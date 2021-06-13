Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Intriguing Reads on 'Vaccine Hesitancy'

Intriguing Reads on ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

From the New Yorker, a medical doctor asks Heidi Larson: “The world’s richest countries are now its most vaccine-hesitant. Can we learn to trust our shots before the next pandemic?”:

Larson, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, studies vaccine rumors—how they start, and why some flourish and others wither. Public-health experts often address vaccine hesitancy on an informational basis, by debunking rumors and misinformation. But, in her recent book, “Stuck: How Vaccine Rumors Start—and Why They Don’t Go Away,” Larson argues for a more expansive view of the problem. “We should look at rumors as an eco-system, not unlike a microbiome,” she writes. Tackling misperceptions individually is like eliminating a single microbial strain: when one germ is gone, another will bloom. Instead, the entire ecosystem must be rehabilitated.

In 2010, in London, Larson founded the Vaccine Confidence Project, with the goal of putting these ideas into practice. Its analysts—trained in digital media, political science, artificial intelligence, psychology, statistics, epidemiology, and computer science—monitor news sites and social media in more than a hundred languages, then strategize with local health groups about how to tackle the rumors they find. Larson describes the Vaccine Confidence Project as “investigating the global vaccine weather, while zooming in to local storms.” This year, the project has fielded requests for help from health officials in some fifty countries, including, in the few days before one of our phone calls, Sudan, Somalia, Turkey, and Iran. Her team works in an epidemiological spirit, hoping to contain outbreaks of misinformation swiftly, before they can spread.

Larson has also developed a tool for quantitatively mapping vaccine hesitancy: the Vaccine Confidence Index, a set of validated questions concise enough to reach vast populations. In 2015, she posed the questions to sixty-six thousand people in sixty-seven countries—the first time a rigorous survey of vaccine attitudes had been conducted at that scale. Larson’s results took many public-health experts by surprise. The lowest levels of vaccine confidence were found in countries with the highest education levels and the best health-care systems; seven of the ten most vaccine-hesitant countries were within the European Union. (France ranked first.) Global-health efforts tend to focus on poorer countries such as Nigeria, but the results suggested that the ability of vaccines to end pandemics might also be weak in wealthier countries—the same nations that export public-health expertise to the developing world…

Larson, who is sixty-four, has a calming, meditative demeanor that masks a restless intellect. Willowy, with no-nonsense straight hair, she has spent the coronavirus pandemic tracking vaccine attitudes from the home in North London she shares with her husband, the Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot, who helped discover and contain Ebola. Larson and Piot share a vast repository of global-health experience; in March, 2020, they shared the coronavirus. She experienced mild symptoms, but Piot fell seriously ill.

Over a video call this spring, Larson told me that the COVID vaccination effort “should remind everybody that you cannot have scientific advances and great global-health plans” without taking vaccine confidence into account. Five months into the vaccination effort, the share of the U.S. population who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine has barely exceeded fifty per cent. After reaching a peak of more than four million doses per day in mid-April, the daily number of doses has been falling off, slipping under a million per day in June. Herd immunity through vaccination seems increasingly unlikely. But Larson is already thinking ahead to the next pandemic. Future outbreaks may well be deadlier and more contagious than COVID-19. What good will our high-tech vaccines be if not enough people will take them?…

Larson told me that she had been impressed by the work of the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, a group of health professionals based in Washington, D.C., and directed me to its Web site. The site doesn’t lecture visitors about personal responsibility or bombard them with data and links to vaccine-appointment hubs. Instead, it centers on a video titled “A Love Letter to the Black Community,” which showcases Black health-care workers and researchers involved in fighting the coronavirus. “We have locked arms in an initiative to place the health and safety of our community at the heart of the national conversation about COVID-19,” a narrator says. The video acknowledges that the medical system needs to earn the trust of Black Americans; only then does it address masks, social distancing, and vaccination. In the site’s menu, a tab for “Remembrance” is adjacent to the one for “Vaccines,” putting community grief on an equal footing with vaccine education…

… I asked Larson how she would structure the vaccine response for the next pandemic. “Make sure that the vaccine effort is embedded in the over-all pandemic effort, not a stand-alone measure,” she said. The head of the vaccine effort should be appointed on Day One, even before the research starts. Vaccines “always seem so far in the future,” she said, but planning and communications need to start immediately…

From the beginning, Larson said, national leaders should explain that vaccine development is “an evolving story,” and help the public acclimate to the inevitable scientific shifts. Her vaccine team would include not just vaccine and public-health experts but people who work in global health and diplomacy, to anticipate the need for international coördination. Communicators with expertise in explaining risk and ambiguity would be essential team members, Larson said; so would tech-savvy young people, not unlike the analysts at the Vaccine Confidence Project, who could monitor online rumors and vaccine discourse. Larson would also convene a board of trusted public figures—she hesitates to call them “influencers”—who could serve as vaccine emissaries. She imagines a dozen or so well-known individuals from the worlds of music, television, sports, and religion, as well as from underrepresented communities. They would be regularly briefed by the pandemic-response team and also have the opportunity to ask questions, perhaps on television or a social-media live stream. The approach would also extend to businesses, schools, service agencies, and nonprofits. “We need high-level cohesion,” Larson said.

