On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

*A bit of poetic license this time around for “Paris”.

🌺 And now, back to Albatrossity.

Albatrossity

The final batch of images from our 2013 trip to Brazil will have some birds, some mammals, a reptile, and an aerial view of the Amazon’s Meeting of the Waters.

After our time in the Pantanal, we headed to Manaus and the Amazon for a couple of days. So here are some shots from our last days in the Pantanal wetlands, and a few from the Amazon rainforest.