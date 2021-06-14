Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Technological and regulatory shocks with risk adjustment

Technological and regulatory shocks with risk adjustment

Last week, the FDA approved a new drug, aduhelm, for Alzheimer’s Disease.  The evidence that this drug does much, if anything, for patients is extremely thin.  It is also going to be priced at $56,000 per person per year, with several million people who are eligible to receive the drug.  In the Friedman-Weiner framework, this is a Type 2 drug (New, not very effective drugs that are expensive.) This drug, and the issues it raises, will be a massive health policy story for the next five years.

 

I am not qualified to speak on the linkage between the FDA approval  and CMS payment policy.  I will defer to others on that.

My first thought when I heard that this drug had been approved is that it is going to play merry hell with risk adjustment.  My second thought is that this is going to get prior-authorized to death.

Risk adjustment systems rely on previous years of experience to predict recurring, predictable average costs for a group of people with a condition or a cluster of conditions.  Claims are examined and then run through a big set of regressions and corrections to get an expected incremental cost of a disease.  Risk adjustment is always only going to be okay-ish when measured at the individual level.  Some people with a condition will cost a lot more to treat than statistically similar other people.  Conversely, some people are also comparatively cheap to treat.  Insurers care about the cost to cover individuals only net of risk adjustment.  There are plenty of ACA insurers that actively seek to enroll chronically ill individuals because risk adjustment makes covering a very sick person no more risky, and potentially more profitable than covering a healthy person.

Insurers want to find ways to cover folks who, individually, are overpaid in risk adjustment.  Insurers want to find ways to not cover folks who are underpaid after risk adjustment.

Aduhelm, if it is widely prescribed, is going to play merry hell with risk adjustment.  It has the potential to add a whole lot of costs to some people in an idiosyncratic manner.  It is likely that prescribers who are not under any risk based contracts will be more likely to prescribe Aduhelm than prescribers who are employed by organizations that take on the full cost of care.  In the next couple of years, individuals with Alzheimers will likely be estimated to be much more expensive and thus their risk adjustment transfers will increase even though the best evidence based protocols will not have changed.

I’m not sure what the games that will be played with risk adjustment, but given a huge technological/regulatory shock, it is likely that weird things will be happening in risk adjustment in a few years.

    1. 1.

      Raven Onthill

      It may be used as a cudgel to push patients out of original Medicare; Medicare part D plans are fearsomely expensive to patients and this will only make them moreso.

    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I wonder how widely it will actually be prescribed. It’s supposed to have some bad side effects, too. But there are people who want to keep their loved ones on drastic life support measures, so there will be some who desperately want the smallest hope of bringing a loved one back from Alzheimer’s limbo.

    3. 3.

      WereBear

      It’s about how the law links FDA approval to payment policy, which means we’re likely to spend through the nose for a drug that may not work.

      Desperate and suffering people getting money extracted by any means necessary? And getting nothing but ripped off?

      To me, this is simply a legal SCAM.

    4. 4.

      Wag

      The thing that may prevent this from breaking the bank in terms of ACA plans is the age demographic.  Alzheimer’s disease is a disease of the Medicare age group, not the ACA plan group.  It is a drug that may wreck havoc on MC secondary insurers more than with ACA plans.

    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      It’s so sad. I understand the desperation; my grandfather had dementia, and it’s awful for everyone. That said, I also hate the idea of false hope. That’s what it sounds like this is.

    7. 7.

      Bill K

      The expert advisory panel was almost unanimous (11/12) in refusing to approve this drug, but someone at the FDA overruled them.  I would like to know who and why.  I suspect there is a tale of corruption and at least one Trump appointee in there somewhere.

    8. 8.

      WereBear

      @Soprano2:

      That said, I also hate the idea of false hope. That’s what it sounds like this is.

      That is the cruelest part, aside from the money. Plus, the side effects:

       

      Side effects of Aduhelm include:

      amyloid related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) fluid retention (edema),
      headache,
      amyloid related imaging abnormalities due to haemosiderin deposition (ARIA-H) microhemorrhage,
      ARIA-H superficial siderosis,
      falls,
      diarrhea, and
      confusion/delirium/altered mental status/disorientation.

       

      My italics.

      Call me weird (you won’t be the first) but a side effect that is exactly the same as the symptoms the drug is supposed to treat sounds very dicey.

    9. 9.

      RSA

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      there will be some who desperately want the smallest hope of bringing a loved one back from Alzheimer’s limbo.

      Yes.  In an Alzheimer’s spouse online group I belong to, reactions are all across the board: hope and prayers that aducanumab works; skepticism about the clinical results; shock at the price; …  These folks are probably better than most, though, at recognizing that the drug doesn’t promise reversal, only a slowing down of the decline.

    10. 10.

      Ken

      Derek Lowe’s take.  Near the end he has links to other science and medicine writers, none of whom are happy with the decision (which admittedly may be selection bias).

