Sunday Morning Garden Chat: A Rainbow of Irises

Since I adore irises, I’m officially jealous of commentor Mike in Oly:

My husband got on a kick this year and reworked the shade garden into a part shade garden after the neighbors took down a large doug fir. It has filled in beautifully and still has a few spots to add some new plants over the summer. The fountain attracts a parade of birds thru the day to enjoy a drink and a bath.

I am loving this combo of Iris tenax and saxifrage.
This lewisia is in a pot on the patio. I love it bright circus colors in the sunshine. I find their need for perfect drainage works better in a pot topped with gravel as they dislike our clay soil.
A couple of new irises for my collection that I thought looked good together. This is ‘Foaming Seas’ and ‘Spring Festival’ showing off together. Both pre-1960 and considered historics.
This large clump of Iris tectorum, aka the Japanese roof iris, shows off every year. It is such a good grower I have to take chunks off the side each year now to keep it from overrunning its neighbors.
A few more historic iris from my collection. ‘Broceliande’ is an old French variety from 1935. I love the unusual shade of red-brown and all those stripes.
This was not the best year for my bearded irises as 2/3s of the collection were divided and reset last year so aren’t blooming and the rest are overdue for the same so are sparse on the stalks.

‘Far West’ is incredibly rare and remains in only a couple of gardens in the US now. I love its color blend. Thankfully it is doing well for me and I’ll be able to send some to other collectors in the coming years.
Last is an old Siberian iris from 1900 called ‘Snow Queen’. An unusual shape for a Siberian. It is an excellent garden iris putting out loads of blooms and is really beautiful in a large clump.
Thanks (perhaps) to Satby, we bought a ridiculous batch of Schreiners sale irises late last fall. The Spousal Unit’s dwarf varieties got planted into troughs, overwintered in our (not very cool) garage, and bloomed exuberantly this spring. The tall varieties I splurged on ended up crowded into rootpouches, stacked in the side yard against the warmest wall. They all seem to have survived our (unusually warm & snow-free) winter, and some of them have even bloomed in their temporary homes. I’m looking forward to moving them into a reworked front raised bed… as soon as I’ve finished setting up the ladders in the tomato pouches…

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I love your Snow Queen siberian iris. Mine are all very purple.

      I dug up a bunch last year because rhey were getting so crowded. I put the dug up ones in pots until I could give them away. Three pots never found homes so they sat in my driveway through a midwestern winter. Come Spring they sprouted. I gave one away, planted another, and the other is still waiting for a home.

    2. 2.

      sab

      My pachysandra needs cutting back because it is crawling across the walk. I also need it elsewhere. I need tips on how to root cuttings from the overgrown to transplant elsewhere.

    3. 3.

      satby

      I love irises too, and @Mike in Oly has ones I’ve never seen even in pictures. Lovely peaceful looking garden too. I’ve always had Lewisia struggle and ultimately die on me, even though my soil is sandy, not clay; so now I’m seriously considering doing a pot of it next year.
      @AL, the Schreiners suggestion could very well have been mine, I replenished my diminished iris with some nice sale ones last year. My other favorite place to buy iris was destroyed completely in one of the wildfires (last year or 2018?), but customers and friends sent rhizomes to them to start over and they’re slowly getting rebuilt.

    4. 4.

      satby

      @sab: I think it will root in just a glass of water like coleus and other easy to root plants.

    5. 5.

      sab

      @satby: Thanks. I’ll try that.

      My step-daughter’s landlady, who evicted step-daughter in order to sell house at top of market, hired some idiots to trim the shrubbery. It was in the lease that we could not trim the shrubbery.

      If I , in resentful revenge, had hired a guy to do more damage, I could not have done a better job at damage. Before, a competent gardener could have salvaged it in a couple of years. Now it will all have to be pulled out.

      LOL. What an idiot. Now I understand the horrible suburbs with grass and annuals beside the mulch. These guys are clueless on plants and are determined to stay clueless. She just dropped a couple of grand at least from her property value

      ETA:Trimming was to improve curside appearance. That is a wasteland now.

    7. 7.

      sab

      They trimmed the rhododendron and azalea to look like lollipops. Plants on tall stems. I thought the whole point of trimming those bushes was to keep the stuff at the bottom looking alive and healthy, to have leaves and flowers from the ground up. To keep the undergrowth healthy by trimming back the top stuff that overshaded it.

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @satby: Oh, I’m sure Schreiners was your suggestion, and the irises we bought were deeply discounted & very healthy.  But right now, looking at the work I have to do to show them off properly, I’m not sure I should be thanking you…

      (Less lazy / impulsive gardeners:  I would absolute recommend Schreiners.  And, of course, Satby!)

    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @sab: You could try taking pachysandra tops with 8-10″ of root and transplanting them directly into the new spot. I’ve done this on a small scale, usually when I’ve inadvertently pulled up a plant while weeding. The roots are shallow, and are easily exposed and cut. Ample watering of the new planting helps, of course, as does a little fertilizer like Plantone..

    10. 10.

      Suburban Mom

      @sab: I have had success just sticking it in the ground in the new location in the early fall.  It took a year to settle in and start to spread.

    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      I need to work on weeding, more and more, as my gardens have gotten overgrown the past 2 summers.

      We’ve been able to harvest a few strawberries this season, and I can see a few raspberries on the vine, but definitely not ripe yet. Just waiting and waiting – hopefully end of the month? May also get a few blackberries (1 bush only), and maybe blueberries (haven’t gotten any from the plant yet, but we’re in year 3) and cherries (got a tree, and I can remember if it was an actual cherry tree or more for decoration… I’ll have to do some googling).

      Rosebush looks great, and my lilies are on the verge of blooming, anyday now

      Thanks for the lovely iris photos! Not sure how well they’d do in my clay heavy soil, but great to look at!

    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @sab: Summer is a bad time of the year to prune, especially heavily. Sounds like the landscapers just pulled out the power shears and had at it, which is a fast but crappy method even if it produces an appealing shape, which sounds dubious in this case. And that newly exposed ground at the base of the shrubs will start growing all the weeds that used to be shaded out.

    13. 13.

      sab

      I just ordered some Snow Queen siberian iris. Siberian Iris blooms for two days a year. Then just nice spiky green leaves

      They take up space, but absolutely worth those vouple of days.

    15. 15.

      sab

      @Geminid: Yep. My thoughts exactly.

      ETA : We are up against a thousand acre metropark. Weeds are the green stuff you don’t want. The rest are hardy perennials.

      Our wild strawberries this year are so luscious they almost look tame.

    16. 16.

      satby

      @Mousebumples: I lost most of the iris I moved here from my previous house because the big pre-existing raised bed garden I put them in gets so out of control with weeds so quickly. Already overgrown again because we flipped from cold to heavy rain to 90° with high humidity in the span of just over 2 weeks. Today starts a stretch of cooler weather, and I’m going to finally finish putting together the last raised bed and moving what iris I can recover, along with the ones I bought last year, to it. And then mulching all around them so I dont have a new weed bed.

