Strong Female Lead (Open Thread)

Sometimes I feel like we don’t discuss TV and movies as much as we should around here. Let’s remedy that!

Did y’all watch “Mare of Easttown,” a seven-episode series that recently wrapped up on HBO? I thought Kate Winslet was terrific in the title role as a detective sergeant in a Philly suburban town who’s trying to solve a murder and get her shit together as a professional and also as a mom, gran, daughter, friend and neighbor.

I am also enjoying “Hacks” on HBO, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Smart plays a semi-washed up comedian/QVC brand pitchwoman in Vegas whose agent talks her into hiring a 25-year-old writer to update her comedic material. It’s good, though it can be super hokey in a way that clashes with the show’s cynical core. (Or maybe it’s cynical in a way that clashes with its hokey core.)

IMO, Smart (who is also in “Mare of Easttown” as Mare’s grouchy mom) is an underappreciated gem. Einbinder is a talented newcomer who I recently learned also happens to be the daughter of SNL’s Laraine Newman. She must look like her dad.

To wrap up the entertainment section, did y’all see “Nomadland,” and if so, what did you think? I just saw it a couple of weeks ago and thought it was amazing. I’m not sure anyone but Frances McDormand could have pulled off that performance — not even Meryl Streep.

What else is good on TV or at the movies?

Open thread!

ETA: I can’t believe I forgot to share this relevant info: the Westminster Dog Show is this weekend! Group judging followed by Best in Show starts at 7:30 PM ET on Fox.

      cope

      I’m trying to get my wife on board to give “Mare of Easttown” a try. She has some weird built-in resistance to trying things on streaming services unless she already wants to see it (Cruella). We’re both Kate Winslet fans so I am hopeful she’ll come around.

      What I personally am looking forward to is “Kevin Can Go F**k Himself” on AMC next week. It’s on their streaming platform tonight but that is one we don’t have. I’ve heard and read interviews with Annie Murphy and and it sounds intriguing.

      arrieve

      I didn’t like Mare of Easttown at first, but got sucked in (Jean Smart was a factor there) and ended up bingeing the last several episodes. They may have gone a little overboard on the local color, but as a portrait of a decaying small town it showed a side of this country we don’t often see on television (or at least I don’t.)

      zhena gogolia

      I’ve been eagerly awaiting “In the Heights.” I’m not ready to return to the theater, so I joined HBO Max. The sound quality is terrible. We’re watching the movie a half hour at a time, so we’re now halfway through. They cut the best song (“Sunrise”) and one of the best characters (Nina’s mother). There’s a lot of politics larded into the dialogue. And MARC ANTHONY IS IN IT BUT DOES NOT SING.
      So far the most charming part has been the cameos by Miranda as the Piragua man and Christopher Jackson as Mister Softee, but Jackson’s portrayal of Benny is sorely missed.
      As I said last night, where is Mnemosyne when you need her?

      Suzanne

      I really enjoyed Mare of Easttown. Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, and the other actor who played Mare’s best friend were all fabulous. I liked that Kate Winslet didn’t look all airbrushed.

      geg6

      Winslet, amazingly, got the Eastern PA accent absolutely perfect, IMHO.  Not an easy thing.  Especially for a Brit, who seem to do Southern accents well but rarely can handle other regional American accents without any telltale slips.  I loved “Mare of Easttown.”  Highly recommended.

      Bruuuuce

      I loved the remake of One Day At a Time. Thought it was funny, and informative (to someone not in that culture), and I cried more than once. With three strong women in the lead, even.

      I started watching Mom, with Allison Janney, but it was only a season or two and long enough ago that I need to go back and rewatch the parts I saw, now that the series is complete.

      jeffreyw

      Gomorrah is an Italian Soprano style series that isn’t bad. It’s on HBO Max
      For All Mankind on Apple TV is good. Two seasons so far, a “what if” movie where Russia gets to the moon first and sets off a furious competition in space.
      Ragnarok is on Netflix. Norse gods coping with the problems of modern life, sorta.
      Godfather of Harlem, I watch it on Amazon, I think it’s from the EPIX channel. Forest Whitaker stars as “Bumpy” Johnson. It provided the best definition of intersectionality I’ve seen. Releases one episode a week, middle of season 2 now.
      Also Amazon: Clarice, Agent Starling on the trail of another serial killer while going through some stuff.

