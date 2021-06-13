Since I adore irises, I’m officially jealous of commentor Mike in Oly:

My husband got on a kick this year and reworked the shade garden into a part shade garden after the neighbors took down a large doug fir. It has filled in beautifully and still has a few spots to add some new plants over the summer. The fountain attracts a parade of birds thru the day to enjoy a drink and a bath. I am loving this combo of Iris tenax and saxifrage.

This lewisia is in a pot on the patio. I love it bright circus colors in the sunshine. I find their need for perfect drainage works better in a pot topped with gravel as they dislike our clay soil.

A couple of new irises for my collection that I thought looked good together. This is ‘Foaming Seas’ and ‘Spring Festival’ showing off together. Both pre-1960 and considered historics.

This large clump of Iris tectorum, aka the Japanese roof iris, shows off every year. It is such a good grower I have to take chunks off the side each year now to keep it from overrunning its neighbors.



A few more historic iris from my collection. ‘Broceliande’ is an old French variety from 1935. I love the unusual shade of red-brown and all those stripes.

This was not the best year for my bearded irises as 2/3s of the collection were divided and reset last year so aren’t blooming and the rest are overdue for the same so are sparse on the stalks. ‘Far West’ is incredibly rare and remains in only a couple of gardens in the US now. I love its color blend. Thankfully it is doing well for me and I’ll be able to send some to other collectors in the coming years.

Last is an old Siberian iris from 1900 called ‘Snow Queen’. An unusual shape for a Siberian. It is an excellent garden iris putting out loads of blooms and is really beautiful in a large clump.



***********

Thanks (perhaps) to Satby, we bought a ridiculous batch of Schreiners sale irises late last fall. The Spousal Unit’s dwarf varieties got planted into troughs, overwintered in our (not very cool) garage, and bloomed exuberantly this spring. The tall varieties I splurged on ended up crowded into rootpouches, stacked in the side yard against the warmest wall. They all seem to have survived our (unusually warm & snow-free) winter, and some of them have even bloomed in their temporary homes. I’m looking forward to moving them into a reworked front raised bed… as soon as I’ve finished setting up the ladders in the tomato pouches…

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?