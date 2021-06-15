Christian Eriksen has sent his first public message from the hospital thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at #Euro2020. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland Saturday. https://t.co/01N6US0s5y — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2021

If this needs saying — feel free to send me links, tweets, etc. that you’d like to see included here!



Reuters #Euro2020 live tracker: The latest scores, stats and updates from the tournament https://t.co/Yvm7o8visD — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

A 41-year-old 'psychic' elephant at Hamburg zoo predicts that Germany will lose its opening game against France in the European championship #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hf6UqQjUVJ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

NEW – Cristiano Ronaldo was annoyed to see two sugar-laden Coca-Cola bottles in front of him at the #EURO2020 press conference. He then held up a bottle of water, saying "agua," Portuguese for water.pic.twitter.com/xF1vJ1ltV0 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 15, 2021

🌟 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣 𝗙 🌟 Who will qualify in first? 🇩🇪 🇵🇹 🇫🇷 🇭🇺#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Poland (as Argentina does at World Cups) is proving again that soccer is a "weak link sport." It doesn't matter if you have the bigger superstar, you are only as good as your worst players. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 14, 2021

This is what I always say about Russia.

It's a country that has never birthed a player who'd be good enough to carry water for a top-league team, but every single man you meet is absolutely convinced he can coach Brazil. https://t.co/fC3hQMipHV — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 14, 2021

Authorities in St. Petersburg, which is hosting a series of Euro 2020 matches, said Monday they were tightening anti-coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb a new spike in infectionshttps://t.co/pQudg2oXVc — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 14, 2021

Brazil says 31 Copa America players, officials test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/yJCsTkHRAN pic.twitter.com/DDgKetLLoM — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Wow 💙 Diego Maradona appeared in an amazing hologram show before Argentina's #CopaAmerica match with Chile 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/1bosYOCY2m — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 15, 2021

Messi eyes Copa America for "biggest dream" with Argentina. by @msavarese

https://t.co/vc2vU5UYlD — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 14, 2021