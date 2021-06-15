Trump gave a speech threatening aggressive use of force. Immediately on its conclusion, peaceful protestors (in contrast to the violent ones there the night before) were clubbed and gassed. Then Trump waltzed out for a photo op. Perhaps it's all a coincidence. Perhaps. https://t.co/3u8TEEMoXb — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 10, 2021

All is for the best, in this best of all possible worlds! Please take our word on this, citizens!

It’d be less degrading if the Putin / Trump kakistocracy network were holding these media headliners’ blackmail material. But it seems to be just a craving for ‘normalcy’ — defined as ‘Repubs in charge, like our tinpot gods intended.’

Their plan was to rubber bullet and tear gas citizens all along? And this makes things better how? — RMR (@rmrjersey) June 9, 2021





Props to the Washington Post (i.e., the local paper) for resisting The Narrative — “The lingering questions about the clearing of Lafayette Square”:

The most important question asked about the clearing of Lafayette Square on June 1 of last year came that day from Attorney General William P. Barr… In footage from that moment, you can see Barr speak to the commander, after which the commander’s head droops with seemingly intentional melodrama. From a report released Wednesday by the Interior Department inspector general, we learn what Barr asked. “Are these people still going to be here when POTUS comes out?” “These people” were the protesters. And “POTUS,” of course, was the president of the United States, who, within an hour, emerged from the White House, strode through a square newly and contentiously cleared of demonstrators and posed for several photographs outside of a church… We don’t know Barr’s side of the story because the inspector general’s report focused only on the conduct of the U.S. Park Police (USPP), the organization that falls within the Interior Department’s mandate. Many other agencies were on the scene that day, including Bureau of Prisons officers — airdropped in by the Justice Department in response to the ongoing protests — and the Secret Service. Most of the officers there were under Park Police direction (except the Secret Service) but the inspector general only “sought interviews and information from individuals outside of the USPP when doing so would provide us with information about the agency’s USPP’s activities. Accordingly, we did not seek to interview Attorney General William Barr, White House personnel, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officers, [D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD)] personnel, or Secret Service personnel regarding their independent decisions that did not involve the USPP.”…

The US Park Police did not clear protesters to allow for then-President Trump's march to St. John's Church last June, but instead did so to allow a contractor to install a fence safely around the White House, a new report states https://t.co/EQz7TVgDzy — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 9, 2021

I’m one of the people who went to Lafayette Square last June in support of #BLM, & was driven away by riot police with teargas, & flash grenades. I saw the report finding no link between the clearing of the park & the photo op. Initially I was not going to respond… — The Rev. Gini Gerbasi (@GiniGerbasi) June 11, 2021

The idea that this level of violence – unleashed in a single moment – was about clearing the space for a fence is absurd. This was not, “Hey folks, we need you to move so we can build a fence!” This was police in riot gear using weapons of war. — The Rev. Gini Gerbasi (@GiniGerbasi) June 11, 2021

also, the whole thing was broadcast in real time. we could see the violence and the gas https://t.co/bAlzXZJLk7 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 9, 2021

That report that a lot of media outlets claimed exonerated Barr and the former president? It doesn’t. If you look closely, it doesn’t even pretend to. https://t.co/A9e8jDYyhY — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 12, 2021

… Without an explanation of the early Secret Service deployment, which is outside the scope of the DOI IG report, we can’t rule out the possibility that Trump’s schedule determined the timing of the assault on protesters. Without knowing more about the official who was apparently seeking to move up that timing, whose identity and affiliation are mysteriously redacted in the DOI IG report, we can’t pursue an important lead that might explain that early deployment. Without an investigation that looks beyond the Park Police to all the participants involved in that violent affair, a task the IG report expressly disavows, we can’t make particularly meaningful conclusions. The uncertainties left by the report don’t mean that we need to overstate our certainty in the other direction—we really don’t know why the Secret Service jumped out early—but news headlines should reflect the report’s limitations and its deliberate blindspots, not the government’s party line.

what the report actually says is that although there's no express indication that Trump gave the order, police were told that Trump was coming and Barr explicitly asked when the protestors would be removed. https://t.co/dCujgGAagz — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) June 9, 2021