      Betty Cracker

      Updated post to note that the Westminster Dog Show is today! We will be cheering on the boxers and Bostons.

      Starfish

      I feel like I am way behind. I am catching up on Schitt’s Creek. It was one of those things that was so popular that I was standoffish about it.

      I did not know what it was really about. It is about a rich family who gets all their stuff taken away and end up having to move into a hotel in a town that is owned by the family. Their weird rich people nonsense does not win them the friendship of the locals.

      Now I am understanding what some of these animated GIFs that we now use to communicate are about.

      band gap

      I’ve been watching a lot of excellent foreign tv shows (with English subtitles if not English). Many have female leads. Examples:
      Rebecka Martinsson (Swedish)
      Blinded (Swedish)
      Loch Ness (Irish)
      Helen Dorn (German)
      Seaside Hotel (Danish)
      Vanished by the Lake (French)

      UncleEbeneezer

      Mare of Eastown was great.  Neat to see something in Philly (Lived there for about 5 years).  The accent was close but not-quite-right, to my ears.  The way Winslet said “home” and “water” trying two staples of the infamous accent, felt a bit too forced and over-exagerated.

      We just watched Into the Heights and it was GREAT!  So much fun.  Great music, sets, costumes, humor, dancing and everyone is stunning.  Really great Summer Movie/musical.  It also had a wonderful celebration of immigrants and Latinx culture.

      We are currently watching Them (horror- Amazon Prime), Call My Agent (comedy- Netflix), Hacks, Full Bloom (flower arrangement reality show- HBO), Legendary (ballroom/vogue competition- HBO) and recently finished Exterminate All The Brutes (documentary- HBO).  All are excellent for different reasons.  We are also loving the Korean drama Crash Landing Into You on Netflix.  K-dramas are epic (often 20 or more, 90-minute episodes) with incredible cinematography, stunningly gorgeous actors, and a surprising amount of wit.  They really can make us cry one minute and bust a gut laughing the next.

      We really enjoyed PBS Masterpiece’s Atlantic Crossings and now my wife finally convinced me to start Band of Brothers which I enjoy so far, though it does get Spielberg-sappy at times.

      I didn’t get Nomadland at all.  I love bleak shit but the whole thing felt kinda pointless and painfully white.  Personally, I thought US Vs. Billie Holiday was a much better movie and Andra Day’s performance was far more impressive than McDormand (who I usually love- like in Olive Kitteridge).

      Nicole

      I liked Mare of Easttown a lot, too. I held off because I grew up not too far from that area and was afraid it would hit too close to home- I had a lot of friends who were working poor, and it did hit close to home and I enjoyed every minute, so there you go.

      I especially liked that the murder mystery is, ultimately, the least interesting part of the story, because the writing is so good the audience gets more invested in the characters’ journeys. Really well done.

      Oh, that accent. It is its own thing. I remember one of my 9th grade classmates stopping 1st year beginning French to inquire of our Philly-born teacher why he pronounced “water” as “wudder.” He promptly mocked our Central PA pronunciation of “waah-terr.” Heh.

      @zhena gogolia:  I’m sorry the sound has been so soft on In The Heights. I saw your comment yesterday and spent a little time googling to see if there was some setting you could adjust on your devices, but it seems to just be an ongoing issue with HBO Max.

      Benw

      weirdly I can watch streaming movies just fine, but can’t sustain shows. Even ones that get great reviews, I bail on 2-3 eps in.

      eta: I did watch all of Queen’s Gambit – it was great – so apparently I can manage mini- series :)

      UncleEbeneezer

      @band gap: We loved Rebecka Martinsson.  Check out Beartown (HBO) for a similar cold, dreary vibe (though major trigger warning for sexual assault/trauma).

      For strong women leads also check out The Bridge (crime- Sweden), Borgen (politics- Scandinavia) and Mr Sunshine (historical drama/action/love- Korea).

      WereBear

      Did y’all watch “Mare of Easttown,” a seven-episode series that recently wrapped up on HBO?

