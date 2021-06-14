Activists in the UK sketched the G7 leaders in the sand in Newquay, England, calling on the leaders to waive patents on vaccine pic.twitter.com/12VZLDkSc4 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021





More than 309 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to the CDC About 64.4% of adults in the US have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and 54.1% are fully vaccinated. — David P Gelles (@gelles) June 14, 2021

The U.S. has administered over 309 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the CDC. The figures were up from the more than 308,000,000 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of over 374,000,000 doses delivered https://t.co/772g1E2czU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2021

In the United States, there are fewer than 20,000 people in the hospital for COVID-19 today. This is the first time that has happened since March 30, 2020 — two days after we started counting Get vaccinated. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 12, 2021

Some 2% of Covid-19 tests in the U.S. are coming back positive, the lowest positivity rate since the pandemic took hold in the country https://t.co/9FTIp7BlsJ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 13, 2021

======

BREAKING: Biden and leaders of world’s six wealthiest nations call for fresh probe of coronavirus origins. G7 communique also calls on China to respect human rights, confirms donations of 1 billion vaccines. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 13, 2021

Tight border control of Israel

Higher fully vaccinated rate (60+ vs 43%) and rate of rise

Exclusive use of @BioNTech_Group vaccine in Israel — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 13, 2021

sometimes I have to remind myself that China locked down in *late January* 2020 because my brain keeps wanting to push it forward to February. the rest of the world couldn't have had so much warning and yet still been failing dramatically by March, surely. but they did. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 13, 2021

Coronavirus: In Guangzhou China, patients ‘thought they had the flu,' delayed seeking treatment. About 60% of cases in the city’s newest outbreak self-medicated, but the actual diagnosis turned out to be much more serious https://t.co/uicHbHkUBd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2021

India coronavirus: 'I lost my father and pregnant wife to Covid' https://t.co/N1Amftwlm2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 13, 2021

"Over 300,000 students across Singapore have registered for their vaccination appointments thus far, of whom over 101,000 have taken their first dose. About 345,000 SMSes and invites had been sent to eligible students." Very encouraging take-up rate. 👏👏 https://t.co/iExknZZcbS — Septian Hartono ن 😷💉💉 (@septian) June 14, 2021

ICYMI: #SaudiArabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reports, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on August 1.https://t.co/8AonAcsmu4 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 14, 2021

Russia on Monday confirmed 13,721 new coronavirus cases and 371 deaths. Of today's cases, 6,590 are in Moscowhttps://t.co/oQLwPUHL0p — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 14, 2021

Authorities in Saint Petersburg, which is hosting a series of Euro 2020 matches, said Monday they were tightening anti-coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb a new spike in infectionshttps://t.co/4KR4OiuUOw — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 14, 2021

UK’s Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions https://t.co/9CxjdQo8tT pic.twitter.com/eioExoOhgN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 14, 2021

ICYMI: Given the high rates of vaccination in the U.S. and the U.K., and rebounding economies on both sides of the Atlantic, bosses of all airlines flying passenger services between the two countries made the financial case for lifting the restrictions https://t.co/JIxMVbT6Xv pic.twitter.com/VLcIvO74uD — Reuters (@Reuters) June 14, 2021

======

Pfizer, AstraZeneca … or both? a mixed approach may hold promise. https://t.co/aAKEezp2Bd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2021

Latest from @ScottGottliebMD on SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2 (delta):

1) It's about 60% more transmissible than the previous extra-transmissible variant, B.1.1.7.

2) It's causing about 10% of US infections.

3) That percentage is "doubling every two weeks." https://t.co/Ftmf5N797b pic.twitter.com/Dh6ME3tSpf — Will Saletan (@saletan) June 14, 2021

Here's the good news from Gottlieb: The virus probably can't escape our vaccines, because the vaccines target the protein that lets the virus attach to the human respiratory tract. It's a nasty dilemma for the virus, and a crucial advantage for humans and our vaccine developers. pic.twitter.com/V2amPnJr9m — Will Saletan (@saletan) June 14, 2021

Preliminary data—but interesting: Antihistamines may be effective in the treatment of long-Covid, according to scientists in the UK https://t.co/SiRKnjiRIp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2021

the odds have always been near 100 percent that the virus arose in nature and spread to people through an intermediary the way it always does. the fact that more people are *discussing* a lab leak doesn't change that — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 14, 2021

A novel vaccine—an inactivated coronavirus vax—is being developed in China and so far is considered safe and capable of inducing antibody production https://t.co/zIwv4bYDOX pic.twitter.com/lyi6e0kDa0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2021

Efforts to explain the coronavirus have produced more than 475,000 research studies in 198 countries https://t.co/5RiA8wgRnt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2021

======

Southern states have a ‘real vulnerability’ to the delta variant this summer. Vaccination rates are the lowest in the country—hovering around 40%. These states are also brimming w/ anti-vaxxers & conspiracy theorists https://t.co/KRqZS4aGeZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2021

Your friendly reminder that: A) Texas is a "right to work" state B) termination for violation of company policy (ie not getting vaccinated) usually renders you ineligible for unemployment. https://t.co/gA3WsmhpVe — STEMtheBleeding (@STEMthebleeding) June 13, 2021

A shopper who gouged a man's eye and spat in his face gets 10-year sentence for COVID-19 mask-rage violence https://t.co/eHi3KX26Ra via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 14, 2021