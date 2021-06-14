Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Delta Dawn

I’m trying to do a somewhat rational risk assessment of the Delta variant as someone living in an area where 80+% of the eligible population in my zip code have been fully vaccinated, 65% in my county have had a first dose, and 55% are fully vaccinated.

Apparently, around 10% of the US infections are Delta, while the UK finds that 90% of their cases are Delta. The UK’s full vaccination rate, on the whole, is approximately the same as the US (44%), and they are not going to leave lockdown on June 21 due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Dr. Fauci believes that the mRNA vaccines are about 88% effective against Delta if you’ve taken both doses, but only 33% after one dose. No study has been done on the J&J vaccines, though only a small percentage of those vaccinated in my area have gotten J&J.

We’ve basically ended precautions here, except for medical facilities. Mask wearing has gone from almost universal a month ago, to maybe 25% in stores today. Restaurant staff and patrons also are unmasked for the most part. Who knows if any of the unvaccinated are unmasked, but presumably most of them are.

I ate indoors yesterday and felt pretty comfortable being there with my wife, since both of us have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines. But I’m going to re-evaluate that as Delta grows in our area. I expect that Delta will surge through states with lower vaccination rates, and their hospitals will start to fill up again. I just don’t know if New York, which has 60% of the 18+ population vaccinated, and 49% of the total population, will be able to fight off Delta, since our vaccination rates are currently piddling away.

The other complication is that the real defense against COVID is everyone wearing a mask. If I think Delta is an issue, I’ll probably go back to using a N-95 mask, which will be a depressing step backwards.

Here’s a thread to discuss your current view of the situation.

    2. 2.

      Old School

      Anne Laurie’s COVID Update had an item that speculated that Delta will cause a spike in the U.S. by fall. Since my children aren’t old enough for vaccines yet, this worries me about what the start of school will bring, since virtual schooling will probably be mostly nonexistent.

    3. 3.

      swiftfox

      I’ve been using the Covid Act Now per person infection rate to assess personal safety.  Most of the counties in northern MD are around 0.60, much better than the 0.90 or above.  If it starts moving above 0.80 it will be back to masks.

    4. 4.

      Dagaetch

      As someone who got the J&J shot for no reason other than because it was what I was given, I’m a little bit frustrated at the lack of information (reassurance?) re effectiveness on the variants. I still don’t consider my lifestyle super high risk, and I live in a reasonably blue/smart area (62% vaccinated), but I’d either like some confirmation that I’ll be okay, or permission to go ahead and get the mRNA vaccine as well, or something.

    5. 5.

      VOR

      I don’t know how to embed tweets so I’m just going to post the text. Dr. Peter Hotez says:

      I’ve been saying Delta variant could rip through the South this summer, in which case could hit unvaccinated young people pretty hard. Levels of vaccination among these populations ridiculously low in the South, watching/listening to too many crummy cable news channels, podcasts. http://twitter.com/PeterHotez/status/1404260442982293504

      The level of mask using in my area has dropped precipitously. I still wear a mask when going to the store, but I keep seeing more and more people not wearing a mask.

    6. 6.

      Lapassionara

      We were doing well here in St Louis county, but our case rate is rising again, which is worrisome. One of our large grocery store chains has given fully vaccinated employees permission to remove their masks. Since I have a compromised immune system, I will likely continue to wear a mask for a while.

      ETA, we don’t have enough people vaccinated. Not sure all the reasons why, but having a Republican governor did not help.

    7. 7.

      Timurid

      @Old School:  The crisis will be mid and late summer. The big anti-vax states are in the Sunbelt, where seasonality is inverted (everyone goes inside in the summer heat). Those states will likely be at or near herd immunity by fall/early winter, albeit by much more painful means than necessary.

    8. 8.

      pacem appellant

      California is set to open tomorrow, and I’m nervous as all juck. We have one unvaccinated minor in our household (everyone else is vaccinated). We will continue to wear masks. Santa Clara County has had a high mask compliance rate. I am curious to see (and ready to be disappointed) what happens tomorrow.

    9. 9.