The idea that our health-care success might hinge on the future equivalents of Morgan Freeman, Rick Warren, Taylor Swift, and LeBron James—plus the odd TikToker and video-game streamer—can feel unsettling. For Larson, it’s simply another link in the trust chain. She added that her hypothetical vaccine-response team would draw up contingency plans that would not be “dependent on higher-level leadership.” States, she argued, should be more explicitly prepared to handle pandemic response and vaccination strategy, should there be another President unable or unwilling to lead…

Related argument, from a “Behavioral Scientist… Studying disinformation, health, & your brain”:

If we have any hope of reaching those who are skeptical of vaccines (not all are hardened anti-vaxxers), we have to actually understand what & who we’re dealing with. In most cases, it’s not a knowledge deficit or a lack of intelligence; it’s complex, interwoven belief systems…

There exists a multi-million dollar anti-vaccine propaganda industry that targets people’s beliefs, fears & vulnerabilities. The most recent product of this industry is RFK’s new film targeting African Americans by exploiting their very justified distrust of medical institutions…


  • debbie
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Matt
  • Ruckus
  • Starfish

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I don’t know, maybe locating and disabling the gene that encourages people to manipulate and take advantage of others would be a help.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt

      In most cases, it’s not a knowledge deficit or a lack of intelligence; it’s complex, interwoven belief systems…

      Just because the lies are complicated doesn’t make them any less stupid. Just because everyone a person knows believes them doesn’t make them any less stupid either.

      The book of Genesis has plenty of twists and turns, but if you read it and think the Earth was created in six days and is flat – you’re still a gullible dumbfuck. I don’t care how many people share your “complex belief”, it’s still nonsense.

      There are 12 people responsible for most of the vaccine misinformation on Facebook. This is not a problem of “complex beliefs”, this is a deliberate propaganda problem.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      I get why countries with wider educational conditions could be more vaccine hesitant. People have 2 sides, mental and emotional. And with higher educational countries, people began to believe that they are smarter than they actually are, they think they know more and can understand more. We began to think we know more about things we know little to nothing about. So when someone tells us we should take a vaccine, we question the rational of that. If your thought process is specific disease bad, take specific vaccine, you will. If your thought process is that you know everything, you do a risk analysis, but just likely a crappy one, because you have a lot of knowledge. RFK is a highly educated person, just not smart in effective ways, his education makes him think he knows more than actual experts in a field. And he obviously doesn’t.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      There's money in touting conspiracy theories…

      Ohio Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's "boot camp" earlier this year on sharing the evils of COVID vaccines saw 400 people sign up…at $623 apiece, that comes to a sweet $249,000

      -Capital Insiderhttps://t.co/SnD20rUwTy via @DispatchAlerts

      — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) June 11, 2021

      Reply
    5. 5.

      geg6

      Read an article yesterday (I think it was on Salon or GOS but not sure) about one theory of vaccine hesitancy is about when fear of needles, and thus vaccines, develops.  The theory is that most people were happy to get vaccines (if not thrilled) because childhood vaccines used to be given mostly when people were infants or toddlers but that changed when boosters were developed and were given to 5-6-7 year-olds, often all in one visit.  Many children and young adults cite that as a triggering factor and, apparently, that is the age when many of the phobias we deal with through our lives develop.  I thought it was interesting because I was one who entered school before the boosters were available and don’t have a big phobia about needles.  I’ve had boosters since but I was much older than that vulnerable age for phobia development.  I think this may explain some of it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Starfish

      A lot of things are lumped into vaccine hesitancy. For example, people who do not have access because they have no transportation and no nearby vaccine locations are lumped in as vaccine hesitant. People who are afraid of surprise medical billing and unknowable medical prices are lumped in the category of vaccine hesitant.

      The way that US insurance has guided how much time doctors spend with patients has eroded any relationships that people can build with their doctors. That single 45 minute annual appointment is not what trusting relationships are built on.

      The success of vaccines and the fact that people do not know other people with vaccine-preventable diseases has made people question the seriousness of the diseases that vaccines prevent. Just because a lot of people do not know someone who used an iron lung, was in a wheelchair, etc. due to polio, they may discount how dangerous it was.

      Reply

