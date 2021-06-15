Consider this an Open Thread that starts with an announcement of something that is coming up tomorrow.

As you know, in his April fundraising post DougJ mentioned that we are planning to bring various political organizing groups to Balloon Juice so we can learn more about them and find out about what we can do to help.

This year (an off-year), I’d like to focus on state parties, county parties, and maybe most of all groups like Fair Fight and Four Directions, with a special emphasis on groups who work on the Latino vote because that’s where Dems’ biggest problem was last time. As we get closer to the midterms and people start getting excited about races and candidates, I’ll shift more to that. How does that sound to people? I’d like to start with a few places that really came through in 2020 and are continuing to come through (big win in Wisconsin on Tuesday)! We are planning on doing a big one for Four Directions where we talk to the people who run it. I’d like to do the same with a few other groups I’m looking at.

The folks from Voces de la Frontera Action are going to be here with us for a couple of hours on Balloon Juice tomorrow night – Wednesday June 16 at 7;30 pm blog time – so we can ask them anything.

Voces de la Frontera is Wisconsin’s leading state-wide immigrant rights organization, and the advocacy arm of the group is Voces de la Frontera Action.

If you are interested, please mark your calendars!