      MattF

      Here’s a Twitter thread on the risk associated with the Delta variant. Bottom line seems to be that if you’re vaccinated and live in a high-vacc community, your risk is low. And, for chuckles, here’s the graph of percent vaccinated vs. Biden margin.

    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      I think it’s around 46% vaccinated here in southwest Ohio; mask mandates are gone but health care facilities and public transport can still require them.

      It didn’t take me long to adjust to being maskless. I’m not taking down the decorative hooks holding the mask collection, though.

      It’s conveniently located next to the door to the garage and removing it would leave holes in a wall we no longer have touch-up paint for.

      Plus, I’m not convinced we won’t need to put them back on. If it’s not one variant, it will be another. So my thinking is very much like mistermix’s.

    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      Perception in RI is that it’s pretty much ovah–transmission rate is .66 or so, running average of percent positive is 0.5, >70% adults fully vaxxed. Masks were already starting to fall around Memorial Day, and most places are using the honor system about wearing a mask inside. I’m keeping an eye on the vax resistance and lethality of variants as my personal criteria. Delta doesn’t concern me very much at this point.

    13. 13.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I will still be wearing my mask while shopping, and around large groups of people. I won’t be going to a theater or eat in a restaurant for a long time.

    14. 14.

      smith

      Something may be changing, whether spread of Delta or something else. The rapid downward trend in cases nationwide stalled about 9 days ago. A few days back I did a comparison of states with high vs low vaccination rates and found, not surprisingly, that case rates were higher in the low-vax states, and there is some indication that rates are climbing there while they are still declining in high-vax states. You can see a reflection of this here, where you can set the graph for US census regions. The Northeast, the highest-vaxxed region, has the lowest case rate that is still declining, while the South, with the lowest vax rate, has stalled in case rate decline and is perhaps starting to go up. On the other hand, hospitalizations and deaths are still declining, so it may be too early to get overly concerned.

    15. 15.

      dr. bloor

      @MattF:

      And, for chuckles, here’s the graph of percent vaccinated vs. Biden margin.

      Good Lord.  If that graph ever came across my desk in a paper for review, I’d start asking pointed questions about doctored data.

    16. 16.

      MattF

      @Dagaetch: In fact, the J&J vaccine testing was in countries with more prevalence of variants than the testing of other vaccines. However, it’s still mostly a big question mark. If it turned out that J&J vaccine recipients were hospitalized more often (i.e., ever), I think that would be seen pretty quickly. The current situation is that hospitalizations appear to be limited to the  unvaccinated.

    18. 18.

      Falling Diphthong

      @Timurid: For all the talk of herd immunity, Trump (and Mrs Trump, who is not elderly, obese, etc) got vaxxed in January. Three months after they both achieved herd immunity. So I am doubtful how useful “if you got one version of this disease you’re immune to all the others” is a guide, for all that that’s certainly how I understood the invention of vaccines back when that was a more abstract thing to know about.

      Agree on seasonality in the South.

    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      Since I had the Pfizer and am fully vaccinated, I’m not worried for myself about the Delta variant, since it’s still protective of serious illness and death. I’m honestly not worried about what would happen if I got it, since I figure it would be mild or even asymptomatic, and I don’t have any unvaccinated family members to worry about infecting, plus what has been seen so far is that vaccinated people who do happen to contract Covid have such a lot viral load that they don’t seem to infect others. I have unvaccinated co-workers who are a lot more likely to get it from each other and their families than from me. I remarked to one guy who was moving his desk station, “I guess they’re trying to separate the unvaccinated people so y’all don’t kill each other”. Tomorrow I’m going to put up the article from last Wednesday’s local paper where a hospital spokesman says everyone in the hospital now with Covid is unvaccinated, the people getting newly-infected are all unvaccinated, and the new Delta variant is much more contagious and is infecting younger people so he can no longer say that being young protects you from serious illness or death from Covid. (This is something I’ve heard from one co-worker, that his doctor told him that since he’s young and healthy he doesn’t need to be vaccinated. I told him he needs to get a new doctor!

      Honestly at this point the only unvaccinated people I still worry about are children under 11 and the immunocompromised – all the others have had plenty of time to get vaccinated, so they’re choosing their fate.

    20. 20.

