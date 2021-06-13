Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

ICYMI: Tom Cotton Goes After the Military

ICYMI: Tom Cotton Goes After the Military

ICYMI: Tom Cotton Goes After the Military - STOCKPILE

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

We all had a good time snarking on Rep. Crenshaw’s ‘call to action’ soliciting reports from military ‘whistleblowers‘ upset by ‘woke ideology’. But Crenshaw’s accomplice, Yale-trained Senator Tom Cotton, considers himself a smarter & more sophisticated bigot defender of True American Values(tm), so he went straight to the top


Cotton claims morale is down and people are quitting the military in the past six months (Biden’s term).

A white man named Cotton trying to force the Black @SecDef Austin into “yes or no” answers if racism exists, hoping to back him into a corner like a cheap-suited southern lawyer, is pretty on brand.

Cotton addressed none of his concerns or complaints to Gen. Milley, btw, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff enthusiastically endorse all of the anti-racism and anti-extremism initiatives that Cotton is complaining about.

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Soldiers complain about any kind of training that doesn’t make a loud bang. And they complain about half of those because it’s too hot or too cold or their ruck is too heavy. If they aren’t doing training, they complain about being bored.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Well, yeah.  I’m just saying that, even if true, premising something purely on soldiers’ complaints is a very silly thing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      @Baud: “I have in my hand a sheet of paper with hundreds of names” does tend to fall flat when the video resolution is good enough to see the paper is blank.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JaneE

      Can’t feel sorry for anyone, military or not, who feels the need to complain about having to treat everyone else with respect and courtesy.  If they could actually make soldiers do that then all the problems of racism would close to disappear.

      All your butt-hurt white supremacists can’t stand being forced to act like decent human beings.  Boo Hoo.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
      All too true; soldiers complain about all sorts of shit. Like being sent into the field for long periods. Deployments. Whatever.

      Cotton is a good example of the sort of officers who have to watch their backs, because their troops won’t be.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      I will be contacting @DoD_IG

      “Uh…hello….is this the Inspector General for the Department of Defense? Yes, hello, this is Paul Goser, Republican, U.S. House of Representatives. Uh, yeah, I’d like to report Marxist based anti-white race hatred in the military. Yes, I said anti-white. No, definitely Marxist based. Yes, I’m white. So can you look into it? Ok, great. I look forward to hearing from you.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SFAW

      What a non-insane/non-Rethug person would have written:

      “Our Congress appears to be compromised by fascism based anti-black race hatred. We need to purge our Congress of those who put race-based fascism before Americanism. Racial hatred needs to be expunged from our Congress.”

      Of course, no rational/patriotic person would be talking about purges. Maybe someone should also point out that the ones who (I think) have done the most purging were Stalin and “Red China.” Gosar’s such an asshole, he’d probably be OK with that, but the irony would be so far over his head, that [insert appropriate metaphor here].

      ETA: I also note that, within his idiotic tweet, Gosar switches from “socialism based … race hatred” to “race based socialism.” Is he trying to claim Gohmert’s crown?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Villago Delenda Est: Chicken a la King MREs,  police calls, wool socks, mud, dust, mud and dust at the same time (I’ll admit to that one; somehow Graf is magical that way), rain, lack of rain.  running for PT, doing something other than running for PT, etc.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Raven: ​
        Platoon sergeants and first sergeants are special creatures. The thing is soldiers’ complaints are a fact of life; good leaders can sort out the real complaints and do something about them and ignore the rest. For example, complaints about racism need to be addressed. Complaints about anti-racism training don’t.*

      *Caveat: If they are complaints about the form the training takes, they might deserve a look. If it is about the need for it, then no.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ruckus

      @SFAW:

      His lips don’t need to be moving, I’d say that if he’s breathing he’s likely lying, he is after all a republican.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SFAW

      @Ruckus:

      They are all trying to claim Gohmert’s crown.

      I disagree, although not strenuously. That said: they may all be vying for it, but how many truly have a chance? [For example: in the Senate, Tuberville and RoJo seem to be the chosen ones, but others are sometimes trying to mount a challenge.]

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ruckus

      @SFAW:

      Given that the standard is the lips moving thing, which doesn’t cover all the time they are breathing I’d say that we under estimate the amount of lying they do, at our own peril.

      And it seems that the standard of lying is really not any better.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SFAW

      @Ruckus:

      You talking lying? Or stupidity? RoJo and Tubs are “stupidity” icons. (I’m not overlooking their ability to lie, of course.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @SFAW:

      The part that really proves all of this is that many of them still support SFB. A man who is all asshole, all the time, in all situations. They like the asshole.

      And yes I know how that sounds, get over it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      No one in the Defense Department is calling these conservative politicians racists. But they seem outraged that they might be called racists. Maybe they have uneasy consciences. I am reminded of the passage in Proverbs about how “the guilty flee when no one pursueth.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BruceJ

      Looks like Gosar’s about ten minutes away from telling us about fluoride and the purity of our bodily essences.

      “Have you ever seen a woke Marxist Antifa drink water, Mandrake?”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Gravenstone

      @Baud: I’m sure no one is surprised that Gosar is explicitly advocating for white nationalism. Little wonder his whole family hates him (as the start of an exceedingly long list of others who do as well).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gravenstone

      @germy: An enterprising soul could dig up the training videos in use at the time Cotton was in the service, and compare the messages to those he’s decrying today. Gonna bet there’s a lot more similarity than his “argument” could tolerate.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @germy: This is the part I don’t get.  Long before Cotton signed up for Ranger School, the Army has been “woke” about racism.

      Reply

