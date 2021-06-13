Anyone else watching the Westminster Dog Show? Working group coming up, and we’re cheering for the boxer!
My Boston boy is disappointed his type isn’t repped in the non-sporting group:
He’s pulling for the Frenchy, I think.
Open thread!
TomatoQueen
So far, none of the dogs in the working group would be allowed in any Northern VA apartment complex or condo. Well maybe this pinscher.
Betty Cracker
@TomatoQueen: Because of the size?
Mo MacArbie
C’mon, Frenchie.
Betty Cracker
Pretty newfie!
TomatoQueen
@Betty Cracker: Size is some of it but mostly it’s whether any dog of that breed at any time anywhere on the planet killed/mauled/maimed/nipped/barked/growled or licked a human. If a 92 year old tripped over a a dachsie, that would be fine.
Chacal Charles Caltrop
I remember when an exceedingly cute Maltese won. A commentator noted that “furry caterpillar has won best of toy division… furry caterpillar has won Best in Show….I still can’t believe that a dog.” (I’m going to try to find a picture).
I think the judges made sure to anoint a German Shepard the next year in order to prevent the sheer power of cute from overwhelming the standards.
Anotherlurker
The travesty of Westminster continues!
Until a Golden Retriever wins it is an illegitimate gathering.
(So says Addie, my beautiful, opinionated, adopted Golden)
Chacal Charles Caltrop
Sorry it was a Pekingese that won best in show in 2019.
and, yes, it did not really look like a dog: https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/news/wasabi-pekingese-wins-2019-akc-national-championship/
Chetan Murthy
@Chacal Charles Caltrop: *damn* Yeah, that sure doesn’t look like a dog. A cross between a sea urchin and a space alien!
