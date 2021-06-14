Last week, the FDA approved a new drug, aduhelm, for Alzheimer’s Disease. The evidence that this drug does much, if anything, for patients is extremely thin. It is also going to be priced at $56,000 per person per year, with several million people who are eligible to receive the drug. In the Friedman-Weiner framework, this is a Type 2 drug (New, not very effective drugs that are expensive.) This drug, and the issues it raises, will be a massive health policy story for the next five years.

1/ OK, everyone, buckle up. @RESachs and I have a piece @TheAtlantic about Aduhelm. It’s about how the law links FDA approval to payment policy, which means we’re likely to spend through the nose for a drug that may not work.https://t.co/rGfD67IQn6 pic.twitter.com/QB8dgVaPAB — Nicholas Bagley (@nicholas_bagley) June 11, 2021

I am not qualified to speak on the linkage between the FDA approval and CMS payment policy. I will defer to others on that.

My first thought when I heard that this drug had been approved is that it is going to play merry hell with risk adjustment. My second thought is that this is going to get prior-authorized to death.

Risk adjustment systems rely on previous years of experience to predict recurring, predictable average costs for a group of people with a condition or a cluster of conditions. Claims are examined and then run through a big set of regressions and corrections to get an expected incremental cost of a disease. Risk adjustment is always only going to be okay-ish when measured at the individual level. Some people with a condition will cost a lot more to treat than statistically similar other people. Conversely, some people are also comparatively cheap to treat. Insurers care about the cost to cover individuals only net of risk adjustment. There are plenty of ACA insurers that actively seek to enroll chronically ill individuals because risk adjustment makes covering a very sick person no more risky, and potentially more profitable than covering a healthy person.

Insurers want to find ways to cover folks who, individually, are overpaid in risk adjustment. Insurers want to find ways to not cover folks who are underpaid after risk adjustment.

Aduhelm, if it is widely prescribed, is going to play merry hell with risk adjustment. It has the potential to add a whole lot of costs to some people in an idiosyncratic manner. It is likely that prescribers who are not under any risk based contracts will be more likely to prescribe Aduhelm than prescribers who are employed by organizations that take on the full cost of care. In the next couple of years, individuals with Alzheimers will likely be estimated to be much more expensive and thus their risk adjustment transfers will increase even though the best evidence based protocols will not have changed.

I’m not sure what the games that will be played with risk adjustment, but given a huge technological/regulatory shock, it is likely that weird things will be happening in risk adjustment in a few years.