      Loved, it, and will rewatch in the fullness of time.

      I have a thing about new series. Because at least half the time, I enjoy it, and then it gets snatched away: either cancelled, completely face-plants, or studio meddling ruins a good idea.

      So I only get into series that have some kind of track record.

      Science fiction fans with BritBox: the BBC adaptation of War of the Worlds, a few episode mini-series, was GREAT. Surprises and very good monsters.

      Betty Cracker

      @Starfish: I finally watched “Schitt’s Creek” during the pandemic, and now I belatedly get all the memes too. Catherine O’Hara is so funny. Well, everyone is! But especially O’Hara.

      @geg6: I’ve got an ear for accents, meaning I can usually place them with some degree of accuracy, but I can’t fake one to save my life. It always amazes me when someone pulls off an accent that well.

      Mo MacArbie

      Mind if I sports here? Pretty much all I watch is White Sox baseball, so that’s all I got. The broadcast team is pretty funny if you like that sort of thing, and there was a great moment a few days ago early in a game against the Jays. Jason Benetti was talking up the Sox pitcher, Lance Lynn, remembering a key moment from his previous start where he was cool under pressure. It went something like this:

      “And there’s just an air of [Pitch. Crack! Ball lands over the fence in left.] … confidence in the swing of Grichuk.”

      Capri

      I grew up in Delaware Co and agree that the accents were close but not 100%.  What makes it stick out, IMHO, is that the 2 English actors (Mare and her daughter) an the Australian actor (love interest) had accents that were all close in different ways. After seeing it, it struck me that the Iggles (i.e. Eagles for non-Delco folks) must not have agreed to be in the show as they had lots of local sports teams represented but not them. The one thing that rang false was when they were all watching a Penn State basketball game.  Villanova or St. Joes games maybe, nobody cares about PSU bball.

      RandomMonster

      We loved Mare of Easttown. Great writing, with genuine surprises and a good ending. We’re now watching Bryan Cranston in Your Honor, which I heartily recommend.

      geg6

      @Betty Cracker:

      Me too.  This one is really specific and hardly anyone except natives get it right (similarly, the Pittsburgh accent is one almost no one gets right).  I think of the one Winslett did as a Lehigh Valley accent.  Not exactly the same as a Philly accent, but closely related.

      UncleEbeneezer

      For all the much deserved praise that Watchmen and Lovecraft Country got for illustrating the terror of White Supremacy in the US, Them actually does it far better imo.  Obviously Watchmen is super-hero/comics, Lovecraft is Sci-Fi/Fantasy and Them is straight up horror, but Them really captures and shows the all-encompassing oppressive terror of navigating a White Supremacist world for Black People.

      On a related note, Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO) is the best and most unflinching rebuke of White Supremacy/Colonialism that I have ever seen.  It doesn’t pull ANY punches on just how fucked up our world is because of racism.  And how America has played a key role in that equation since our very beginning.  It’s an extremely heavy, disturbing and angering watch, but an important one.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Watched the first episode of Mare (partly out of curiosity, as we live in the area it takes place). No reason we haven’t finished it except that we just don’t have that many hours of TV watching per week. There’s a lot of backlog in our “To Watch” list.

      As for recommendations, we really, really like the new Equalizer version with Queen Latifah. I liked the righteous beating-up of bad guys in the Denzel Washington movies, but this totally-different take (also completely different from the original Edward Woodward version) is really satisfying on a whole other level. Plus lots of mother-and-teenage-daughter angst to deal with.

      But the thing I really want to tell you jackals about is Woman in Motion, a really excellent documentary about Nichelle Nichols and how she single-handedly defined the shuttle program by saving NASA’s recruitment efforts for a new generation of astronauts. She is so much more than a gorgeous talented actress.

      But she is that as well. She thought her career was going to be in musical theater. She sang with Duke Ellington, and in the closing credits we watch her record “Fly me to the Moon”.

      Sadly, three of her recruits were on the Challenger when it blew up, and she remained personal friends with her recruits. She lost it in that part of the interview.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Capri: I think if Winslet had just relaxed her mouth a bit and been a little more casual with it, she would have nailed it.  She was very close.

