Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

NATO Did Not Agree to Admit Ukraine Yesterday

A whole lot of people got really excited yesterday after some reporters mistakenly reported that NATO had agreed to admit Ukraine. The bottom line is that the English language tweet by Ukrainian President Zelensky about Ukraine and NATO, while accurate, was confusing if you do not understand some of the technical details regarding NATO. This was then compounded when, because they’d been primed by the confusing tweet, people then interpreted President Biden’s remarks within the incorrect framing from Zelensky’s tweet. Here’s Zelensky’s original statement:

And it is the “#MAP is an integral part of the membership process” that confused people. So what is the #MAP? MAP stands for Membership Action Plan. The NATO Membership Action Plan is:

The Membership Action Plan (MAP) is a NATO programme of advice, assistance and practical support tailored to the individual needs of countries wishing to join the Alliance. Participation in the MAP does not prejudge any decision by the Alliance on future membership. Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently participating.

Countries participating in the MAP submit individual annual national programmes on their preparations for possible future membership. These cover political, economic, defence, resource, security and legal aspects.

The MAP process provides a focused and candid feedback mechanism on aspirant countries’ progress on their programmes. This includes both political and technical advice, as well as annual meetings between all NATO members and individual aspirants at the level of the North Atlantic Council to assess progress, on the basis of an annual progress report. A key element is the defence planning approach for aspirants, which includes elaboration and review of agreed planning targets.

Throughout the year, meetings and workshops with NATO civilian and military experts in various fields allow for discussion of the entire spectrum of issues relevant to membership.

The MAP was launched in April 1999 at the Alliance’s Washington Summit to help countries aspiring to NATO membership in their preparations. The process drew heavily on the experience gained during the accession process of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, which became members in the Alliance’s first post-Cold War round of enlargement in 1999.

Participation in the MAP

Participation in the MAP helped prepare the seven countries that joined NATO in the second post-Cold War round of enlargement in 2004 (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia) as well as Albania and Croatia, which joined in April 2009. Montenegro, which joined the MAP in December 2009, became a member of the Alliance in June 2017. The Republic of North Macedonia, which had been participating in the MAP since 1999, joined NATO in March 2020.

Currently, Bosnia and Herzegovina is participating in the MAP, having been invited to do so in 2010.  At the time, Allied foreign ministers called on the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina to resolve a key issue concerning the registration of immovable defence property to the state. At their meeting in December 2018, foreign ministers decided that NATO is ready to accept the submission of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s first Annual National Programme under the MAP.  The registration of immovable defence property to the state remains essential.

The issue Ukraine has is that since NATO decided in 2008 that Ukraine could join at some future time, provided it met the criteria, is that nothing has really changed since then in terms of Ukraine meeting the eligibility criteria. Here’s NATO’s communique on the subject from yesterday:

Where things actually stand is that Ukraine is still not ready for admission to NATO because it has to first do the Membership Action Plan that will demonstrate that it has satisfied all the requirements to join. Unfortunately, Ukraine has yet to be able to demonstrate that it has satisfied all the preliminary requirements to begin the Membership Action Plan process. Once it does that, then, provided NATO agrees that is has met the Membership Action Plan requirements, it can begin the Membership Action Plan process that will, provide it can then satisfy those requirements, lead to Ukraine’s admission to NATO. Until then nothing has changed. NATO has said and is still saying that Ukraine may one day join NATO if it qualifies.

If I might make a suggestion: it might behoove the news media to actually bring a subject matter expert with them on these trips who can explain what the technical language regarding NATO means, or, at least, quickly check with one, before tweeting out breaking news and getting everyone riled up for the better part of a day. Just as it might behoove a front pager to ask for input on what this means from the front pager who actually supervised officers from our NATO partners. Just a thought.

Open thread.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The problem seems to have occurred when a journalist who was ignorant on the subject misinterpreted Zelinsky’s tweet. I was headed out when Twitter blew up, and it was pretty much calmed down when I got back.

      We were all on hair trigger during the previous four years because we started out thinking, oh this is an absurd mistake, so I’ll ignore it. Too many times that absurd mistake turned out to be what TFG intended. So we learned to pay attention to things we shouldn’t have had to.

