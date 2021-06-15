Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

We still have time to mess this up!

Women: they get shit done

Let there be snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We have all the best words.

This blog will pay for itself.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

This really is a full service blog.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This blog goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / A Couple Of Articles

A Couple Of Articles

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’ve been quoted in two news articles yesterday and today. I’m reasonably pleased with both of them.

Exclusive: US assessing reported leak at Chinese nuclear power facility

Zachary Cohen called me with not enough information on this reported leak. The odd thing about it was that France had notified the United States, and high-level US meetings were reported. So: secretive country, nuclear leak. Hard for me, even, not to feel resonances with Chernobyl. My early guess from the information we had was that it was a broken fuel element, and that’s what it turned out to be. The reason France contacted the US had to do with sharing nuclear information. When a country gets nuclear technology from the US, restrictions are attached about sharing it.

The Lab Leak Theory Doesn’t Hold Up

Justin Ling covers the major claims about a laboratory escape being the route of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into humans and finds them wanting; further, that a natural pathway from animals to humans is more likely. Long article and may have a paywall. This one should become the standard reference for refuting the lab leak bros.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Benw
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • germy
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • Mathguy
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PeakVT
  • piratedan
  • Robert Sneddon
  • sab
  • VeniceRiley
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Good for you, Cheryl. Reading the second article (Foreign Policy about the lab leak) now.

      And just in time. Jon Stewart has waded in, apparently he finds the lab leak theory plausible. Le sigh.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mathguy

      I was looking at Scott Aaronson’s quantum computing blog this morning, and if you want to go down the rabbit hole of nonsense on the lab leak theory, complete with Wade’s BotAS piece referenced, check out this post and the comments. Ugh.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      IIRC you were also mentioned in a Guardian article recently (a few days ago). I quoted and linked to it here (AM thread for sure) but TBH that was several days ago and my brain doesn’t hold onto such minor bits for more than a day or 2. I’m not even sure what the article was about anymore.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      OT neighbors put out their guys’ walker. I hope the scavengers get them. I would hate for them to go to the landfill

      2 walkers, not one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      Regarding #1 – is this a big deal? It doesn’t seem like it, but I know nothing about nuclear tech.

      As for #2 – This is what I keep hearing from the experts, that natural pathways are just more likely. But I think we’ve hit some critical point where people have decided it’s a lab leak based off of… what, hyperventilating news articles that aren’t by virologists?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Mathguy: Yeah, no.

      The lab-leak furor hit me out of left field. I’ve assumed all along that both laboratory escape and natural routes would be investigated, that the natural route was more likely, and that it would take years to figure it out, as it has for other diseases.

      Whe I started seeing claims that “the media got it wrong” and “everything has changed” I was confused, because they were describing something I didn’t see. It turns out that Nate Silver and the bros suddenly became aware of something that they thought changed their minds. The scientists I’ve followed hadn’t changed anything.

      But then came my article on the probably nonexistent directed-energy microwave weapon, and reporters started asking me about the lab leak too. So I felt I needed to read up on it. But not everything.

      Reading the garbage takes confuses. It puts stuff in your head that isn’t true. So I recommend not reading anything that isn’t from a scientist or from a science writer you trust. That’s what I’m doing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle:

      And just in time. Jon Stewart has waded in, apparently he finds the lab leak theory plausible. Le sigh.

      Be kind, as the salt overtakes the pepper, Hipster Broder feels his Bro-hood slipping away…

      ETA: DougJ once said that the most pushback he ever got on this blog was when he– gently, he thought– mocked Stewart, and that was, if memory serves, before the rally about nothing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      VOR

      @Elizabelle: Look, in my non-expert opinion lab leak is possible and ought to be one of the many potential things investigated. Probably a long list of possibilities, none of which should be dismissed until investigated. But many of the people pushing the lab leak theory are known, serial liars and propagandists. Some of these people, if they told me the sun came up in the east I’d want a second opinion.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @MisterForkbeard: #1 is not a big deal, but when Cohen first got the information, that wasn’t clear. France notifying the US and high-level meetings in the US made it seem like it could be a big deal.

      ETA: I give Cohen high marks for not making it into a big deal. I’ll be happy to talk to him again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Benw

      OT: we made dough for calzones and homemade vanilla ice cream today and barely broke a sweat. Praise be for kitchen gadgets!!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterForkbeard

      @mrmoshpotato: I mean, it’s plausible. It’s just not that likely.

      Sort of like it’s plausible that Republicans would vote to impeach Trump. It turned out to be a 3% chance or so, empirically.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mathguy

      @Cheryl Rofer: Absolutely. I started to follow some of the links and just saw a lot of “Bayesian analysis” that supposedly proved with a probability of .98 that it was a lab leak. Aaronson is a brilliant quantum CS theorist and there are a lot of really bright people that write in the comments, but with the exception of the virologist that was politely telling them they were full of shit, it was very much the tech bro mode of “just asking questions” nonsense that you describe. I vowed not to do that again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mary G

      @Elizabelle:  Some white men are not taking being usurped from positions of superiority over everybody else, and it’s often surprising which ones they are.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PeakVT

      It’s important to realize that the lab leak talk is basically a squirrel for the Repuke base. It’s a distraction from Trumpolini’s failure at controlling the pandemic. Even if it turned out SARS-CoV-2 was a leaked bioweapon funded by Fauci with money diverted from the troops (or whatever), that doesn’t excuse Trumpolini. Except that it would in the minds of the base.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @Mathguy: “Physicist disease”, i.e. the firmly held belief that because you are good at physics, it means that you have expertise in all the other fields.

      I’m a bit surprised that Aronson suffers from it; he’s young enough to have started in the era of strong emphasis on interdisciplinary science, which at least tries to beat that attitude out of physicists.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Benw: Three cheers for the inventors of the electric ice cream maker, and the stand mixer!

