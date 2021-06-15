Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This is how realignments happen…

Good luck with your asparagus.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shocking, but not surprising

There will be lawyers.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I really should read my own blog.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This really is a full service blog.

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Tom Cotton Vows to Protect America’s Precious Bodily Fluids

Late Night Open Thread: Tom Cotton Vows to Protect America’s Precious Bodily Fluids

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Going after the filthy ChiComs for their pandemic-causing ‘lab leak’ is sooo last week. Tom Cotton will lurk around the locker rooms at the Winter Games, searching for DNA harvesting!!!!…

Here’s a clip:

Given the number of condoms the IOC hands out at every event, the jokes kinda write themselves…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JoyceH
  • Kent
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • patrick II
  • Pete Downunder
  • RaflW
  • RandomMonster
  • Redshift
  • sab
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      I wonder if he has any friends, real friends he’s just ever human with. He seems to be nothing so much as arrogance and hunger for power personified.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Pete Downunder

      The framers of the Constitution really blew it when setting the requirements for elective office – they left out a sanity clause.
      .
      .
      .
      I guess they didn’t believe in sanity clause
      I’ll see myself out

      Reply
    5. 5.

      patrick II

      In one week I have heard doctor Sheri Tenpenny say the covid vaccine turns people into magnets, congressman Louie Gohmert ask a Forest Service employee to change the orbits of the earth and moon to fight climate change, and Senator Tom Cotton worry about Chinese supersoldiers created from American Olympic athlete’s DNA. The utter avalanche of stupidity and exploitation is suffocating.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @West of the Rockies: I don’t know, I do know I don’t want to live in a country where more than 10 people per million actually make sense out of this drivel from a supposedly very well educated person.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      @patrick II: ​
      &nbsp

      Has anyone ever tried to explain to them that the ‘fi’ part of ‘sci-fi movie’ stands for FICTION?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kent

      I’ve been off the inner-tubes most of the day for real life. So I don’t know what you guys have talked about. But I came across this ad for Lucas Kunce for the open MO Senate Seat and I loved it. I know nothing about the MO Senate race, maybe someone from there can chime in.  Apparently that crazy gun guy McCloskey to threatened BLM protestors is one of the GOP candidates:

      https://youtu.be/QlTMw4SpuwQ

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Isn’t Cotton aware we’ve got an eighty year jump on the Chinese, what with having developed the super soldier serum during the 1940s?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RaflW

      To call Republicans fundamentally unserious is far too kind.

      @lindyli 9h
      Trump chief of staff and Koch Network darling Mark Meadows sent the Justice Department a video of an election conspiracy theory involving Italian satellites switching votes

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      @RaflW: I feel sorry for the Clintons for where they grew up. I hope Ohio stays slightly sane. I was born in NC (nutz) and grew up in Florida ( nutz). I would like to have someplace east of the Mississippi where I have lived that hasn’t lost its collective mind.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      @sab: You cannot possibly imagine (or maybe you can) how much my sanity has improved after we moved from Waco Texas back to the Vancouver WA area.

      Just living in a state and city where government functions and actually strives to work well and efficiently is such a sanity producer.  Where they actually work hard to make it easier to vote and access government services.  And where things are done reasonably smartly and well.

      I no longer have to rage against the machine when I drive around town and see the stupidity.   There is still plenty of it out here too, but at least is it usually outvoted

      The problem with places like TX or AR is that there are still thousands or even millions of sane liberal people.  They are just constantly outvoted.  So you meet lots of nice interesting people in your normal life but you never have any collective say in your government.  After a while it makes you insane.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     