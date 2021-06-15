Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our Failed Media Experiment: Retroactively Rewriting Trump's Lafayette Square Photo-Op

All is for the best, in this best of all possible worlds! Please take our word on this, citizens!

It’d be less degrading if the Putin / Trump kakistocracy network were holding these media headliners’ blackmail material. But it seems to be just a craving for ‘normalcy’ — defined as ‘Repubs in charge, like our tinpot gods intended.’



Props to the Washington Post (i.e., the local paper) for resisting The Narrative — “The lingering questions about the clearing of Lafayette Square”:

The most important question asked about the clearing of Lafayette Square on June 1 of last year came that day from Attorney General William P. Barr…

In footage from that moment, you can see Barr speak to the commander, after which the commander’s head droops with seemingly intentional melodrama. From a report released Wednesday by the Interior Department inspector general, we learn what Barr asked.

“Are these people still going to be here when POTUS comes out?”

“These people” were the protesters. And “POTUS,” of course, was the president of the United States, who, within an hour, emerged from the White House, strode through a square newly and contentiously cleared of demonstrators and posed for several photographs outside of a church…

We don’t know Barr’s side of the story because the inspector general’s report focused only on the conduct of the U.S. Park Police (USPP), the organization that falls within the Interior Department’s mandate. Many other agencies were on the scene that day, including Bureau of Prisons officers — airdropped in by the Justice Department in response to the ongoing protests — and the Secret Service. Most of the officers there were under Park Police direction (except the Secret Service) but the inspector general only “sought interviews and information from individuals outside of the USPP when doing so would provide us with information about the agency’s USPP’s activities. Accordingly, we did not seek to interview Attorney General William Barr, White House personnel, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officers, [D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD)] personnel, or Secret Service personnel regarding their independent decisions that did not involve the USPP.”…

Without an explanation of the early Secret Service deployment, which is outside the scope of the DOI IG report, we can’t rule out the possibility that Trump’s schedule determined the timing of the assault on protesters. Without knowing more about the official who was apparently seeking to move up that timing, whose identity and affiliation are mysteriously redacted in the DOI IG report, we can’t pursue an important lead that might explain that early deployment. Without an investigation that looks beyond the Park Police to all the participants involved in that violent affair, a task the IG report expressly disavows, we can’t make particularly meaningful conclusions. The uncertainties left by the report don’t mean that we need to overstate our certainty in the other direction—we really don’t know why the Secret Service jumped out early—but news headlines should reflect the report’s limitations and its deliberate blindspots, not the government’s party line.

    30Comments

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Barr’s interpretation and understanding of the breadth and scope of command afforded by the “General” part of his title is … flawed.

      /understatement

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The attack occurred at 7PM Eastern so it would get prime time coverage on State Media.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kay

      Pwn All The Things
      @pwnallthethings
      ·3h
      The Tuesday of that week, the President’s team sent DOJ a draft lawsuit that DOJ was to bring to dispute the election result

      Real information and communications starting to come out now.
      The Trump Administration were dead serious about overturning the election. They were planning on remaining in power.
      It’s just extraordinary. An actual coup effort going on behind the scenes all through December.
      I’m starting to understand better now why the whole Republican Party opposes an investigation. I didn’t realize they would leave a written record of the coup attempt- didn’t occur to me.
      These people have to be prosecuted. This really can’t go unanswered.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      Will Stancil
      @whstancil
      ·2h
      Given the pressure being placed on DOJ to try to invalidate the election, I would like to know, more than ever, why Trump installed a bunch of loyalists at DoD during the same period, and why all living Secretaries of Defense issued a letter warning against a military coup

      That letter becomes much more understandable with more and more context and information. They knew by early December this thing was completely out of control.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      Kind of shocking they would leave so much evidence.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: If they were convinced that they’d win out, nobody would have seen the documentation or be in a position to do anything about it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      @dmsilev:

      Remember, Trump tore up every piece of paper after reading it. Seems somewhat sloppy not to proactively order others to do the same. He knew what he was trying to do was not legal.

