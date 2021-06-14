Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bye, Bye, Bibi, and Ukraine In the News

Bye, Bye, Bibi, and Ukraine In the News

by | 53 Comments

Foreign Affairs

I always like to pair the I Got a Shot! threads with something else, so today it’s foreign policy.

Bibi can’t believe they actually ousted him.  Hmm, who does that remind me of?

No doubt Cheryl will want to put up a post with more perspective than I can provide in terms of the implications of what is being announced with regard to Ukraine, but in the meantime, here’s a thread to talk about Ukraine and anything else newsworthy from Biden’s trip.

Fast forward to 1:38 for the start of the press conference.

 

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Biden’s press conference was great, judging from Aaron Rupar clips

      ETA: My understanding is there isn’t really any big change with regard to Ukraine.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      This isn’t about Ukraine, but Biden responded to a question about allies being nervous:


      Sure hope he knows something about their “vastly diminished numbers” that we don’t!

      Also:

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Belafon

      Ukraine: it was news and then it wasn’t.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      I love his attitude.

      Biden: "I think it's appropriate to say the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers. The leadership of the Republican Party is fractured. And the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes up a significant minority of the American people." pic.twitter.com/0tXat5BEUZ— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Zelensky or somebody tweeted something that made it sound as if there’d been a big change, but it’s just an affirmation of something that was said by NATO long ago. I don’t know the details.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      @Baud: You… probably mean kidney stone. Gallstones form in the gallbladder and if one ‘passed’ it would be like that scene from ‘Alien’.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gary K

      Addressed to Cheryl, if she’s reading these comments: Please explain the current situation in Crimea. It has been annexed for 7 years now. Is there any prospect that the US, the UN, or NATO will actually get this reversed? How does this affect Ukraine’s proposal to join NATO?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Major Major Major Major

      Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Bibi!

      Open thread? Have a feeling it’s going to be a really blah week. My ticket at work right now is updating vulnerable dependencies for a big application suite, which is suuuuucking but whatever. It’s giving my mind some free time, though, which is good because I have to work on some stuff for the tabletop RPG I’m running. (We’re playing Monster Of The Week, which is designed for games that resemble… monster of the week TV shows, and is quite fun.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @MattF:

      Gallstones form in the gallbladder and if one ‘passed’ it would be like that scene from ‘Alien’.

      And you think this is different from dealing with Republicans how?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      They are vastly diminished. But the venn diagram of ‘too small to carry a national election’ and ‘large enough to be a violent threat when realizing they are too small to carry a national election’ is oddly shaped exactly like the Confederacy.

      We’ve been here before. Didn’t go well last time. Hopefully this will go better.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      A WaPost reader comment, on today’s Michael Gerson column.

      FDR: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
      GOP: “The only thing we have to sell is fear itself.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Major Major Major Major: (We’re playing Monster Of The Week, which is designed for games that resemble… monster of the week TV shows, and is quite fun.)

      Kolchak: The Night Stalker was one of my favorites, but I recently caught some episodes and it hasn’t held up well.  Although, I am still a bit perturbed by the monster in “Horror in the Heights” — the one that looks like the person you trust most…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gvg

      @zhena gogolia: ​
        I dunno, after Russia invades, it seemed to me like NATO and the EU got kind of spooked and weren’t really willing to help Ukraine. Saying we would help them get ready publicly again seems pretty significant to me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kent

      Russia has a GDP of $1.7 trillion which is smaller than the state of Texas and nearly half that of the UK.

      The combined economic might of the US, EU, and Britain is as follows

      US:   $29.4 trillion GDP

      EU:  $15.2 trillion GDP

      UK:  2.8 trillion GDP

      Total:  $47.4 trillion GDP

      In terms of percentages, Russia has a GDP that is only 3.5% that of the US and EU/UK.  About all they produce that the rest of the world wants is oil, diamonds, grain, and weapons.  And those are all easily replaceable commodities with zero added value.  They are shipping their wealth to London, New York, Malta, Switzerland, and other secretive tax havens as fast as they can generate or steal it.

      Yes they have nuclear weapons.  But so does Pakistan and North Korea.  Remind me again why we let them set the agenda on any issue of international interest?  Oh yes….they owned Trump.  But besides from that I can’t think of anything.

      We should be treating them with about as much respect and deference as we treat Pakistan.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Old School:  No no no no no.

      That’s a legit bad idea. It extends a security guarantee that cannot be guaranteed without the possibility of a society scorching event.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @MattF: You can pass gallstones, if they’re small enough. It’s not typically a good thing, admittedly, since they can get stuck in the bile ducts and cause all kinds of problems there.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gin & Tonic

      To answer some questions about Ukraine without doing too many reply links, and no, I’m not Cheryl.

      There is less to this than meets the eye. This is basically a restatement of current US policy.

      The Crimean situation is a problem, yes, but in terms of armed conflict, the Donbas situation is worse. I’m sure NATO doesn’t have an appetite for admitting a country that is under continuous armed attack by one of its neighbors. No, neither the US nor the UN can force Putin to de-annex Crimea. But eventually Crimeans will get pretty thirsty. Will this change the status quo? Probably not. Actually, a lot of Ukrainians will not say so publicly, but are perfectly OK with letting Russia have it.

