected case.
