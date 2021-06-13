SUNDAY: @ASlavitt joins us to reflect on America’s coronavirus response since leaving the White House and discuss his upcoming book “Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response” https://t.co/Ne1sR47ltH pic.twitter.com/PvG14hZbxP
There’s gonna be a lot of pandemic-inspired books, some of which will actually be worth reading. If you prefer words to moving pictures, here’s a Washington Post interview:
I spoke with @ASlavitt about his five months serving as senior coronavirus advisor to the WH. Check out our (long) conversation in today's Health 202: https://t.co/nQUBWK4Tvf
The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine shot stands at just over 400,000 per day, down significantly from nearly 2 million per day in April, despite the fact that there are still over 102 million qualified people who have not received their first shot yet. pic.twitter.com/jS5YbmpnJv
We’re number one (maybe)!
The US has overtaken the UK as the worst hit G7 country in terms of pandemic excess deaths[Thread] https://t.co/Oznq4OH69v
61.8% of qualified Americans (age 12 or older) have received one vaccine shot; 51.1% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/hO11ggHwy9
Most blue states will make Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. The red ones won't | Analysis by CNN's Harry Enten https://t.co/3WCyqappMp
The US reported +16,145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, including Florida's weekly total, bringing the total to over 34.3 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 15,143 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/UySydWtT3k
Good God. “It's not just the binary (did Biden win or lose a state) that is increasingly predictive of vaccination rates, but how much Biden won the state by…. the correlation is +0.85 between Biden's 2020 margin in a state and the adult vaccination rate in a state.” https://t.co/6SSlbrNMcP
G7 provides 1 billion COVID vaccine doses, will work to give more – communique https://t.co/Di4GG3YQ4o pic.twitter.com/zGXk3NrgIX
Yet another thoughtful analysis @Rukmini on how deaths are getting undercounted in India
Madhya Pradesh saw nearly three times more deaths than normal after second wave of Covid-19 struckhttps://t.co/3CjUONnCMU
Russia recorded 14,723 new coronavirus infections Sunday, the highest number in four months, as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin outlined new restrictions in the capital https://t.co/u3VZAkHejL
Russia is scrambling to contain a new #coronavirus surge amid most of its people now appearing to avoid the Sputnik vaccine https://t.co/A4H6Br5Jak
ICYMI: Spain welcomes vaccinated people from anywhere in the world in a move to galvanize a recovery in its tourism sector https://t.co/sQ3fmmiL9b pic.twitter.com/aHnsCvvNgt
Circus performers line up to get a COVID vaccination in London. Photo by Matt Crossick. pic.twitter.com/P7inl8Ytdx
Australia's Victoria state expects further easing of COVID-19 curbs https://t.co/T0PATLJwuO pic.twitter.com/PVbMUZsmd3
Brazil's health regulator has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Covid vax for children 12 & up. But kids will likely have to wait in line while older people to get shots 1st. Brazil is still in the grip of a Covid wave driven by an unrelenting variant https://t.co/w0XY1YAEdJ pic.twitter.com/7WAwfib6mh
Several countries have given emergency approval to the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15
But the decision to vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19 is not without controversyhttps://t.co/wjgq4rrimt pic.twitter.com/DAhrBXA7cH
An all-purpose antiviral that attacks SARSCoV2, flu and several other viral infections has been identified by scientists at the University of Massachusetts https://t.co/bPFKjbtpzX
Testing wastewater can serve as a rapid early warning system for Covid prevalence in communities. New research examines the placement of sensors in wastewater systems for disease detection https://t.co/SjsEIR5ClC pic.twitter.com/KvTs4r5uh2
At least a dozen states continue to have open-ended COVID-19 emergency orders in place, even as they end restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. By @DavidALieb. https://t.co/i5u8eTljfZ
Hospitals across U.S. are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 https://t.co/vhz5JvAoy1
CDC says masks not required outdoors at airports, train stations for fully vaccinated people https://t.co/UN1Qj9GGQV
The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. https://t.co/hLe9NFN3WL
Trying to flip the script, Republican governors seeking reelection are trumpeting their more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it's helped their states' economies. But it’s not clear that states with tighter lockdowns fared worse. https://t.co/PFkUyDB55Y
Seems a bit low, no? #txlege https://t.co/dwHPEZsc5g
Coronavirus State Of Emergency Ends In New Hampshire https://t.co/zIaluOw7DC
For proof of concept, Laconia Bike Week began Saturday. (Tourism is NH’s biggest industry, and the ‘Live Free or Die Trying’ state has achieved a commendably high vaccination rate, so… )
‘A Long Way From Being Over’: Volunteers Encourage Boston Residents To Get COVID Vaccine @BethWBZ reportshttps://t.co/c0w7nH55ns
