Voces de la Frontera Will Be Here With Us This Wednesday at 7:30 (Open Thread)

Consider this an Open Thread that starts with an announcement of something that is coming up tomorrow.

As you know, in his April fundraising post DougJ mentioned that we are planning to bring various political organizing groups to Balloon Juice so we can learn more about them and find out about what we can do to help.

This year (an off-year), I’d like to focus on state parties, county parties, and maybe most of all groups like Fair Fight and Four Directions, with a special emphasis on groups who work on the Latino vote because that’s where Dems’ biggest problem was last time. As we get closer to the midterms and people start getting excited about races and candidates, I’ll shift more to that. How does that sound to people?

I’d like to start with a few places that really came through in 2020 and are continuing to come through (big win in Wisconsin on Tuesday)! We are planning on doing a big one for Four Directions where we talk to the people who run it. I’d like to do the same with a few other groups I’m looking at.

The folks from Voces de la Frontera Action are going to be here with us for a couple of hours on Balloon Juice tomorrow night – Wednesday June 16 at 7;30 pm blog time – so we can ask them anything.

Voces de la Frontera is Wisconsin’s leading state-wide immigrant rights organization, and the advocacy arm of the group is Voces de la Frontera Action.

If you are interested, please mark your calendars!

      WaterGirl

      This really is an open thread, but even so, feel free to suggest future groups that we might want to have come talk to us.

      Fair Fight Action is (hopefully) up next after Voces, and in my dreams we can actually get Stacey Abrams to spend an hour with us on a Zoom.  I’m thinking/dreaming that an hour with Stacey Abrams could inspire a lot of us to get busy working or donating, even more than we are already.  :-)

      My next group after that is Beto’s Powered by People.  I’m sure that DougJ also has a next group in mind, too, but I’m not sure who that is yet.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I have to say, I was pretty excited at the end of last week when I learned from Four Directions that the CEO of Fair Fight Action had asked for a phone number and a short write-up about Balloon Juice. (Both of which I gave them, obviously!)

      The request came after I had reached out to Four Directions and asked if they could share a Fair Fight contact fairly high up the food chain, in the hopes that they could be our third group for this year.

      My mom always used to say: “They can’t say yes unless you ask.”

      Gravenstone

      @WaterGirl: I’m thinking/dreaming that an hour with Stacey Abrams

      Let’s be honest, at least half the time would be discussions about her novels.

      only half sarcasm…

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Oh, and please don’t feel bad.  I was sad at first, but I know you were mostly razzing Cole.  Plus, i am a terrible grudge-holder.  All the grudge-holder genes in my family went to my sisters, and there was apparently nothing left in that department for me.  :-)

      Josie

      This is such a wonderful thing you and DougJ are doing. It can make a big difference in the impact of these groups and can cause us to be better informed as to the direction of our donations. I was looking at some percentages, and it seems as if we can win more elections if we break through to Latinos the way we did with Native Americans last time. We could learn a lot from Four Directions and Fair Fight.

      Martin

      Bloomberg has a quite glowing piece about CAs economy.

      Enlarging its No. 1 footprint with factory jobs, California GDP from manufacturing gained 13% over the past five years to $316 billion in 2020, an increase unmatched by any of the 10 largest manufacturing states: Texas was No. 2 with 9% growth, followed by Indiana at 8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For all its bluster as being “best for business,” Texas can’t match California’s innovation. California prosperity is rooted in its appeal as a worldwide destination for technology and health-care development. Of the 6,924 corporate locations in the state, 18% are research and development facilities, a ratio that easily beats the U.S. overall (11%), China (15%), U.K. (14%) and Japan (10%). Only Germany, at 19%, has a higher rate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The percentage of Texas facilities for R&D is less than half California’s at 8.2%.

      So, renewable energy isn’t bad for business. Conservation isn’t bad for business. Taxes aren’t bad for business. A $14 minimum wage isn’t bad for business. Unions aren’t bad for business. Worker rights aren’t bad for business. Immigration isn’t bad for business. Investing in higher education isn’t bad for business.

      It’s almost like everything the GOP says is bad for business actually isn’t bad for business.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie: I think that after the dust settled, some of us looked at our donations for 2020 and wondered if some of the money we donated to candidates might have been better spent with boots-on-the-ground organizations.

      Having said that, I don’t regret a penny of the amazing amount we spent in Georgia.  Only 85k total went to Fair Fight, Four Directions and America Votes – Georgia.  The rest went to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and there are certainly no regrets about that outcome!  :-)

      WaterGirl

      @Martin:

      So, renewable energy isn’t bad for business. Conservation isn’t bad for business. Taxes aren’t bad for business. A $14 minimum wage isn’t bad for business. Unions aren’t bad for business. Worker rights aren’t bad for business. Immigration isn’t bad for business. Investing in higher education isn’t bad for business.

      It’s almost like everything the GOP says is bad for business actually isn’t bad for business.

      If only that fit on a bumper sticker or a rotating tag!

      H.E.Wolf

      [Quote function is not working with my tech set-up at present]

      WaterGirl: I’m thinking/dreaming that an hour with Stacey Abrams

      Gravenstone: Let’s be honest, at least half the time would be discussions about her novels.
      only half sarcasm…

      * * *

      I was a volunteer staffer (handing out nametags, dressed in my best attire) at a summer 2019 presentation by Stacey Abrams to promote Fair Fight. It was inspiring – and awe-inspiring – to be in the room.

      Although Abrams touched briefly on her authorial career, it was understandably not her focus for that event and she (courteously) made that quite clear.

      If we only have an hour of her time, and if the goal is for BJ readers to assist in combating voter suppression, then in my opinion it would be a respectful use of Stacey Abrams’ time to focus on her successful political activism, rather than her successful writing career.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl

      feel free to suggest future groups that we might want to have come talk to us

      How about Omnes’ barbershop quartet? Or is that the wrong type of group?

      Elizabelle

      Yea WaterGirl.  Sounds like a plan.  Thank you for setting this up.

      Fingers crossed on Stacey Abrams.  How could she not??

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf:

      If we only have an hour of her time, and if the goal is for BJ readers to assist in combating voter suppression, then in my opinion it would be a respectful use of Stacey Abrams’ time to focus on her successful political activism, rather than her successful writing career.

      It never hurts to say that, but I am pretty sure that all of us agree on that.  That was just a bit of silly banter on the blog.

      If we are able to get some time with Stacey Abrams, we are all going to be on our best behavior.

      Even my cocker spaniel puppy – when everyone at work wanted to meet him – instinctively knew the difference between the communications section in the basement where he raced down the halls and ran into offices, and the deans and department heads and other administrators on the second floor, where he walked quietly with me sat down by my side whenever I introduced him to someone.

      Even on our worst days at BJ, I think we at least have the *emotional IQ of my cocker spaniel.  (*possibly with a few notable exceptions!)

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: I for one was on my best behavior with our previous guests. Unfortunately that silenced me completely. But at least it was interesting to read.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL: Oh, hey.  I made it through Season 1 of The Imposters, and I think I’m in episode 4 of Season 2 right now.

      Season 2 is still fun, but so far I would say that Season 1 was far better than Season 2.

      Did you guys watch both seasons?   What did you think?

