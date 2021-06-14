Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Got the Shot! – #22

It seems like we are still getting vaccinated, and it’s been a week since i put one of these up.  I hope that our international friends who have been waiting (patiently?) are finally able to be vaccinated.

If you let us know in one of the last comments in the previous thread, you might want to post again here so we can all share your good news.

Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!

ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:

Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:

Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:

Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:

Steve and Badger

Balloons!

Green balloons!

Kamala and Joe!

One and done for Johnson & Johnson:

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 3 I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5

Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett.  Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!

Stickers by MazeDancer!

Are any of you still unable to get an appointment?   Find A Shot

If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!

Vaccine Venting Here! Vaccine Venting Here! 1
Vaccine Venting Here! 3 Vaccine Venting Here! 2

All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!

    1. 1.

      PaulWartenberg

      Not Covid related but we’re going to need a post on Ukraine news AS SOON AS FCKING POSSIBLE because if the Ukraine/NATO report is true, then Biden and Western Europe is bitch-slapping that SOB Putin today.

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      @PaulWartenberg:   Agree.  Would like to see the whole press conference, too.  Am guessing I tuned in at the end (last three questions).

      I’d love to have a Ukraine/open thread, actually.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @PaulWartenberg:

      …we’re going to need a post on Ukraine news AS SOON AS FCKING POSSIBLE because if the Ukraine/NATO report is true, then Biden and Western Europe is bitch-slapping that SOB Putin today.

      I can’t find anything on this in particular.  What are you referring to?

    5. 5.

      Dan B

      Covid adjacent.  We went to a birthday party on Sunday = Pineapple Monsoon day.  While the west bakes Seattle was being drowned in relentless rain from systems sweeping in moisture from the tropics.  Humidity 100% and a small basement apartment, ugh!  But… there were 25 fully vaccinated folks on the fully covered (clear plastic roof) terrace and upper level deck.  It was like partying in a drum but was so great to be outside in shirtsleeves without dripping sweat.  All vegan food with a decadent chocolate cake.  I want the recipe for the noodles that were umami heaven!

      There was even singing and hugging!!

      Hooray for Seattle getting to 70%.

    7. 7.

      Leslie

      I can’t remember if I ever reported back after my second shot, so just in case, I was fully vaccinated as of April 7. Could I have the Doses Done Ducklings, please?

      I Got the Shot! (latest)

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      FYI, site has been an absolute mess about updating comment threads over like the past week. especially during nighttime hours.

      Most egregious example, one which I actually timed:

      Typed up a comment, hit the Post Comment button
      Comment not showing either on the page itself nor in Recent Comments on that page
      Changed tabs and refreshed front page, comment showing in Recent Comments there
      Went back to the tab with the comments thread, did a refresh every 60 seconds by the clock, took 11 minutes until comment appeared on that comments thread page
      .
      Probably related, right side fly-out not appearing on comments page for what was the topmost front page post until many minutes following a newer front page post.

    9. 9.

      Doug

      I got J&J in Berlin on Friday. One and done with the cat for me, please.

      Germany is still catching up, though. Only one state here (Saarland, the smallest that isn’t a city-state) has broken 30% fully vaccinated, and only a few have topped 50% with the first dose. The spreads are reassuringly close, though: 43% to 53% on first doses, and 24% to 31% fully vaccinated. Local lags seem to be logistics, and not ideology.

      I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 2

    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl

      Thanks, WaterGirl, for putting up the fresh thread.
      Who knew that I was going to end up enjoying Biden’s press conferences even more than Obama’s?

      But I do. Because Biden is succinct and it is refreshing to hear smart and principled after 4 years of wilding.

    11. 11.

      Montanareddog

      Got my 2nd Pfizer today. After the 1st, I was tired and achy for a couple of days. So far, no Ill effects this time.

      I would like Dr Corbett please

      I Got the Shot! #12

    14. 14.

      sab

      @NotMax: I had my first ever comment eaten last night. I hit post. Then maybe I hit post again. Then it said double post. Then no comment showed up. It was late so I rolled over and went to sleep.

      Also, my embiggening is out of control. As I scroll up and down a thread the maRgins and size of the print grows and shrinks almost at random, so the right hand next thread arrow is almost always invisible unless the type is tiny. This could be the site, or could be my ancient Nook ( android.)  I should probably email Watergirl but it doesn’t bother me enough to bother, unless it is not just me dealing with it.

