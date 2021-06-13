SUNDAY: @ASlavitt joins us to reflect on America’s coronavirus response since leaving the White House and discuss his upcoming book “Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response” https://t.co/Ne1sR47ltH pic.twitter.com/PvG14hZbxP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 11, 2021



There’s gonna be a lot of pandemic-inspired books, some of which will actually be worth reading. If you prefer words to moving pictures, here’s a Washington Post interview:

I spoke with @ASlavitt about his five months serving as senior coronavirus advisor to the WH. Check out our (long) conversation in today's Health 202: https://t.co/nQUBWK4Tvf — Paige W. Cunningham (@pw_cunningham) June 11, 2021





The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine shot stands at just over 400,000 per day, down significantly from nearly 2 million per day in April, despite the fact that there are still over 102 million qualified people who have not received their first shot yet. pic.twitter.com/jS5YbmpnJv — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 13, 2021

We’re number one (maybe)!

The US has overtaken the UK as the worst hit G7 country in terms of pandemic excess deaths [Thread] https://t.co/Oznq4OH69v — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) June 10, 2021

61.8% of qualified Americans (age 12 or older) have received one vaccine shot; 51.1% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/hO11ggHwy9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 13, 2021

Most blue states will make Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. The red ones won't | Analysis by CNN's Harry Enten https://t.co/3WCyqappMp — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 12, 2021

The US reported +16,145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, including Florida's weekly total, bringing the total to over 34.3 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 15,143 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/UySydWtT3k — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 13, 2021

Good God. “It's not just the binary (did Biden win or lose a state) that is increasingly predictive of vaccination rates, but how much Biden won the state by…. the correlation is +0.85 between Biden's 2020 margin in a state and the adult vaccination rate in a state.” https://t.co/6SSlbrNMcP — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 12, 2021

======

G7 provides 1 billion COVID vaccine doses, will work to give more – communique https://t.co/Di4GG3YQ4o pic.twitter.com/zGXk3NrgIX — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2021

Yet another thoughtful analysis @Rukmini on how deaths are getting undercounted in India Madhya Pradesh saw nearly three times more deaths than normal after second wave of Covid-19 struckhttps://t.co/3CjUONnCMU — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) June 12, 2021

Russia recorded 14,723 new coronavirus infections Sunday, the highest number in four months, as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin outlined new restrictions in the capital https://t.co/u3VZAkHejL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 13, 2021

Russia is scrambling to contain a new #coronavirus surge amid most of its people now appearing to avoid the Sputnik vaccine https://t.co/A4H6Br5Jak — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 12, 2021

ICYMI: Spain welcomes vaccinated people from anywhere in the world in a move to galvanize a recovery in its tourism sector https://t.co/sQ3fmmiL9b pic.twitter.com/aHnsCvvNgt — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2021

Circus performers line up to get a COVID vaccination in London. Photo by Matt Crossick. pic.twitter.com/P7inl8Ytdx — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) June 12, 2021

Australia's Victoria state expects further easing of COVID-19 curbs https://t.co/T0PATLJwuO pic.twitter.com/PVbMUZsmd3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2021

Brazil's health regulator has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Covid vax for children 12 & up. But kids will likely have to wait in line while older people to get shots 1st. Brazil is still in the grip of a Covid wave driven by an unrelenting variant https://t.co/w0XY1YAEdJ pic.twitter.com/7WAwfib6mh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 12, 2021

======

Several countries have given emergency approval to the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15 But the decision to vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19 is not without controversyhttps://t.co/wjgq4rrimt pic.twitter.com/DAhrBXA7cH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 12, 2021

An all-purpose antiviral that attacks SARSCoV2, flu and several other viral infections has been identified by scientists at the University of Massachusetts https://t.co/bPFKjbtpzX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 12, 2021

Testing wastewater can serve as a rapid early warning system for Covid prevalence in communities. New research examines the placement of sensors in wastewater systems for disease detection https://t.co/SjsEIR5ClC pic.twitter.com/KvTs4r5uh2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 12, 2021

======

At least a dozen states continue to have open-ended COVID-19 emergency orders in place, even as they end restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. By @DavidALieb. https://t.co/i5u8eTljfZ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021

Hospitals across U.S. are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 https://t.co/vhz5JvAoy1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2021

CDC says masks not required outdoors at airports, train stations for fully vaccinated people https://t.co/UN1Qj9GGQV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 11, 2021

The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. https://t.co/hLe9NFN3WL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021

Trying to flip the script, Republican governors seeking reelection are trumpeting their more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it's helped their states' economies. But it’s not clear that states with tighter lockdowns fared worse. https://t.co/PFkUyDB55Y — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021

Coronavirus State Of Emergency Ends In New Hampshire https://t.co/zIaluOw7DC — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 12, 2021



For proof of concept, Laconia Bike Week began Saturday. (Tourism is NH’s biggest industry, and the ‘Live Free or Die Trying’ state has achieved a commendably high vaccination rate, so… )