      But we are now in a place where obviously absurd things can be ignored, unless they come from Florida or or Bedminster. And even then, they don’t have the impact of something at national level.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      ian

      I had not heard that Ukraine’s security services were still in such bad shape. I was under the impression that many of them had gotten the boot post 2012. Could you go further into corruption and security service issues in Ukraine for us, when you have the time? Many thanks Adam.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PaulWartenberg

      Query 1: just how far into the MAP process is Ukraine? What steps remain as part of the admissions goals?

      2: What can the United States under Biden do to assist Ukraine to reach those goals?

      3: How soon can this be completed so we can collectively punch Putin in the nads and laugh at him as he rolls over in pain? ‘Cause that SOB has a LOT to answer for…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cameron

      If there actually had been an agreement to admit Ukraine to NATO, that would have made tomorrow’s summit pretty uncomfortable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      @ian: The Putin aligned oligarchs have managed to get and keep their hooks into a very large portion of the Ukrainian government from elected to appointed officials at the national, regional, and local levels. This is where a great deal of the problem is.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @PaulWartenberg: They haven’t even started the MAP process. Because they haven’t successfully done the things needed to become eligible to begin the MAP process.

      There is little that the US can do other than be supportive. The US can’t go in and root out Ukraine’s Putin aligned oligarchs and the politicians, officials, and judges that they own. The US can’t go in and root out Ukraine’s Putin aligned oligarchs and the private sector people they own.

      As for when it will happen, do NOT hold your breath. Ukraine is a very, very, very long way off. Despite what looks like a lot of progress since 2014, they’ve made almost no progress in the technical requirements that would indicate they are eligible to enter the MAP process since the 2008 decision in Bucharest.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old School

      For the front page post yesterday, there was a fair number of comments asking for a new post to discuss Ukraine and a fresh post was needed anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      Hey Adam,

      As long as you are here, one thing I’ve been wondering about is what happens when Putin dies?

      I realize he’s fairly young and looks hale and hearty, and five thousand other things could happen in the mean time, but if a bus ran him over tomorrow, how would that change things, if it does? Is there someone just behind him who’d be just as bad?

      Thanks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Nothing in my front page post yesterday repeated or perpetuated the misunderstanding about Ukraine.  Ukraine was in the news, and the whole thing was sorted out before we even got to comment #5 in yesterday’s post.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Subsole

      @Ohio Mom: I wonder about this, too. I expect secrecy and misdirection from a former KGB man. But has Putin even signalled a successor? Has he taken any steps to groom one? Or does he suffer a bad case of Alexander Syndrome?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anoniminous

      “…it might behoove the news media to actually bring a subject matter expert with them on these trips who can explain what the technical language regarding NATO means”

      Don’t be silly.  Our Infotainment Mediums are in the business of selling advertising not presenting accurate information and thus informing their customers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      Here’s an idea – maybe national news organizations should hire and send journalists who are at least semi-competent subject matter experts on foreign policy to big important foreign policy conferences. Maybe they shouldn’t need to bring along a subject matter expert to talk to because they’ve actually developed a personal command of the issues themselves.

      Or they can just send an average WH stenographer who will regurgitate the first hot take from someone at the bar and then order another round of tequila or whatever. Yeah, that sounds better. //

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trnc

      @Ohio Mom: I realize he’s fairly young and looks hale and hearty, and five thousand other things could happen in the mean time, but if a bus ran him over tomorrow, how would that change things, if it does?

      Before Adam answers, he may need to know if you’ve just gotten a bus driver’s permit.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      @Ohio Mom:

      @Subsole:

      I’d bet that vlad has zero plans for a successor. He’s 69 years old, likely gets far better healthcare than most in his country, has more than enough money to last a lot of lifetimes, very good personal security, and yes he could keel over tomorrow but that seems unlikely. A bus is very unlikely to run him over, he seems to go out of his way to not be exposed to danger of any kind. People like him, who screw over millions for his own satisfaction and gains are unlikely to be all that concerned about succession.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      It used to be that countries interested in NATO membership first join the ‘Partnership for Peace’ (PFP) program. In 2003 I was in a multinational NATO exercise in Scotland where a company of Ukrainian naval infantry participated via PFP. I don’t know if PFP still even exists.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ohio Mom: I have no idea what, if any provisions, have been made for a successor. If he’s designated one and that person is strong enough to hold things together, not much will change. I expect, however, that things will devolve into chaos. Quickly.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      jonas

      Ukraine is very poor, very corrupt, and not terribly politically stable. I doubt it’s going to be in shape to join NATO for quite some time, which is of course exactly how Putin wants it.

      Reply