      Nicole

      Anne Laurie, I think, put a link in one of her Covid posts to the New York article about what was up with the Yankees breakthroughs.  What stuck out to me, in the interview with the expert, was his belief that those of us vaccinated should not be “too” tentative about going out unmasked, as, while it’s possible we might pick up one of the new variants, they aren’t different enough from what the vaccines were developed for to make us severely ill- in effect, they’re giving us a free booster.  And by getting a variant and killing it off without too much difficulty, we then become one less potential vector as the virus continues to evolve farther away from its original form.

      That said, I’m mostly unmasked outdoors, but almost always masked indoors, because it’s become such a habit. So that’s not all that conducive to exposing myself to a variant.  Also most of the NYC stores are still requiring masks.  One of our favorite local bars has a sign on the door letting vaccinated people know they are welcome to sit indoors, and unvaccinated are welcome to sit outdoors and that puts me in a conundrum, because I still prefer to sit outdoors when I can, but I don’t want passersby to think I didn’t do my civic duty and get the shot!

    21. 21.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I was at a wholesale construction related  business last week. I am guessing there were around 20 people there(staff and customers.) I was the only one masking. Also was at a QT and masking was probably 50/50. I would like to know how they figure County wide vaccine rates. I know three people who left Maricopa County early on to get vaccinated in neighboring  counties because there was a shortage in Maricopa  County. I would like to know if that counted as a Maricopa County shot or the other County shot

    23. 23.

      Dagaetch

      @MattF: Yeah, my instincts are basically saying that if the J&J shot isn’t as effective on the variants, we’ll find out pretty quickly. And even if it’s not as great and I catch it, I’m sure the vaccine will keep me alive and likely out of the hospital. Mostly it’s just the lack of information – every single article that talks about the variants says something like “Moderna/Pfizer vaccines still highly effective”, and doesn’t mention the J&J. I just want some reassurance! LOL. And I figure we’ll all be getting booster shots next year anyway.

    24. 24.

      jl

      Response to risk is easy, though. Fully vaccinate globe asap.

      It’s a bargain, at most a one or two 100 $billion to high income countries to save trillions, half of which falls on the high income countries themselves. AL had a nice link to that analysis a few days ago in her covid reports.

    26. 26.

      Steeplejack

      @swiftfox:

      Useful site.

      My county (Fairfax in VA) is at 0.43, which is good. I live on the eastern edge, next to Arlington County, which is at 0.73. But my particular town, Falls Church, is at 1.00. Not sure why it’s higher. All three are “low” risk, but worth keeping an eye on.

    27. 27.

      RaflW

      About a month ago I said to a friend that I wanted to do some fun things like local travel, attend some parties, etc while we’re in this moment, because I suspected one variant or another (+ our wantonly anti-social GOP and their pig-ignorant followers) would fk things up by fall.

      I may have been optimistic.

    28. 28.

      TomatoQueen

      J & J household, my town around 50 percent vaccinated fully and 48 partial (slow and steady after major shortages of doses for months). If we’re going somewhere, we mask, if we stay home we don’t. I never go anywhere if I can avoid it, but have caught severe colds twice since vaccination (making hunting for Merlin impossible); I am the oldest of the group and have comorbidities that the 3 others don’t. My Young Man is back at his day program, fully masked and distanced and wazoo’d, and he seems to be fine (this can always blow up in my face so hesitate to type it).  There is a lot of local frowning over J & J because of the disaster at the Baltimore factory, but yet not a lot of discussion about J & J otherwise.  Now I have a headache.

    29. 29.

      Low Key Swagger

      I’ve been in three states in the past two weeks.  Interestingly…In Kentucky, North Carolina and here in Tennessee it seems to be the elderly and POC wearing masks.  Not sure what that says.

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @pacem appellant: ​
       Yeah, my California county has effectively stalled with new vaccines (compared to April) and 42.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Unacceptable, and no idea how it’s being addressed while we’re supposedly “opening” tomorrow.

      OTOH California has a ginormous “fuck you” to everybody who says California has a failed economy and hey, let’s get rid of the governor and find a Republican to straighten things out.

