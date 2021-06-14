I always like to pair the I Got a Shot! threads with something else, so today it’s foreign policy.

Bibi can’t believe they actually ousted him. Hmm, who does that remind me of?

No doubt Cheryl will want to put up a post with more perspective than I can provide in terms of the implications of what is being announced with regard to Ukraine, but in the meantime, here’s a thread to talk about Ukraine and anything else newsworthy from Biden’s trip.

President Biden says #Ukraine needs to meet the requirements to get into #NATO, but in the meantime the US will do all it can to help Kiev “get in position” to qualify for membership. pic.twitter.com/MvgFCMSnRH — Teri Schultz (@terischultz) June 14, 2021

Fast forward to 1:38 for the start of the press conference.