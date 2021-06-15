Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Consistently wrong since 2002

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Wetsuit optional.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Are you … from the future?

Yes we did.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The willow is too close to the house.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Good luck with your asparagus.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We still have time to mess this up!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, June 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, June 14-15

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Vermont deserves kudos! But as a side note, while it’s not a wealthy state, its poor / uneducated people are white, which meant a lot less pushback on early, effective assistance from The Usual Suspects…

This would be my mood right now, except I never trusted the expensively-educated upper-middle-class pundits in the first place…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Derelict
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Soprano2
  • WereBear
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats: There was no reporting over the weekend.

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      58.6% with at least 1 jab
      53.4% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      22 new cases – 72% of cases are people under 40, including 11 children 0 – 19. Children 0-9 accounted for the highest number of cases.

      .8% test positivity

      Deaths now at 1320. We’re still dying from COVID around here.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Derelict

      If Biden were a REAL president like Donald J. Trump, he would have said “All of these deaths are just faked data to make me look bad. It’s how the entire hoax medical industry works!”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Confused, as the sites which I check show U.S. deaths passed 600,000 nearer the beginning of the month; sitting at over 607,000 when peeked in one minute ago.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/14 China reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Guangzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at the epicenter sub-district in Liwan District, a traced close contract already under centralized quarantine since 6/7. 1 residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk. 2 sub-districts remain at High Risk, 5 sub-districts & 7 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhanjiang did not report any new domestic positive case. 1 residential compound remains Medium Risk.
      • Maoming did not reported any new domestic positive cases.
      • Foshan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 residential compounds have been redesigned as Low Risk. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a Chinese Customs worker at the Bao’an International Airport & living in Nanshan District. Currently, it is unknown whether the case is connected to the outbreak at the Yantian Port (at the other end of the city). The residential compound the case lives in is under lock down, 87 close contacts have been traced and quarantined.

      Zhejiang Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Wenzhou, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 6/10, a clerk at a drug store that sold medicine to the imported confirmed case reported on 6/11. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases at the city.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases at Yingkou.

      In Yunnan Province, there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case remaining at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/13 China reported 18 new imported confirmed cases, 24 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Russia & the UK (via Helsinki), Guinea (via Paris CdG) & Cambodia, & a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Myanmar, Bangladesh & the UAE; 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 each from Bangladesh, the UAE, Côte d’Ivoire (via Dubai) & the DRC (via Nairobi)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from South Africa; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the DRC
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Zambia (via Dubai); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; both off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Bangladesh, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Huizhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Hong Kong via land border crossing at Shenzhen
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Romania (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Senegal, Indonesia & Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the UK; 1 asymptomatic case, from the UAE
      • Xi’an in Shanxi Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan & Canada, off flights diverted from Beijing
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yingkou Port at Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 8 confirmed cases recovered, 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 730 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 483 active confirmed cases in the country (332 imported), 14 in serious condition (3 imported), 404 asymptomatic cases (382 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 14,588 traced contacts are currently 

      As of 6/13, 904.134M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.364M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/14, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive case, both imported (both from Indonesia).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      And so a new chapter commences.

      The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division has confirmed the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant in the islands.…
      [snip]
      The variant was detected in a specimen from an O‘ahu resident, who traveled to Nevada in early May; the Delta variant was reported in Nevada in May. State officials say the person was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to travel and had a negative SARS-CoV-2 test prior to departing Nevada. The person developed mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 several days after returning to Hawai‘i and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. a href=”https://mauinow.com/2021/06/14/hawaii-department-of-health-laboratory-detects-delta-variant-in-hawaii/”>Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      If I heard it correctly on the radio yesterday, county vaccination rates in rural MO are running 17-37%. It’s going to be an interesting summer. Speaking of interesting summers, it’s already begun:

      Southwest Missouri’s most popular tourist areas are the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Delta variant that is responsible for making India second to the United States in coronavirus cases. All eight counties along a heavily traveled route from Branson to the Lake of the Ozarks are among the 30 local health jurisdictions with the highest rate of newly reported cases so far this month.

      The variant has been identified in lab tests and wastewater monitoring in 18 communities across the state. Not every county where it has appeared in wastewater is showing a surge in cases, but a rapid increase due to the at least in part to the variant is evident both in southwest Missouri and in north-central Missouri, where a surge began in mid-May.

      Local health officials said low vaccination rates are allowing the variant, which accounts for 6 percent of all cases in the U.S., to spread rapidly. Webster County, where only 26 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, has added 97 cases this month through Friday after reporting 106 in May. The variant has been identified in the wastewater from Marshfield, the county seat.

      “The thing that personally keeps me up at night is the responsibility of keeping the 40,000 people in this county alive whether they want it or not,” said Scott Allen, co-administrator of the Webster County Health Unit.

      My neighbors are gonna be the death of us all.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Ripple effect.

      Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Sunday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic for making the move necessary.

      The company, which spun off from the nation’s largest mall operator, Simon Property Group in 2014, currently has 102 shopping centers, according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Washington Prime is based in Columbus, Ohio. Source

      Not something on which I keep close tabs, however this is at least the third owner of malls across the country am aware of which has sought bankruptcy protection during the pandemic.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: I hate to tell Mr. Allen this, but those people don’t care about staying alive. Branson lifted all restrictions in mid-April in spite of low vaccination rates because of tourism. It’s going to be bad here for unvaccinated people this summer, but they’d rather “own the libs” than get the shot.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yes. In so much of Trump Country it’s A/C weather. This bodes even worse…

      I was in an online conversation where someone was lamenting that even the pictures of India was not moving their Trump, unvaccinated, neighbors. “Fake news.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,419 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 667,876 cases. He also reports 101 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 4,069 deaths — 0.61% of the cumulative reported total, 0.68% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 70,112 active and contagious cases; 922 are in ICU, 450 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 6,831 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 593,695 patients recovered – 88.89% of the cumulative reported total.

      19 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,513 clusters, 778 are still active.

      5,413 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,994 local cases: 406 in clusters, 1,065 close-contact screenings, and 523 other screenings. Sarawak reports 717 local cases: 172 in clusters, 465 close-contact screenings, and 80 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 647 local cases: 90 in clusters, 337 close-contact screenings, and 220 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 396 cases: 70 in clusters, 258 close-contact screenings, and 68 other screenings.Johor reports 366 cases: 131 in clusters, 165 close-contact screenings, and 70 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 252 cases: 44 in clusters, 141 close-contact screenings, and 67 other screenings. Kelantan reports 245 cases: 48 in clusters, 155 close-contact screenings, and 42 other screenings. Sabah reports 230 cases: 75 in clusters, 111 close-contact screenings, and 44 other screenings.
      Melaka reports 155 cases: 35 in clusters, 85 close-contact screenings, and xx other screenings. Labuan reports 138 cases: 19 in clusters, 76 close-contact screenings, and 43 other screenings. Penang reports 124 cases: 27 in clusters, 62 close-contact screenings, and 35 other screenings.

      Perak reports 68 cases: 18 in clusters, 40 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Terengganu reports 43 cases: 42 close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Pahang reports 32 cases: 23 in clusters, four close-contact screenings, and five other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports five cases: two close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Perlis reports one case, found in other screening.

      Six new cases today are imported: three in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor, one in Sarawak.

      Other news: the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority has approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up. NPRA has also approves for emergency use the single-dose vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and China-based CanSino Biologics.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     