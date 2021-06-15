The U.S. passed 600,000 COVID-19 deaths as the country begins to return to a level of normalcy. ‘My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one,’ President Joe Biden said, reflecting on the somber milestone https://t.co/DvDg8AN9ki pic.twitter.com/FrThEFkrfH — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021





61.4% of all qualified Americans (age 12 or older) have received one vaccine shot; 51.1% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/WckvNDY472 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 15, 2021

#COVID19 cases rise slightly across US Eight states in the South and West recorded rising 7-day averages for infection rates over the past 2 weekshttps://t.co/Q5auN0WzYo pic.twitter.com/HKgte70XAC — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 14, 2021

The US (not including Florida) reported +10,010 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total further above 34.3 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 13, 189 new cases, its lowest level since March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/sE1tWHn3Ak — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 15, 2021

A dangerous Covid variant—delta variant—is on the rise and could lead to outbreaks in states with low vaccination rates. The variant 1st emerged in India— fueling a devastating outbreak—and will likely replace other variants now in circulation https://t.co/9EGIFmo8KF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2021

A sobering reminder from @DrTedros at Monday's @WHO presser on #COVID19: "More than 10,000 people are dying every day. During this press conference alone, more than 420 people will die. These communities need vaccines, and they need them now, not next year." pic.twitter.com/J1R2Tl3NzN — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) June 14, 2021

Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread https://t.co/8ckY0Bp0tX pic.twitter.com/SwrcrJ8uv1 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Delhi defies social distancing norms, doctors say brace for COVID-19 ‘explosion’ https://t.co/cYnn98Tkmm pic.twitter.com/MeCvayf0w3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday https://t.co/QKwhJxzsww pic.twitter.com/rIwYQcXlMi — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Russia on Monday confirmed 13,721 new coronavirus cases and 371 deaths. Of today's cases, 6,590 are in Moscowhttps://t.co/oQLwPUHL0p — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 14, 2021

Russia’s population decline more than doubled in 2020, the latest sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the country, according to updated figures from Russia’s federal statisticshttps://t.co/ZaUbwaS8JG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 15, 2021

Moscow residents who get vaccinated will have a chance to win one of five cars a week being raffled out, authorities said Sunday, as part of their latest attempt to boost the capital's sluggish inoculation drivehttps://t.co/ooMvo1wGSc — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 13, 2021

EU has carried out 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations – Von der Leyen https://t.co/860NPaMazH pic.twitter.com/6jXfLIIQYg — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 652 – RKI https://t.co/Tm6vC9xYuq pic.twitter.com/YVmdwsk1ec — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

What will the delay to England's full unlocking of Covid restrictions achieve? https://t.co/A68afmaT9T — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 14, 2021

Israel scraps indoor mask order as COVID-19 infections wane https://t.co/Sf4wlV60YT pic.twitter.com/RhZyoDnVuX — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Australia's Victoria state reports no new local COVID-19 cases https://t.co/EIKBMchVcL pic.twitter.com/FPTVMAWlrh — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Several variants of the novel coronavirus are present in Kenya, but the pandemic hasn’t swept through the country as it has in other parts of the world. https://t.co/NBCNGvMZN6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 14, 2021

Chile faces setback to reopening as coronavirus cases soar https://t.co/vLs6t89WTA pic.twitter.com/G2uVWi2E5X — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Brazil reports 39,846 coronavirus cases, 827 deaths in 24 hours https://t.co/ue18NeTSn6 pic.twitter.com/wgiuLRzGtz — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Brazil: 41 COVID-19 cases connected to Copa America event. by @msavarese

https://t.co/fcJ8JopsRW — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 15, 2021

Outbreak: Cases of the delta variant emerge in a Canadian hospital & spark concern. The delta #coronavirus variant 1st occurred in India. Alberta Health Services say symptoms have been mild, but 1 of 22 delta-affected patients required ICU care https://t.co/HIHRGj6QfQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2021

U.S., Canada set to discuss lifting of border restrictions -sources https://t.co/GF9Oz2bwtj pic.twitter.com/E8U2CKZKRK — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Shi has always been very communicative with foreign science journalists, has co-published extensively, is chatty and blunt by all accounts. Would be a very strange choice to head up supposed secret research. https://t.co/wLuxu2N6jR — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 14, 2021

Worries that the virus behind the devastating Covid-19 pandemic escaped from a Chinese lab have focused on the experiments of Dr. Shi Zhengli. Here’s what she told our reporters about her research and accusations that the virus came from her lab. https://t.co/3g2PJvpLfA pic.twitter.com/MyML7kQtS5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 14, 2021

All variants of concern—VOCs—will be genetically sequenced by scientists in the Translational Science center at Louisiana State Univ. This includes sequencing the alpha, beta, delta & gamma variants. The center was awarded a $2.38M federal research grant https://t.co/oHmqlfc71G — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 15, 2021

Novavax's long-awaited results of its US-Mexico Phase 3 trial shows that its #Covid19 vaccine performs about as well as the mRNA vaccines, protecting about 90% of recipients. This vaccine should play a big role internationally. https://t.co/jw5PxRnVO3 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 14, 2021

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll approaches 600,000, an @AP data analysis shows COVID-19 has proved adept at exploiting the nation's inequalities. Native Americans, Latinos and Black people are 2 to 3 times more likely than whites to die of the virus. https://t.co/EOTkuHFCZH — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2021

