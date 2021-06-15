Christian Eriksen has sent his first public message from the hospital thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at #Euro2020. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland Saturday. https://t.co/01N6US0s5y
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2021
Reuters #Euro2020 live tracker: The latest scores, stats and updates from the tournament https://t.co/Yvm7o8visD
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021
A 41-year-old 'psychic' elephant at Hamburg zoo predicts that Germany will lose its opening game against France in the European championship #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hf6UqQjUVJ
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021
NEW – Cristiano Ronaldo was annoyed to see two sugar-laden Coca-Cola bottles in front of him at the #EURO2020 press conference. He then held up a bottle of water, saying "agua," Portuguese for water.pic.twitter.com/xF1vJ1ltV0
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 15, 2021
🌟 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣 𝗙 🌟
Who will qualify in first?
🇩🇪 🇵🇹 🇫🇷 🇭🇺#EURO2020
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021
Spain and Sweden tie 0-0 in the European Championships. #Euro2020 #ESP vs. #SWE
More by @tazzoni: https://t.co/PymMaK3DkS pic.twitter.com/HsQMSuXmJu
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 14, 2021
Score alert: Slovakia beats Poland 2-1 in the European Championships. #Euro2020 #SVK vs. #POL #POLSLO
More: https://t.co/nY06fWEGLY pic.twitter.com/i6WYP0xO99
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 14, 2021
Poland (as Argentina does at World Cups) is proving again that soccer is a "weak link sport." It doesn't matter if you have the bigger superstar, you are only as good as your worst players.
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 14, 2021
This is what I always say about Russia.
It's a country that has never birthed a player who'd be good enough to carry water for a top-league team, but every single man you meet is absolutely convinced he can coach Brazil. https://t.co/fC3hQMipHV
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 14, 2021
Authorities in St. Petersburg, which is hosting a series of Euro 2020 matches, said Monday they were tightening anti-coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb a new spike in infectionshttps://t.co/pQudg2oXVc
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 14, 2021
Brazil says 31 Copa America players, officials test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/yJCsTkHRAN pic.twitter.com/DDgKetLLoM
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021
Wow 💙
Diego Maradona appeared in an amazing hologram show before Argentina's #CopaAmerica match with Chile 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/1bosYOCY2m
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 15, 2021
Messi eyes Copa America for "biggest dream" with Argentina.
by @msavarese
https://t.co/vc2vU5UYlD
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 14, 2021
🇦🇷 1-1 🇨🇱
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick, repeatedly dribbled through the Chilean defense and created opportunities regularly for his Argentina teammates.
Despite Messi’s intense performance, Argentina was held 1-1 by Chile in its Copa America opener #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/YTqv04aZPs
— Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) June 15, 2021
