Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Han shot first.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This fight is for everything.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog goes to 11…

Let there be snark.

The house always wins.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Are you … from the future?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Women: they get shit done

Too inconsequential to be sued

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Shocking, but not surprising

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Early Morning EDT Football (Soccer) Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

Early Morning EDT Football (Soccer) Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

I’m trying not to post results above the break, just in case… but if I’m doing it wrong, or making other mistakes, let me know in the comments here and I will amend my ways, okay?

******

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     