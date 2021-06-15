Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – randy khan – Springtime in Paris – Versailles

On The Road – randy khan – Springtime in Paris – Versailles

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

randy khan

These photos mostly were taken in the Bois de Bologne, a park in the northwest part of the city, not too far from the northern border. We went there to visit the Fondacion Louis Vuitton, a contemporary art museum. We were there not too long after it opened. It’s a wild Frank Gehry building, and definitely worth a visit, but for spring I thought the park was more interesting.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 19
Bois de Bologne, Paris, FranceMay 30, 2015

The park is really big, and these photos capture only the northwest part of it. This is the north side of the museum. You can get to the roof, and the views from there are really great.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 18
Bois de Bologne, Paris, FranceMay 30, 2015

This is the Canots du Lac. It’s really just a bit of a lake with a Japanese-style building on it.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 17
Bois de Bologne, Paris, FranceMay 30, 2015

The northern part of the park has an amusement park. This is not a huge rollercoaster, but it definitely has style.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 16
Bois de Bologne, Paris, FranceMay 30, 2015

This is a very French merry-go-round. Check out the decoration on the urn.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 15
Bois de Bologne, Paris, FranceMay 30, 2015

This and the next photo are just some flowers in the park.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 14
Bois de Bologne, Paris, FranceMay 30, 2015

More flowers.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 13
Le Marais, Paris, FranceJune 1, 2013

Now we’ve left the park for a brief look at some very bright food. First, a fantastic sorbet cone.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 12
Paris, FranceMay 31, 2015

And some meringues in a shop window.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 11
Porte de Vanves, Paris, FranceMay 31, 2015

One of our favorite things to do in Paris is to go to this flea market, which is on weekends near the Porte de Vanves on the south side of the city. They sell all sorts of things at Paris flea markets that you wouldn’t see at American flea markets, notably bottles of wine (many that seem to have been sitting in basements for years before being sold, but also lots of art (mostly not so great, but still). And it’s fun to see what things are suddenly showing up everywhere – last year it was Chinese paperweights that are supposed to look like they’re from Murano.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris - Versailles 10
A bridge over the Seine, Paris, FranceMay 31, 2015

For springtime, I’d thought I’d include a photo of this fascinating phenomenon – couples put locks with their names on bridges in Paris. They’re not everywhere, partly because there are favorite bridges and partly because there aren’t good places to put the locks on all of the bridges. There are thousands of them on some of the bridges.

