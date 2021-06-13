I’ve had a bear of a few months. Just busy and angry a lot, with a sinus headache for the last week or so. Yesterday, I felt a little bit better, and I went and got a haircut and shave, and it was the best thing I could have done for myself.

My barber is from the Philippines, but he trained to become a barber in Osaka.

He’s 71, and immigrated here decades ago, spending most of his life in Georgia. Last year, though, he moved up to these here parts because his niece runs a Mexican restaurant, and he sings in the mariachi band as entertainment. He got bored during the days, so came out of retirement and opened up shop. As you know, I fired my barber of a decade last year because unprovoked, she launched into a racist tirade.

So I fired her, and a couple months ago by chance drove by a small place and saw a traditional barber pole, and slammed on the brakes. I knew I was at the right place when I saw the Old Spice and Clubman Pinaud.

At any rate, after my haircut, I got a full shave, which took 20 minutes, involved multiple hot wet towels, multiple applications of warm shave cream, a greasier cream for the final close shave, more warm towels, lotion, and a facial massage (for what it is worth, while editing this, I added the word massage because quit honestly without it that sentence read like something from Penthouse letters).

And it was amazing. I felt as relaxed as if I had had a full body massage and a hockey puck sized xanax. Well worth the 30 bucks, which is a lot more than I used to pay for my old haircuts.

We need more craftsmen like Tony in this world, and fewer MBA’s. That man has a valuable, honorable, and necessary skill.