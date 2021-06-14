Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, June 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, June 13-14

  • Mary G
  • NotMax

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Orange County CA is only going to report Mon-Fri through the rest of June and starting July1 will report only once a week, on Tuesdays. There were only 18 new cases on Friday

      ETA:  Approximately 2 million of 3.3 total population vaccinated with at least one shot.

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      While I suspect it’s due to gaps/lags in reporting over the weekend, U.S. COVID deaths logged over 24 hours dipped below 100.

      Locally,

      The state Department of Health reports that there were 104 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Saturday.

      There were 102 cases identified as confirmed, three probable case were added to the count, and one probable case was removed.

      The confirmed cases included: 46 on Hawai‘i Island; 33 on O‘ahu; 15 on Maui (+3 probable); one on Kaua‘i; and seven in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable).

      There were a total of 788 cases logged over the past two weeks in the state of Hawaiʻi, 148 of them in Maui County.

      Maui’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 13 and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.8%.
      [snip]
      There are 18 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Three of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Ten ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with two being used by COVID-19 patients. Source

