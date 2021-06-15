Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We have all the best words.

This fight is for everything.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Wetsuit optional.

Just a few bad apples.

The house always wins.

This really is a full service blog.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Han shot first.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Pipehitter

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Gravenstone
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • piratedan
  • Ten Bears
  • Tom65
  • waspuppet

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      Ken

      This is like a twelve-year-old boy trying to get people to use the cool nickname he wishes he had.  Except the kid’s not about to get twitter-dragged.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      @Ken
      Stop trying to make fetch happen.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      I know we’re not exactly proponents of Capital Punishment here, but I would be happy to put all these folks into a multi-billion dollar spaceship and launch them into the cosmos on a fact-finding mission that would take centuries… direction really doesn’t matter.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Oh dawg.  It’s a specialized military term, now to be applied to the ammosexuals, keyboard/whiteboard commandos, and budding insurrectionists who slobber over this stuff.

      If I were West Point, I would demand that Pompeo return the diploma.  First in his class, and he is among the worst of them.

      pipe hitter (noun) a term used in the US military community to describe special operations personnel in the US military, such as the Delta Force, SEALS, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and Special Forces. Pipe hitters are units of some of the most highly respected, well-trained, and qualified operators.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Really odd that the GOP still thinks they can play the patriotism card.

      This.  They’ve been traitors so many different ways at this point, it’s hard to keep track of them all.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      When I first saw this post title, I thought it was a reference to January 6th insurrectionists hitting cops with pipes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Tom65: I’ma call a coupla hard, pipe-hittin’ n*****s, who’ll go to work on the homes here with a pair of pliers and a blow torch. – Marcellus Wallace (Pulp Fiction)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      BUTCH: You okay?</p>

      MARSELLUS: Naw man. I’m pretty fuckin’ far from okay!</p>

      Long pause.</p>

      BUTCH: What now?</p>

      MARSELLUS: What now? Well let me tell you what now. I’m gonna call a couple pipe-hittin‘ niggas, who’ll go to work on homes here with a pair of pliers and a blow torch.</p>

      (to Zed)Hear me talkin’ hillbilly boy?! I ain’t through with you by a damn sight. I’m gonna git Medieval on your ass.</p>

      Pulp Fiction, March 1992

      Copywrite infringement</p>

      Fuckers always steal​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Elizabelle: Like all self-anointed conservative names, this one has some potential gay overtones. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

      ETA: Oh, I see. No, he’s trying to steal from the military. Nice.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gravenstone

      @Elizabelle: So they’re basically trying to institutionalize stolen valor. Remind us again, oh GOP bastards, how you’re all about “supporting the troops”…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      Maybe he meant pipefitter? That’s an honorable profession which requires a fair amount of skill to do well. Wait, a Republican politician. Never mind then.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Urban dictionary has still another definition.  I can also say that the military slang definition is one with which I am unfamiliar.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      This mainly reminds me that we all have a lot of work to do, ferreting out the far right wingers burrowed into the military and law enforcement.  I say “we”, because we need to keep on the pressure to make it happen.

      I suspect there’s already a lot of interest in that subject, among those investigating January 6th.  (Incidentally, Dana Rohrabacher just admitted he was there protesting too.)

      Germany is probably ahead of us in reviewing its military and police structures.  Since they took the Nazi era seriously, whereas we have a lot of conservadumbs who don’t even want to teach honestly about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, etc. They’re having a public fit about it.

      From June 10th NY Times:
      Elite German Police Unit Disbanded Over Far-Right Group Chat

      The move against the unit in Frankfurt is the latest by German authorities to clamp down on a rise in far-right networks in several state security units and in the military.

      BERLIN — The German authorities disbanded an elite state police unit and suspended 18 of its active members after they were found to have been involved in a chat group that exchanged racist messages and glorified the Nazis, the interior minister of Hesse said on Thursday.

      The move against the unit — roughly analogous to a S.W.A.T. team in the United States — in Frankfurt is the latest by German authorities to clamp down on a rise in far-right networks in several state security units and in the military. Police officers in several states have been fired or reprimanded for their participation in such chat groups, where content like swastikas, Hitler images and anti-foreigner postings are shared over social media.

      In the central state of Hesse alone, the latest revelations bring the number of police officers who have been or are under investigation for far-right sympathies to nearly 100. Günter Rudolph, a Social Democratic state lawmaker, described the Frankfurt case as offering “staggering evidence of a profound problem in Hesse’s police force.”

      … In the most significant development of the country’s efforts to stamp out extremism in law enforcement and the military, the defense ministry was forced last year to disband a full fighting company of the country’s most elite special forces unit, known by its German initials, K.S.K., because of right-wing infiltration.

      The authorities took the dramatic move after the authorities conducted a wide-ranging investigation into far-right structures within the unit and just six weeks after authorities dug up an illegal weapons cache in the backyard of one of the company’s soldiers.

      The chat room was most active in 2016 and 2017, according to officials, and it was found by coincidence when the mobile devices of a member of the unit were analyzed for child pornography in an unconnected case.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     