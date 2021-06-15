A few weeks ago in comments, I was asked if the United States would ever have universal or at least near universal coverage. My response was that we already have it; it is just very unevenly distributed. Massachusetts and Hawaii have 96% to 97% coverage rates at any one time. We have a variety of means and programs and pathways to get to near universal coverage and we have proof of concept in several states. Conversely, Texas has an 18% uninsurance rate.

This is not a problem amenable to modest technocratic tinkering. It is a fundamentally a give a damn problem that once a damn is given, there are numerous technocratic pathways to solving the problem.

This is even more readily apparant in a new paper by Dr. Jamie Daw et al in JAMA Health Forum. They examine the variation in post-partum uninsurance rates for women who gave birth while covered by Medicaid. Medicaid pays for a large plurality of all births in the United States and its coverage rules allow for women with higher incomes than legacy Medicaid. Pregnancy Medicaid goes for sixty days post-birth at which point the woman has to be redetermined into either another category of eligibility for Medicaid or is disenrolled from Medicaid. The American Rescue Plan allows states to file a state plan amendment to extend the sixty days of post-partum eligibility at standard federal cost reimbursement to one year; many states either have or are looking to take up that option.

But there was one line that leaped out at me in this article:

This is fundamentally a give a damn problem.