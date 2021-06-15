Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

This blog will pay for itself.

We have all the best words.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Everybody saw this coming.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This really is a full service blog.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m going back to the respite thread.

This blog goes to 11…

Let there be snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Politics / Republican Venality / Open Thread: Maybe President Biden Can Trade Rohrabacher Back to Putin?

Open Thread: Maybe President Biden Can Trade Rohrabacher Back to Putin?

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

He’s not worth much, of course, but it would be a little treat for those of us who don’t love treason…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Bonnie
  • Elizabelle
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • TheOtherHank
  • westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Stephen King should find DR and kick his ass back to Orange County.  The nerve of moving to Maine!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      I once was walking on the National Mall in DC when the infamous “B-1 Bob Dornan” from California was addressing a small crowd. He was quite the asshole back in the day. Probably considered a libtard in today’s GQP.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Damn, I’d hate to find out what Rohrabacher considers “unacceptable” then. Is that just his way of saying he didn’t fling his poop around like some of the others?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bonnie

      There ONE thing that can be done to counteract all these voter suppression laws.  GET RID OF THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE!  NOW!!!!!!!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TheOtherHank

      Getting rid of the Electoral College isn’t going to happen; constitutional amendment being required and all that. What I’d like to see is expanding the House. Dilute the power of the low population states by returning to the idea that 1 Representative represents some number N people in their state. We could, say, define N as half the population of the least populous state, so every state gets at least 2 Representatives. Swamp the 2 electoral votes per state with a huge number of representatives.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     