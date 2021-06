President Biden met today with the Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Today is the anniversary of the beginning, in 1941, of the Soviet Union’s deportation of citizens of those countries to Siberia and Kazakhstan after invading.

Here’s Biden’s public schedule for tomorrow. (Public schedules don’t include all of a president’s activities.) pic.twitter.com/4zyoFjLNaU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 14, 2021

Adam suggested a larger group of countries, but these three, on this day, will send a message to Vladimir Putin.

[It should be noted that Estonia’s Prime Minister is female, though.]

