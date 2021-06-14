Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good News: Reality Winner Is Out of Prison

Good News: Reality Winner Is Out of Prison

by

Long overdue, IMO. She did the right thing, and paid a heavy price for it. Best wishes to her and her family, and bad cess to her enemies, including the ‘journalist’ Winner mistook for an ally.


Refresher:

Winner was the first person to be prosecuted by President Donald Trump’s administration for leaking sensitive government information. She had pleaded guilty to sending to the news media a top-secret National Security Agency report about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The former Air Force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, where she printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her garments. Winner told the FBI she mailed the document to an online news outlet.

Authorities never identified the news organization. But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document. It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner had leaked…

The government prosecuted Winner under the Espionage Act, a World War I-era law aimed at spies.

An affidavit by FBI agent Justin Garrick said the government found out about the leaked documents from the news outlet that received them. He said the agency that housed the report was able to identify six people — including Winner — who had made copies of the report…

Coincidence, but…

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Although I’m pleased on principle, I don’t know anything about her and hope she’s still not in the thrall of the people who betrayed her. One would think not, but then one remembers the GOP base.

    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      She should sue “The Intercept” for emotional distress. She trusted them and they betrayed her.

    5. 5.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The lesson is that if you want to be a whistleblower, check out your legal options. There are law foundations that will help you and represent you.

      Don’t send random documents to Glem.

    6. 6.

      Mary G

      Like Kay said in the last thread, I am so glad to see this happen, because she made the mistake of thinking the Intercept does journalism and paid a big price for releasing things that should’ve been publicized whether Moscow Mitch participated or not.

      O/T Tom and Lorenzo have a lovely little piece in Philadelphia Magazine about living through the pandemic there:

      Our nephew was visiting with his mother one summer when he noticed the many cosplaying tour guides in their breeches, buckle shoes and tricorn hats. With all the conspiratorial seriousness a five-year-old can muster, he asked with concern, “Mom, why are there so many pirates here?” We once heard a little girl address her tour guide, who was in full Betsy drag, complete with the ruffled “mob cap” women wore in Colonial times, as “Mrs. Claus.” There are much more dignified ways to look at the importance and privilege of living in a historically significant area, but to us, it’s always been the place where Mrs. Claus and the pirates hang out every summer.

      Still, we’ve had a somewhat complicated relationship with tourists over the years. We have hometown pride; we consider it our duty to be friendly and accommodating to any visitors we encounter. We’ve had the pleasure of seeing people from all over the world discover the charm of our cobblestones and our Ben Franklin impersonators. But there’s no denying the recurring sense that when it comes to a certain strain of American tourist, gay couples like us likely wouldn’t receive the same polite consideration if our roles were reversed. We moved here just before 9/11, and in the decades since, patriotic symbols were (re)weaponized as the country grew increasingly polarized and partisan. We first encountered the more conservatively patriotic type of tourists at the height of the Freedom Fries/“You’re either with us or against us” era, then kept meeting them anew through the embarrassing weirdness of the Tea Party years and, in the last few summers before lockdown, as they donned MAGA hats.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document. It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

      Did The Intercept ever run the story? That Trump was lying about Russia’s interference.

    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      Flame me, but she broke the law and went to prison for it. Of course, Greenwald is an asshole, and The Intercept’s opsec was laughable, but the basic facts are not in dispute.

    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: ​
        If I was Judge Judy or Judge Reinhold, I would rule this wasn’t a garden variety act. “The Intercept Informants” insist they didn’t turn her in, but instead accidentally revealed her identity. A news organization has a high duty to protect their source, which is why many states have shield laws, not just to protect the outlet but to prevent the chilling of public disclosure by anonymous sources. By their reckless act, they breached this standard.

    13. 13.

      KsSteve

      Consider the absurdity of Winner being convicted under the Espionage Act.  She didn’t reveal information to an enemy that could use it against our national interests. Her intent let was to let the American people know  that our election was being subverted by a  foreign power.  Evidently we are considered the enemy that must be kept in the dark.

    14. 14.

      Mary G

      Interesting:

      Rep. Greene: “I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now. And so I definitely want to own it … The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it. It happened and, you know, over 6 million Jewish people were murdered.” pic.twitter.com/wiBQvFGrQ5— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 14, 2021

    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @KsSteve: Indeed.  Gin and Tonic is right, that she broke the law.  In one of the likely timelines we might live in, come 4 years, we’ll all be breaking laws right-and-left, breaking national security laws, in order to defend our Republic.

      If more patriots had done as she had, during the Mango Menace’s Reign of Error, maybe we wouldn’t be looking at that.  Probably not.

      But quite simply: when The Enemy owns all the major organs of State Power, No Shit, to fight back, you will end up committing crimes.

      No shit.

      P.S. A hidebound adherence to legalism will just lead to a cattle car.  It didn’t protect Jewish Germans (and Europeans) and it won’t protect us.

      P.P.S. And until I see massive numbers of these bastards doing hard fucking time, I won’t believe that we can merely rely on The Law.

