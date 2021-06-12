Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The speed of science

I’m jumping onto some of Cheryl’s recent posts on the “lab leak” hypothesis and the argument that the lack of a confirmed zoonotic host 17 months into the pandemic is a good reason to change our priors.

Science is often slow. Clinical trials and secondary data analysis can be fairly fast. COVID has led to pandemic related research to get prioritized review, decision-making, and web-only publication for some research so turn-around times for some types of science from submission to publication is short, but not all science is clinical trials, observational trials or clinical experience.

I’m in a field (health policy) that has a culture/expectation of frequent and relatively fast publication. On Friday, we got notified that one of our COVID related policy papers had received a soft acceptance. We formulated the question in March 2020, needed six months for the data to actually happen, and then the team spent a few months analyzing data and writing. It was under review and revision for just under six months. We are looking at fifteen months from an idea to acceptance, and given the journal in question, we are looking at likely eighteen to twenty four months from idea to official publication. Twenty four months is FAST.

I have another paper that was recently accepted. This was super-quick with perhaps five months from “hmm… this is a peer-reviewable idea” to acceptance. My co-authors and I performed an analysis on data that we already had for several years for other projects. We had been informally and casually talking through the idea for at least a year or more and all of us are publishing papers that are adjacent to this manuscript on a regular basis. This was an opportunistic publication that we think is timely, relevant and useful. It is only timely because we had pre-exisiting data, and we had been thinking hard about the problem in slightly different contexts for several other manuscripts and grant applications.

Those two papers are fast within the academic context because they are using administrative data that is fundamentally clean and we were applying fairly straightforward techniques.

Science is slow when new data needs to be collected, when new concepts and techniques need to be validated and explored. Science is slow when it is messy and complex. The belief that if nothing has been published in eighteen months after the barest parameters of the problem space were laid out means that we should significantly update our priors is likely to be a false belief. The belief that a year and a half is enough time for complex data collection to be complete and exhaustive for any problem greater than “what flavor Mac and Cheese is best for my eight year old” shows that the holder of that belief has never had to do raw data collection, cleaning and processing.

Some science can be fast. Some science is, necessarily, working on a time scale of years instead of weeks or months.

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      +1 Indeed. And if one happens to get a reviewer that sits on the paper for a few weeks before rejecting it, or demanding huge revisions and more data, (sometimes by a competitor group that doesn’t like you potentially stealing their thunder) then additional months can easily be added to the process. Or an editor that doesn’t know what to do with your paper in a new area and cannot find reviewers for 6+ months… :-/

      The premier journals in hot areas that have enough critical mass can be very, very fast in the review and publication process, if you’re a recognized authority. If not, well, it can be a very long slog. But that’s usually Ok, science and medicine and medical policy should strive to get it right and that indeed does take time.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty

      Thanks for a clear, straight forward explanation, David. Sadly most, if not all, those pushing lab leak stories have a different agenda

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Some science is, necessarily, working on a time scale of years instead of weeks or months.

      Totally unacceptable to the click driven swine of the Village.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Spanky

      “Lab leak” idiots are one thing, health professionals refusing vaccination because it’s “experimental” is another.

      Sure, it’s not fully fda-cleared  but 1 billion doses give you a pretty damn clear picture of how this “experimental” vaccine works.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RSA

      @Another Scott: And if one happens to get a reviewer that sits on the paper for a few weeks…

      Right. Unfortunately, it’s maybe inevitable in the areas I’m familiar with. Reviewing is a volunteer activity, which means that for almost everyone who’s doing it, it gets lower priority than other stuff that’s part of their job.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Capri

      The peer-review process is the last bastion of the “English gentleman” concept.  All about reputation, service, and honor. Works great if everyone does it in good faith. Review has strengthened at least 90% of the papers I’ve published in my field, but you hear some horror stories.

