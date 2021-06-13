We all had a good time snarking on Rep. Crenshaw’s ‘call to action’ soliciting reports from military ‘whistleblowers‘ upset by ‘woke ideology’. But Crenshaw’s accomplice, Yale-trained Senator Tom Cotton, considers himself a smarter & more sophisticated bigot defender of True American Values(tm), so he went straight to the top…

Sen. Tom Cotton tells @SecDef he’s received “hundreds” of complaints from troops about mandatory anti-extremism training and complaining they have to watch anti-racism videos and their fellow troops are vocalizing their believes that racism exists in the ranks.

Cotton claims morale is down and people are quitting the military in the past six months (Biden’s term).

A white man named Cotton trying to force the Black @SecDef Austin into “yes or no” answers if racism exists, hoping to back him into a corner like a cheap-suited southern lawyer, is pretty on brand.

Cotton addressed none of his concerns or complaints to Gen. Milley, btw, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff enthusiastically endorse all of the anti-racism and anti-extremism initiatives that Cotton is complaining about.