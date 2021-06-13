"I cried a lot because I was scared." Romelu Lukaku dedicated Belgium's win to Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen ??#bbceuro2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 12, 2021

Reminder: I am fully aware that (a) I don’t know soccer, and (b) ‘Nobody here’ [for specific values of ‘nobody’] ‘cares about that sports crap anyways’. Meanwhile, here’s a place for you footie folks to discuss the tourney, timed as best I can for your schedules & mine…



Ten of the scariest minutes in European Championship history began when Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. Medics performed CPR and “we managed to get Christian back," the team doctor said. He was in stable condition Saturday night. https://t.co/JFdpfYa0gd — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021

Strongly held opinions! political content:

English FA implore fans not to boo players who 'take a knee' https://t.co/QWAgM04K1r pic.twitter.com/r9JN2d3odC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2021

These morons actually see themselves as defenders of the white race. It is a matter of common belief in Russia that the knee-taking is an act of subjugation of the white race to the black one.

I am not hyperbolizing. This is how fucked up they are. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 12, 2021

The Russian newspaper belonging to Putin's mistress is celebrating Russian fans, who booed the Belgian team when it took the knee before the match. https://t.co/cr8XK3IeyD — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 12, 2021

Just another reminder that Slava's sports takes are never, ever, ever wrong.https://t.co/cJ2tAJp95s — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 12, 2021

