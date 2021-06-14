Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Morning Chuckle

She’s playing the long game with her stalker MTG, and it’s funny to watch. In a more serious vein, this piece in Wonkette is worth a read.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      germy

      The Pinkertons—yes, *those* Pinkertons, the most notoriously violent strikebreakers in U.S. history, who murdered countless workers in the name of capital—changed their avatar for #Pride Month, and I’ll be damned if it’s not one of the most dystopian things I’ve ever laid eyes on pic.twitter.com/uCMZPxa9B9

      — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2021

      justawriter

      Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible

      (Insert any Republican campaign slogan from 1980 to the present)

      germy

      Netanyahu: The PM of Israel must be able to say no to the President of the U.S. and back it by massive campaign in Congress and in U.S. public opinion. I did it in 2015 – Who will do it now? Lapid who attacked my speech Congress? They can’t and won’t stand up to the U.S.

      — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 13, 2021

      It’s pretty wild to see the (former) leader of a US client state openly proclaiming that willingness to interfere in US politics is a key job qualification. https://t.co/seHzWs3xAS

      — Matt Duss (@mattduss) June 13, 2021

      dr. bloor

      Eh, it’s funny, but I’d say it’s an unforced error.  She really shouldn’t be responding to MTG in any way, much less provocatively.

      Citizen Alan

      I have believed for over 30 years now that there are two types of people in this country who self-identify as Christians. There are the ones who have accepted Jesus Christ into their hearts and allowed Him to make a change in them such that they become better, more compassionate people who are genuinely concerned with the welfare of others. And then there are the ones who just got dunked in a bathtub when they were little kids after being subtly (or not so subtly) pressured into it by family members. And then they were later raised to believe that, having been dunked, they were intrinsically better than other people and could be as absolutely hateful and cruel and selfish as they wanted to be and still get into heaven.

      I have truly believed in those two categories for 30 years. But it took the election of Donald Trump with the support of 81% of evangelicals to make me realize that Group 2 outnumbered Group 1 by a 4 to 1 margin. That was when I swore I would never set foot in a Baptist church again. Because I feared associating with such people would risk my immortal soul.

      Baud

      @germy:

      I don’t understand people complaining about companies celebrating Pride.  If someone is making the argument that companies are good people because of it, then it’s ok to set them straight.  But otherwise, corporate America recognizing that our views on LGBT issues are more important than right-wing views is an unmitigated good thing.

      Ken

      She’s obviously never heard “All Things Dull and Ugly“.

      Also, there’s any number of stories in the Bible where God sends diseases, targeting either the Israelites or their enemies. There’s even been movies of some of the more famous ones.

      Betty Cracker

      @germy:

      It’s pretty wild to see the (former) leader of a US client state openly proclaiming that willingness to interfere in US politics is a key job qualification.

      Yes. Yes it is. If we were living in normal times, I’m guessing this would be a much bigger story, and more Americans would be questioning reflexive U.S. deference to its client state. But the fact that one of the two viable political parties is trying to ether democracy has kinda sucked all the air out of the room…

      Ohio Mom

      Off topic but isn’t every thread an open one?

      The basement guys are here.

      One of them is jackhammering the front stoop and one has a mini backhoe in the back, excavating in front of the back foot.

      For reasons we’ll never know, the people who built this house in the mid 1970’s did not pour foundations under doorways correctly.

      There are a few guys in the basement too, adding vertical supports in the crawl space and shoring up the front wall. The builders didn’t do those parts correctly either.

      But maybe you can’t hear the jackhammer over my sobs. Bye bye a chunk of retirement savings.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @dr. bloor:

      Eh, it’s funny, but I’d say it’s an unforced error.  She really shouldn’t be responding to MTG in any way, much less provocatively.

      If this were a person who, e.g., dated someone, broke up, and then that person stalked them, I’d agree.  Even though you might feel that the person who stalked you did you wrong, provoking them gratifies the stalker.

      The MTG/AOC relationship is a political one where MTG has gone way past the boundaries of reasonable political discourse.  I don’t know what AOC’s smart move is, but giving MTG the power to silence her probably isn’t it.

      Kay

      @Citizen Alan:

       And then there are the ones who just got dunked in a bathtub when they were little kids after being subtly (or not so subtly) pressured into it by family members. And then they were later raised to believe that, having been dunked, they were intrinsically better than other people and could be as absolutely hateful and cruel and selfish as they wanted to be and still get into heaven.

      It’s funny, because I’ve come to believe it’s much more fluid than that. I think they push the promotion and marketing so much because they can’t keep members. It isn’t genuinely substantive and “meaty” enough for people to stick around long term, so they churn thru a big, low-loyalty “market”, if you will.
      We have a megachurch here and I have spoken to hundreds of members. I think the “former member” group is bigger than the members at any given time. They’re loosely attached because it’s thin ground to plant a whole life in. It’s why they lose so many young people the moment the young people are exposed to any other ideas. The thing itself is low quality. Greene is a good example of how thin it is. The attrition rate in fundy churches would be interesting to look at. It seems REALLY high to me locally.

      Matt

      @Citizen Alan: Don’t forget category 3: people who as grown-up adults picked the most hateful religion they could find and joined it specifically for the hate. For instance, guys like Ross Douthat who left Pentecostalism (for papism) because it wasn’t fashy enough.

      narya

      @Ohio Mom: A friend’s nephew ended up building much of his house himself. The contractor wasn’t following the plans–including putting basically no footings under the supports for the 2nd-floor porch–and nephew luckily saw it happening and fired him. But then had to do a ton of the remaining work. In other words: I send my sympathy to you.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Citizen Alan:

      CHRISTIAN, n. One who believes that the New Testament is a divinely inspired book admirably suited to the spiritual needs of his neighbor. One who follows the teachings of Christ in so far as they are not inconsistent with a life of sin. Ambrice Brice, The Devil’s Dictionary 1906.

      This has been an issue in this country for a long while.

      On the other hand MTG apparently hasn’t even watched a religious movie or she would recall Jesus healing Lepers.  Or this the Religious Right drop that bit as to much like socialized medicine?

      Citizen Alan

      @Kay: ​
       

      TBH, I’ve never attended a real “megachurch,” just a succession of small-town churches. My impression of the megachurch phenomenon is that it’s mostly for shallow Christians who want to be able to identify as Christians for tribal purposes but don’t want to commit anything more than putting on some nice clothes for Sunday morning services most weeks. That and taking advantage of the “country club” aspects of the megachurch, i.e. business networking opportunities and after school sports activities for the kids.

      As you can tell, I’m very cynical about Christianity.

      Citizen Alan

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
      The “dunk vs. sprinkle” debate is, as far as I can tell, the primary divider between the various Protestant denominations, at least in the communities I grew up in. My family has been Baptist for generations, but when my sister married into a Methodist family, she and her husband sat down and made a list of mostly pragmatic reasons for joining either the First Baptist Church or the First Methodist Church, which were literally across the street from one another. Her preference for “dunking over sprinkling” won out, and my brother-in-law duly joined the Baptist Church and got dunked a few weeks later.

      Also, I’m not sure if this is accurate, but I’ve been told that, as a (lapsed) Baptist, I can take communion at an Episcopal service because I’ve been baptized, whereas one of the “sprinkle” denominations, could not.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The fakeness of corporations that have never been particularly progressive going on about LGBT rights can be irritating. But there can be a nasty undercurrent to the pushback, too, with the implication that the fight for LGBT rights (or even cultural liberalization in general) is just a “corporatist” distraction.

