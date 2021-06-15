Tom Cotton worries China could harvest DNA from elite athletes at Olympics under ruse of COVID/other testing. Wants Olympics moved and, if athletes can't be protected, boycotted. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 15, 2021

Going after the filthy ChiComs for their pandemic-causing ‘lab leak’ is sooo last week. Tom Cotton will lurk around the locker rooms at the Winter Games, searching for DNA harvesting!!!!…

Cotton says China reportedly sees DNA collection as a vital way to boost its biotech companies and has eyed bio-enhanced soldiers too… "The DNA of thousands of world class athletes could prove to be an irresistible target" — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 15, 2021

Here’s a clip:

If the safety, security, and privacy of our athletes cannot be guaranteed, the United States must adopt a total and complete boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/G6mmTLutmQ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 15, 2021

we’re just going to treat this party like a functioning political organization bereft of complete lunatics aren’t we https://t.co/LDt8D5ezzX — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 15, 2021

Given the number of condoms the IOC hands out at every event, the jokes kinda write themselves…