      I wish professional journalists would learn to spell “Kyiv” as the Ukrainian government officially requests.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      @zhena gogolia: Only because the west allows it.  Watch how fast they would squeal if the combined wealth of the Russian oligarchy held in western banks was frozen due to sanctions.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: I thought NATO rules don’t allow countries to join if they are having current territorial disputes with a neighbor. So by NATO rules no way can Ukraine join NATO now.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PJ

      @Gin & Tonic: I read somewhere that states cannot be admitted to NATO if they are currently involved in armed conflict involving their territory.  Don’t know how accurate that is, but it would make a lot of sense, and would prevent Ukraine being admitted until the Donbass and Crimea situations are resolved.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gin & Tonic

      Here is Zelensky’s Tweet, for those interested:

      Commend @NATO partners’ understanding of all the risks and challenges we face. NATO leaders confirmed that 🇺🇦 will become a member of the Alliance & the #MAP is an integral part of the membership process. 🇺🇦 deserves due appreciation of its role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security
      — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 14, 2021

      ETA: “MAP” is a Membership Action Plan, which does not currently exist.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      @Kent:  They are shipping their wealth to London, New York, Malta, Switzerland, and other secretive tax havens as fast as they can generate or steal it.

      There’s also that guy in south Florida who has been laundering money for the oligarchs for years.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @Gary K: I know you are not asking me this question. But I would point out that if the Russiaians did not willingly cede Crimea to Ukraine, expelling them by force would be a very large and very costly task. Joe Biden wouldn’t start this war even if our Nato allies wanted it, which they don’t.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I have a question about TFG. I saw a pic of him in NY today. Do I understand correctly that he’s still living in Florida? Because a while back there were stories that he was moving to NJ in early May. Is there some rationale for where he is?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dan B

      @Kent: Russia has much of Europe in a vise grip because they control natural gas and want to add another pipeline.  The solution is to increase other energy sources, especially renewable energy, storage, and distribution.  Shell, BP, and Total probably need to be dragged into the future in order for the power dynamics to change.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Gin & Tonic

      And this Tweet is false:

      President Zelensky of Ukraine says NATO has agreed to admit Ukraine into alliance. This is a move President Biden backed. https://t.co/fTcZrdmBtj
      — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 14, 2021

      Why do people who do not understand the basic facts get paid to act as if they do?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      @Geminid:@Gary K: I know you are not asking me this question. But I would point out that if the Russiaians did not willingly cede Crimea to Ukraine, expelling them by force would be a very large and very costly task. Joe Biden wouldn’t start this war even if our Nato allies wanted it, which they don’t.

      I expect Crimea to be like the Palestinian Territories.  A lingering sore that will never completely get resolved for decades (if not centuries like Northern Ireland)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Major Major Major Major

      @NotMax: We played that in college, though not any sort of “official” version.

      @Ken: Quite before my time! All my players seem to be mostly familiar with Buffy though so I can ah, borrow heavily, from other sources and they won’t suspect a thing.

      Right now I’m trying to figure out the “season arc”, a powerful mortal has summoned a monster to form an army to fight off an even bigger monster (coming via prophecy or what have you), but I just can’t figure out what that intermediate monster should be. Feels like I can just lose all my creativity when I put myself on the spot!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      @Dan B: Switching to renewables would reduce the influence of so many malign governments: Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia… Texas.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @Kent: They may well get some sort of Palestinian state going by the end of this decade, but it will be a lot longer than that before Russia ever lets go of the Crimean peninsula.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      NotMax

      @Dorothy A. Winsor

      Relocated to NJ for Florida’s ‘don’t step outside – you’ll melt’ season. Has been periodically making sojourns from NJ to NY. Seems to be mostly for meetings with 2022’s crop of sick sycophants from elsewhere who are slavering for an endorsement.

      Would be the pinnacle of poetic justice were he caught trying to vote in the NYC mayoral primary.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      Oh, learned something new last week. Sinus infections can give you vertigo. Never got vertigo from one before. It sucks.

      So, if you ever get hit with vertigo, consider it might be a sinus/ear infection. Might clear up with some  sudafed. Seems like something everyone should know.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      PeakVT

      I think the G-7 and NATO summits are pretty much what could be expected under Biden, which is vast improvement from TFG. There is a bit of a honeymoon going on – everyone but Putin is just happy that they’re dealing with a rational leader of the USA. But the perpetually thorny issues in the area between Turkey and India have been left to the side, mostly because these meetings weren’t really the forums to make progress on what are mostly American problems.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Cheryl Rofer

      LOL, the Ukraine thing was blowing up just as I was leaving to get my hair cut. It was pretty obvious that something was wrong – probably a reporter misunderstanding.

      Now that I’m back, with shorter hair (In reference to the previous post, my stylist and I do not wear masks. I’ve known him long enough that I trust him when he says he’s vaccinated, and nobody else was in the room.) it looks like:

      • Ukraine’s President Zelensky tweeted something that was a bit over his skis.
      • Reporters ran with the most outrageous interpretation.
      • Twitter (at least my part of it) blew up.
      • Nothing has changed – the official statement is exactly as it always was, that maybe Ukraine can join NATO some indefinite time in the future, if all the stars line up.

      Hopefully it gave Putin a mild heartburn attack.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kent

      @Geminid:@Kent: They may well get some sort of Palestinian state going by the end of this decade, but it will be a lot longer than that before Russia ever lets go of the Crimean peninsula.

      Gaza is one thing.  I think it will be a LONG time until we see an independent state on the West Bank.

      As for Crimea?  It will probably take Russia collapsing into “failed state” status.  Which isn’t inconceivable.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @Kent: Hmm, just thinking “outside the box” in the great tradition of Lord Balfour, what if we establish the Palestinian state in Crimea?

      Reply