      While pundits have long insisted California policies are bad for business, reality belies them. In a sign of investor demand, the weight of California companies in the benchmark S&P 500 Index increased 3 percentage points since a year ago, the most among all states, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Faith in California credit was similarly superlative, with the weight of corporate bonds sold by companies based in the state rising the most among all states, to 12.5 percentage points from 11.7 percentage points, according to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index. Translation: Investors had the greatest confidence in California companies during the pandemic.

      The most trusted measure of economic strength says California is the world-beater among democracies. The state’s gross domestic product increased 21% during the past five years, dwarfing No. 2 New York (14%) and No. 3 Texas (12%), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The gains added $530 billion to the Golden State, 30% more than the increase for New York and Texas combined and equivalent to the entire economy of Sweden. Among the five largest economies, California outperforms the U.S., Japan and Germany with a growth rate exceeded only by China.
      https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-06-14/california-defies-doom-with-no-1-u-s-economy?srnd=premium

    31. 31.

      StringOnAStick

      Here in Central Oregon in a blue town on the edge of crazy red, mask use depends on the store it seems. The organic grocery is still masking and until we hit 70% vaccinated, that’s supposed to be true everywhere still I think.  I started noticing last week behalf the Lowe’s employees and shoppers are no longer bothering to cover their noses.

      Outdoors I’m not wearing a mask, and I’ve noted that people have internalized greater distance from each other when talking outdoors.  My weakened hearing is getting a workout but at least I can see their mouths now and that really helps my comprehension. I’m comfortable wearing a mask to shop forever, but I worry about encountering a belligerent local R crazy yahoo, and likely armed, spoiling for a confrontation.  That bothers me.

    32. 32.

      JoyceH

      @Timurid:

      The big anti-vax states are in the Sunbelt, where seasonality is inverted (everyone goes inside in the summer heat).

      That pre-positions the victim population to the virus’ advantage, but I seem to recall a doctor on television saying that coronaviruses are at their best in cold and dry conditions. So it will be interesting to see which consideration wins out. That surge last summer looked enormous – until you compare it to the winter surge that followed.

    33. 33.

      Uncle Omar

      My Western Colorado county is seeing a serious upsurge in cases, many of which are the Delta variant.  Our shitferbrainz County Commissioners got rid of silly mask requirements last month when the State did.  The State based its decision on the vax rate on the Front Range and assumed without research that the whole state was on the same page.  But, since we are a strong Trump county our folks don’t believe in no silly science.  Mrs Omar and I are fully Pfizered and have been for several months, but we still take precautions, i.e. fully masked in indoor public spaces.  My take on all of this is if you go into a store or other indoor facility and you are the only one wearing a mask and the rest of the folks give you the side-eye, it’s probably a good idea to be wearing a mask because reasons.

    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @StringOnAStick: I still see a lot of people going around saying “I’ve had COVID, everyone I know has had COVID, it’s just the sniffles, if you’re healthy you’ll be fine.” Always that implication that if you do get seriously ill there must have been something wrong with you. One of them identified himself as from Oregon, presumably the deep-red part.

    36. 36.

      Ken

      I’m waiting for the conspiracy theories about why the virus is only affecting the unvaccinated.

      Obviously on the face of it that’s a remarkably stupid question, but my opinion of humanity’s net intelligence has been revised over the past few years.

    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @jl:

      Response to risk is easy, though. Fully vaccinate globe asap.

      It’s a bargain, at most a one or two 100 $billion to high income countries to save trillions, half of which falls on the high income countries themselves. AL had a nice link to that analysis a few days ago in her covid reports.

      Yeah. That’s one reason why the news today of Novavax’s larger trial being highly effective is good. We don’t need that vaccine here in the US; our problems are on the demand side. But, that’s a vaccine which is easier to manufacture and to store than the mRNAs while still being every bit as effective. That will help the global effort, a lot.

    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: Obviously, it’s because the virus doesn’t like magnets. Now, can I interest you in purchasing my anti-virus magnetic necklace?

    40. 40.

      Steeplejack

      @JoyceH:

      [. . .] a doctor on television saying that coronaviruses are at their best in cold and dry conditions.

      Air-conditioned spaces tend to be cold and dry. Just a thought.

