BREAKING: An attorney for Reality Winner says the former NSA translator is out of prison for good behavior. She had been serving a sentence of more than five years for passing classified information to a news outlet.

Long overdue, IMO. She did the right thing, and paid a heavy price for it. Best wishes to her and her family, and bad cess to her enemies, including the ‘journalist’ Winner mistook for an ally.



Refresher:

… Winner was the first person to be prosecuted by President Donald Trump’s administration for leaking sensitive government information. She had pleaded guilty to sending to the news media a top-secret National Security Agency report about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The former Air Force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, where she printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her garments. Winner told the FBI she mailed the document to an online news outlet.

Authorities never identified the news organization. But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document. It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner had leaked…

The government prosecuted Winner under the Espionage Act, a World War I-era law aimed at spies.

An affidavit by FBI agent Justin Garrick said the government found out about the leaked documents from the news outlet that received them. He said the agency that housed the report was able to identify six people — including Winner — who had made copies of the report…