      ETA: Seems sloppier than that suit he was wearing on Monday.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      The US Park Police did not clear protesters to allow for then-President Trump’s march to St. John’s Church last June, but instead did so to allow a contractor to install a fence safely around the White House, a new report states

      Hmmmmmm….

      So the Kremlin’s orange fascist shitstain saw (or was told) that Lafayette Square was empty and just felt like a fascist photo op?

      Sure Jan. You slapdick.

      ETA – It’s especially sickening when all of this was broadcast in real time by different mediums.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JMG

      The ones inside the Trump administration who didn’t think the coup would work kept detailed records. The coup participants, not so much. BTW, 21 GOP representatives voted no on a resolution awarding the Capitol Police a medal for 1/6. Dept. of Justice should hoover up their phone and Internet records from Election Day until now.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @Kay:   It’s interesting this stuff is dribbling out after the Senate Republicans refused to allow a bipartisan January 6th investigation.

      Time to gear up the House and Senate investigations.  Who cares if they are not “bipartisan”?  That makes them more likely to be accurate.

      I felt a little frisson of fear when you connected the DOJ with the Secs of Defense letter.  We are not out of the woods until the Republicans’ potential to try this again is crippled.

      More shoes to drop.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: it’s just as mind-blowing as the concept of a Russian asset installed in the WH, and equally supported by the facts.  Which, at some point, the powers-that-be in this country really should consider following, wherever they lead.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      I think they were seeking a delay hoping they could touch off mass rioting and unrest so the transfer wouldn’t happen. If they could get the DOJ to file something they’d have the time they needed to fire up the loyalists and get them rioting.  Once there was a delay and it looked like they were succeeding in stealing it our people would come out too.

      They have to be prosecuted for this. They can’t get away with attempting it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Redshift

      @Baud:

      Did they ever install that fence? 

      I looked it up, and apparently they actually did install fencing that night. I was sure I was going to find they’d started the next day or something. But for once, they actually came up with a plausible lie, instead of obvious bullshit that their minions have to believe to prove their loyalty.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

       

      @debbie: he tore those papers up, but there were people putting all those scraps back together. It’s going to take years for all the information to come out, and honestly we don’t have that kind of time. I don’t even know if we’ll have the will/ability to prosecute all the people involved in this.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro:   I was thinking about that, the Russian asset installed in the White House, yesterday, with the Reality Winner thread.  She may have gone about it wrong, but she cared enough to try to prevent that outcome.  She is a far more principled American than any of his accomplices.

      I would like to see ALL of the Mueller report.  Except to protect intelligence assets, I think it is our due as Americans to know what was in there.  What did Barr not want to get out?

      I would also like to see credible followup on how much of the Steele Dossier turned out to be true.  The wingnuts were so busy discrediting it at every turn, assuring each other it had been repudiated.  I could not care less about golden showers.  It’s the financial and connectivity that interests me.

      I would like to see Trump prosecuted for any money-laundering he has done, and his actual financial dealings with Russians brought to light.  I see in tonight’s NY Times that Cyrus Vance is leaning hard on Allen Weisselberg of the Trump Organization, who has so far refused to cooperate.  They are allegedly preparing charges to be filed, as early as this summer.

      I want a pony too, dammit.  Make that a horse.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kirk Spencer

      @Leto:  I don’t even know if we’ll have the will/ability to prosecute all the people involved in this.

      We won’t, even if all goes well. There will always be the very sneaky or lucky or marginal who avoid successful prosecution.

       

      What we need to emphasize, imo, is the wrongness. Make it so they return to hiding under their rocks for another couple of generations. That’s a win, I think.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      All they needed was one win- a court or state who would go along- and they’d have their delay. I say “a state” but of course I’m talking about individual state officials. They just needed one higher-ranking crook to fall on his sword for Dear Leader. Luckily he has no real alliances with people and they all hate him because kissing his ass humiliates them and shows them to be weak and of poor character. They hate him more than we do. His control is fear-based. They hate themselves for being afraid of him.

      Reply

