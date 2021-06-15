Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fruit

One of my favorite things about the summer is the widespread availability of fruit. I think I have eaten my weight in strawberries this year, having purchased several flats. I cleaned most and froze them to make jam later on when peaches are ready, figuring I will do both at once. But I have also probably eaten 8-10 quarts. Just wash, cut off the top, and pop them in my fat mouth.

I don’t add sugar or anything. They’re perfect just like that. Tonight I made a fruit salad, though, with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, peach, blackberries, and cherries, and I added a little honey to round it out and give it that smooth mouthfeel you get from honey. Right now it is refrigerating, and I can not wait for a bowl of it.

What is your favorite summer fruit??

  • Geoduck
  • NYCMT
  • zhena gogolia

      NYCMT

      Sour cherries.
      [edit: either morellos or montmorencies.  At the beginning of the affairs of all the great loves of my life, sour cherries that I had picked and prepared in delicious dishes magnified and enlarged those romances.  Sour cherries are magnificent.]​

      Geoduck

      Strawberries for me too. And peaches are good, assuming you get fresh ripe ones. The ones that get imported from 1000 miles away tend to be blech at best.

