JanieM

Most of these were taken at Qing Yun Si, or Blue Cloud temple, which was in the process of being restored. As with our trip to the Great Wall, there were very few other visitors that day. One of monks welcomed us and talked to us briefly about the restoration effort, but otherwise we were left to explore on our own.

The site was on the outskirts of the far side of the city, so we took a cab to get there. At the end of the visit, as we left the temple, a woman on the street greeted us and told us she had seen us arrive in a cab, but that it would be much cheaper to take the bus back into town. And she was going that way, so she could show us the right bus.

This was the woman I mentioned a couple of sets back, who said we should move to Yulin because it had the best water in the world for your skin. She wasn’t the only person I met who thought we should move to China, but she was the only stranger who engaged us like this. It was a little unnerving to think she had watched us come, and somehow managed to be around a couple of hours later when we left, but nothing untoward came of the encounter. She waved us on our way when we got off the bus downtown, and that was the end of that.