Sometimes I feel like we don’t discuss TV and movies as much as we should around here. Let’s remedy that!

Did y’all watch “Mare of Easttown,” a seven-episode series that recently wrapped up on HBO? I thought Kate Winslet was terrific in the title role as a detective sergeant in a Philly suburban town who’s trying to solve a murder and get her shit together as a professional and also as a mom, gran, daughter, friend and neighbor.

I am also enjoying “Hacks” on HBO, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Smart plays a semi-washed up comedian/QVC brand pitchwoman in Vegas whose agent talks her into hiring a 25-year-old writer to update her comedic material. It’s good, though it can be super hokey in a way that clashes with the show’s cynical core. (Or maybe it’s cynical in a way that clashes with its hokey core.)

IMO, Smart (who is also in “Mare of Easttown” as Mare’s grouchy mom) is an underappreciated gem. Einbinder is a talented newcomer who I recently learned also happens to be the daughter of SNL’s Laraine Newman. She must look like her dad.

To wrap up the entertainment section, did y’all see “Nomadland,” and if so, what did you think? I just saw it a couple of weeks ago and thought it was amazing. I’m not sure anyone but Frances McDormand could have pulled off that performance — not even Meryl Streep.

What else is good on TV or at the movies?

Open thread!

ETA: I can’t believe I forgot to share this relevant info: the Westminster Dog Show is this weekend! Group judging followed by Best in Show starts at 7:30 PM ET on Fox.