Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

No one could have predicted…

This blog goes to 11…

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The revolution will be supervised.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Wetsuit optional.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I’m going back to the respite thread.

There will be lawyers.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Winners

Monday Morning Open Thread: Winners

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Congratulations to Wasabi, his breeder / handler, and all the other Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year.

And for those of you giving conformation dog shows side-eye, try thinking of it this way: For the dogs, it’s like being an Olympic contender (mixed with a beauty-pageant circuit). The competitors don’t necessarily enjoy all the training, dieting, primping, and traveling — but there’s no dog competing at the Westminster level who doesn’t want to be in that ring.

Dogs like having a job to do, and the ‘job’ for these guys is showing off in front of crowds. Probably not the job you or I or our own household companions would choose, but it’s not as though they’d understand our commenting hobby…

Serious, grownup, political news:

Jen Rubin:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • indycat32
  • JR
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MJS
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Probably not the job you or I or our own household companions would choose, but it’s not as though they’d understand our commenting hobby…

      Some days, it does feel like work.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      How enigmatic.

      US Pacific Air Forces responded with three F-22s to an incident reported off Hawaii on Sunday afternoon.

      The military said it could not provide details on the incident, but did confirm it was not a training exercise and was done in response to an FAA request.
      [snip]
      A Stratotanker also assisted. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Yesterday, Billie and Percy went for a morning walkabout. Billie came back covered in mud, Percy just had muddy paws. He is so much more dignified than that overly exuberant water dog.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MJS

      It’s my understanding that dogs used to like having a job to do, until socialist Joe got in office and expanded UI benefits. Now they have zero incentive to work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Here we are, smack in the middle of the holiday and once again (as is traditional) no parade.

      :)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      As I said last night, that Pekingese looks like a decorative, ambulatory facial tissue box holder with eyes. But it’s a cute little tissue box holder with eyes! My Great-Aunt Marylee had a series of Pekingese, so I got to know the breed a little through her. She spoiled them something awful! I haven’t seen one in the wild in ages.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Grace Lidia Suá[email protected]
      The dumbest people in the world.

      CanadianPam
      @PamelaApostolo1
      · 11h
      OMG-just saw this on FB!!!
      “This is just INSANE on a whole other level! These “tickets” are being sold for as high as $1,200 each on Q sites all over the internet, the crazy part is that people are talking about how excited they are because they’ve already purchased them.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: dogs get universal basic income.

      WHOOP WHOOP WHOOP!!! Hooray for me!!!

      eta: how many Baud bucks am I gonna get?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Spanky

      @OzarkHillbilly: I see things like that and think “how can I get a cut of that?”

      Used to be I’d have scruples about it, but having now seen who these people really are, I feel much freer. Only worry now is I’d probably overthink things, when these people are at lizard-brain levels of function.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      indycat32

      Louis DeJoy strikes again. Yesterday my package was here in Indy, today it’s in Columbia City. Fortunately, it’s nothing I urgently need.

      Doesn’t that pup get awfully hot?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly:  One of the hallmarks of a cult is unquestioning belief in dates for events like this, and renewed faith when the event doesn’t happen. No, that is not logical.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      As soon as I finish my sad half-caff coffee, I’m going out for a walk. In the meantime, I’m reading Jean Korelitz’s THE PLOT. The central character is a writer whose first book was a big deal. Since then, it’s been downhill. The person who recommended the book to me says he eventually steals a dynamite plot from someone who dies. That should be fun. At the moment, he’s hanging out at the places writers go. Boy howdy, do I recognize these people. Also, I feel seen

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      Jackal Clickbait. Coming soon to a Twitter near you.

      Sarah Rumpf / Mediaite:

      Bernie Sanders: Biden Campaign Made Me Feel ‘Very Welcome,’ In Contrast to Clinton, Who ‘Wanted My Support,’ And ‘Tolerated’ Me

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      Today show: 2100 of 3000 belligerent airline passengers this year were because of airline mask mandate.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      How long will it take Mike Lindell to host a pro-Bibi rally in Jerusalem?

      — Trevor’s Still Hopeful For His Personal Flyover (@ObamaClintonDem) June 13, 2021

      I liked Bibi’s last speech: “Who else will stand up to Biden?!!” he demanded. Reminded me of all the money we’ve sent his way.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Spanky

      Duplicate comment deleted. My Andoid is jumping the edit window around on me. Anyone else with Android notice anything wonky?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      narya

      First running event of the season yesterday (at Revolution brewing, for those of you in the vicinity), and it was . . . weird to be inside with so! many! people! I stayed to the edge of the room, and it has REALLY high ceilings, but it was still weird. Beautiful here this morning–cool breeze, nice sun; I’d take off of work if I didn’t have a zillion things due before I take off at the end of the week.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     