      I know someone who submitted a paper and the reviewer requested that some data be removed from the abstract but not the actual paper. Hard to believe that’s anything other than the reviewer knowing that most people only read the abstract and wanting to keep the information from becoming widely know.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      billcinsd

      In my field, academic publications used to take up to more like 24 months to go from being submitted to being published. It gets submitted, the editor then assign it to an assistant editor who then chooses reviewers. The reviewers then make recommendations which the writer must respond to then assuming these changes are sufficient, then it could easily take up to a year to actually get into the physical journal. Now, most journals will publish the article online immediately after acceptance and receipt and correction of the proofed manuscript and they also try to push the review time up considerably. My most recent paper took about 3 months to go from submission to publication. Depending on how you want to count the time, it took 6 months to several years to get to the point of being able to write the paper

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      I’ve worked in medical/medical research/intellectual property environments for nearly all of my 40-year adult professional life.  This is an area I feel knowledgeable in (on a lay level; I certainly don’t compare myself to actual doctors and researchers) when it comes to the scientific method, peer review, and how science works.

      Trying to convey to UNeducated laypersons the concepts that I’ve absorbed over those 40 years is a Sisyphean task – not least because so much of what I’ve come to know resembles a kind of coral reef, with the beginning concepts long since grown over by later information.

      Trying to convey any of that to people who are not only uneducated, and not only uninterested, but essentially opposed to the whole concept, and have their own destructive (always destructive) agendas to push… is simply impossible.

      So I have enormous respect and appreciation for the people, like David, who keep trying.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      @billcinsd: (I know you know the following; for other readers :-)

      In the physical sciences, one can put manuscripts on arXiv the when one submits them to a physical journal.  And there are similar “pre-print servers” in other fields.  And that’s a good thing (and is especially helpful when one cannot attend conferences (work in conferences is often a year or more ahead of the journals)), but papers there usually are viewed as an early part of the peer-review process, not a substitute.

      So, one can get information out early, but it doesn’t have the weight that something surviving the peer-review process does.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WhatsMyNym

      @Capri: I don’t think you can blame it on the English.  It was a natural progression from the earliest days of sharing scientific information within a larger sub-community.  You could trace it back to the Greeks.​​

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      @Spanky:

      “Lab leak” idiots are one thing, health professionals refusing vaccination because it’s “experimental” is another.

      This speaks to something I’ve been thinking lately. While ‘science is slow’, there is so much that has been in the works for years that is all coming to a head almost simultaneously.

      I recall at the beginning of the pandemic, the health care professionals tried to get across to the public that we HAD to follow the health guidelines (that the administration was ignoring) to stop the spread of the pandemic and not expect a vaccine to show up any minute and bail us out of our own carelessness, because making vaccines takes a long time. I recall four years being mentioned as a good estimate for the development of a vaccine, along with the fact that after decades of trying, there is still no vaccine for HIV.

      And then within a year of the virus first entering public awareness, vaccines were rolling out and being administered. I understand that good fortune is due to all the preliminary work that had gone on for years with mRNA. And now that mRNA has proved itself, researchers are now working on a universal flu vaccine and a universal coronavirus vaccine – which means we could see a world without a ‘cold and flu season’ within our lifetimes! (And most of us on these discussions aren’t exactly spring chickens.) There’s also mRNA research going on for applications in cancer treatment, Alzheimer’s, and yes, an HIV vaccine.

      And that’s just one field that’s coming to fruition in this moment. Renewable energy has already become competitive with fossil fuels – you can go out today and buy an electric car!

      Space exploration is back in vogue, and we’re looking at pictures taken on the surface of Mars.

      At the same time, there’s growing awareness of racial and financial disparities along with determination to actually do something about it.

      So we could very well be hovering on the brink of a new Golden Age.

      And yet, as the pandemic and our recent political scene have also shown us, not a majority but a substantial minority of the public is not only profoundly stupid or at least ignorant, but are also aggressively violent in support of their profound ignorance. Which means we could also very well be hovering on the brink of a new Dark Age.

      So… just… dang.

      Stay sharp, everybody.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      @Another Scott:  Likewise, in astrophysics one can go the fully review process in the Astrophysical Journal (ApJ), or …

      The Astrophysical Journal Letters is an express scientific journal that allows astrophysicists to rapidly publish short notices of significant original research. ApJL articles are timely, high-impact, and broadly understandable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @Capri: I’ve had a few bad review experiences. Reviewers that either didn’t read or didn’t understand the material. I had one reviewer once willfully ignore roughly twenty years of prior work in order to insist that one particular model could trivially explain our data (said prior work unequivocally established that that model was fundamentally wrong for this particular material). Pointing this out to both the reviewer and the editor made no difference: paper was rejected, and we ended up publishing it somewhere else.

      Reply

