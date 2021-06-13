We all had a good time snarking on Rep. Crenshaw’s ‘call to action’ soliciting reports from military ‘whistleblowers‘ upset by ‘woke ideology’. But Crenshaw’s accomplice, Yale-trained Senator Tom Cotton, considers himself a smarter & more sophisticated
bigot defender of True American Values(tm), so he went straight to the top…
sounds like the training is working, tbh https://t.co/PciAPiDXEi
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 11, 2021
Sen. Tom Cotton tells @SecDef he’s received “hundreds” of complaints from troops about mandatory anti-extremism training and complaining they have to watch anti-racism videos and their fellow troops are vocalizing their believes that racism exists in the ranks.
Imagine that.
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) June 10, 2021
Cotton claims morale is down and people are quitting the military in the past six months (Biden’s term).
A white man named Cotton trying to force the Black @SecDef Austin into “yes or no” answers if racism exists, hoping to back him into a corner like a cheap-suited southern lawyer, is pretty on brand.
Cotton addressed none of his concerns or complaints to Gen. Milley, btw, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff enthusiastically endorse all of the anti-racism and anti-extremism initiatives that Cotton is complaining about.
I warned y’all about this kind of thing, earlier this year… https://t.co/75gccmkOKQ
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) June 10, 2021
also this week… https://t.co/5U0072DNbp
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) June 12, 2021
communists infiltrating the army, where have i heard this one before https://t.co/NKPLo1fGdA
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 11, 2021