      And now that you’ve let us know.  We need details on flavor and fillings. :)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @VOR:  Yep.  And that makes a real difference to me, too.

      Stopped clocks can be are right twice a day.  Does not mean you need to give them more credence than that.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Benw: I bought an ice cream maker a few months ago and love it. I have some strawberry sorbet that I’m almost done with, and next up is a recipe I saw for “tiramisu” flavored ice cream; uses mascarpone cheese and Kahlua. Probably later this week.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      piratedan

      @Mary G: I kind of get the sense that Stewart knows that he’s not as “hip” as he used to be and hasn’t been able to personally reconcile and accept why.

      For a long time, he was lauded as being one of the few outspoken critics of the GOP with a sense of humor, laughing at them with us… never knew how passionately he embraced the idea that it couldn’t JUST be the GOP who was at fault and while to a certain extent that’s true, most of the Dems faults unfortunately are along the lines of hoping that a family member will finally recover their good sense while watching them chase goats in the front yard with their pants around their ankles….

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I think that these two topics, and UFOs, are a disinformation campaign to flood the zone with shit and drown out, for example, Biden’s successes with vaccination, but I can’t prove it.

      Agreed.  The shit and whataboutism, we are drowning in it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      The lab-leak furor hit me out of left field.

      One of the things I find most annoying about the ‘lab leak theory’ is that it’s like watching the global warming denialist nonsense spread all over again in fast-forward.

      The zoonotic route isn’t just more likely, it’s overwhelmingly more likely. My guess is that the zoonotic route is something between 95% to 99.5% more likely than a lab leak.

      But the more the press talks up the lab leak theory, hypes it, reports on it, and speculates about it, the more the press gives the impression that the lab leak theory is 50/50, that it’s at least on par with the zoonotic explanation – in just the same way that people think there’s a 50/50 disagreement between environmental scientists on global warming, when the reality is more like a 97/3 consensus that global warming is happening and that it’s caused by people.

      Josh Marshall, who should know better, has been pushing the story repeatedly. It’s not that he even thinks the lab link theory is likely (as far as I can tell), but he just can’t stop harping on it with almost a dozen blog posts about it since the beginning of the month – most of them in the last 5 days.

      Aaaaargh!

      Anyway, my opinion has been, and remains, that, yes, experts should look into it on the basis that we need to make sure protocols were followed and check if we need to update them.

      Other than that, the lab leak theory shouldn’t be anyone else’s primary focus until, and unless, the experts investigating it say otherwise. And the rest of us should assume that zoonotic transfer is the most probable cause unless proven otherwise.​

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Robert Sneddon

      Rampant wild speculation here, about the Taishan 1 EPR fuel problem… (warning, very geeky stuff follows).

      The Areva EPR design is the biggest commercial power reactor design currently in operation, producing about 1.6GW of electricity to a grid when operating. The Chinese have two EPRs in operation at Taishan, with the first to start up being the one the “fission gas” problem has been reported at. Taishan 1 started operation back in mid-2018 and achieved commercial operation at the end of 2018 after a few months of testing at full power.

      The refuelling cycle for the EPR design is supposed to be about 18-20 months or thereabouts so (I assume) Taishan 1 has had one operating cycle followed by some downtime to defuel and go through a thorough inspection since it’s the first time it’s been operated and then it was refuelled and started up again. It’s been operating for another year or so on the second fuel load which will (probably) include some partially-burnt fuel assemblies from the first operational cycle. Long story short, some of the fuel assemblies will have been in an operating reactor core for 30 months or more, on their second time around.

      Fuel assemblies take a hammering from vibration, pressure and heat in operation not suprisingly. The assemblies consist of clusters of fuel “pins”, long thin metal tubes containing low-enriched uranium in a ceramic pellet form. These tubes are sealed and if they work correctly and don’t break or get damaged they should contain any gases created by fission. The reactor operators are apparently detecting gases in the coolant/moderator water of the primary circuit which could only come from within these pins so it is presumed one or more pins are leaking this gas.

      Because the EPR is a very new design this is the first time this design of fuel assembly has actually been used in operation for any length of time — the fuel pins are each 4.2 metres long, longer than most other PWR fuel assemblies since the EPR core is larger than other PWR cores in all dimensions. This extra length of the pins, even supported by the fuel assembly frame means they’re possibly more prone to excess vibration causing cracking or seal damage and hence allowing gas leaks. My guess is that the leaking pins are in one or more assemblies that are on their second fuelling cycle since they’ve been subject to mechanical stresses for longer than fresh assemblies.

      It’s easy to examine fresh fuel assemblies since they’re not particularly radioactive, it can be done with minimal protection for the inspectors. Used fuel assemblies are another matter since they are highly radioactive. A basic distanced visual check can be carried out but nothing really intensive so the partially-spent fuel assemblies might well have taken damage before they were reinserted into the core during refuelling.

      Once the reactor is shut down for refuelling again the operators will find out what happened. If I remember correctly the fuel assemblies for at least the early operation cycles of the Taishan EPRs were manufactured and supplied by Areva, the designers of the EPR. I presume there’s a technology transfer deal with the Chinese operators who will want to close the fuel supply chain and manufacture their own fuel assemblies under licence going forward but this early in the reactor’s lifespan that probably isn’t happening yet. If this is so then Areva is on the hook for a possibly faulty or undercooked fuel assembly design.

      It will be some time before what has gone wrong is made clear to the interested general public like myself. At the least it will take until the next shutdown to find out definitively what’s been going on inside the Taishan 1 reactor core. If it starts happening in Taishan 2 as well then Areva are really going to be sweating bullets.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     