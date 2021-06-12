Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Steve Bannon's Useful Idiots – Addendum

Steve Bannon’s Useful Idiots – Addendum

by | 12 Comments

The story of the alleged laboratory escape (“lab leak”) from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been shopped by the Trumpies, mostly Mike Pompeo, since early in the pandemic. Its form has varied, sometimes a bioweapon, sometimes not, but there has been a concerted effort to get the story into the media. Thanks to the useful idiot bros, Pompeo and his minions, using Bannon’s tactics, may have finally succeeded.

On Twitter, John Culver (@JohnCulver689), whose bio says he is a retired intelligence officer, pointed out a Daily Beast article from June 2020, debunking a report by a Pentagon contractor. When I read it, I vaguely recalled the claims of changing car traffic around the Institute indicating that a leak had occurred. The claim was ridiculous enough that I didn’t pay much attention to it.

Peter Jacobs (@past_is_future), whose bio says he is a climate researcher, offered a longer set of analyses. He points out four attempts to shop the story this year.

That whole thread is worth reading. It covers some of the material I’ve covered recently and points out that it’s Murdoch media in the US and Australia that have helped launder the story. He also mentions David Asher, who turns up in Christopher Ford’s open letter (also here) and the Vanity Fair article that depends on him and other unreliable sources.

Ford was the Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Non-Proliferation under Donald Trump. He also served in that part of the State Department under George Bush. He actually knows something about the job, which was unusual in the Trump administration. Although I disagree with his policies, I felt some relief when he was appointed in contrast to the know-nothing wreckers Trump appointed in other agencies. But it turns out that was not the whole story.

A Soviet practice that Trump picked up was to put someone in charge of an agency and then put “minders” below them. The Communist Party ideologue was often the second person in an agency. Something like that may have happened to Ford.

His open letter documents his difficulties with Tom DiNanno and David Asher in January 2021. He does not say how they arrived in his agency, although Ford says DiNanno admitted that, although Ford was nominally his boss, he was acting on instructions from another official in State, who took his instructions directly from Pompeo. Ford says he has no way of knowing whether this is true, but it is a heck of a thing for a subordinate to say to his boss.

 A month or so earlier, Ford had tasked them with forming “an ‘expert vetting group or process’ that would involve real scientists and intelligence experts” to evaluate claims “before going public with dramatic steps such as having Secretary Pompeo announce that it was ‘statistically’ impossible for SARS-CoV-2 to be anything other than the product of Chinese government manipulation, sending ‘demarches’ to foreign governments with this theory, or writing up China for having violated the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in connection with COVID-19.” Apparently that was what DiNanno and Asher wanted to do in December, just before Trump was to leave office.

Ford wanted to know from DiNanno and Asher why the claims had not been subjected to peer review and why they were “running around the interagency spreading these allegations.” His argument to them is that of a responsible government official: Before going public with claims, one must make sure they are correct or risk deep embarrassment. DiNanno’s claims went even further – that SARS-CoV-2 was a genetically-directed bioweapon. Ford’s response to that is “uh, wow.”

DiNanno and Asher bypassed experts in Ford’s department and other parts of the Department of State, as well as the Intelligence Community. A panel of experts was convened on January 7. The “statistical” claim seems to have been a Bayesian analysis done by someone who had never done a Bayesian analysis.

Further, “this statistical analysis is crippled by the fact that we have essentially no data to support key model inputs.” The expert panel tore it apart.

Ford’s letter is intended to justify his actions in the light of accusations published in the Vanity Fair article. He claims, with documentary evidence, that DiNanno and Asher were pressing hard to get a sensational story out about SARS-CoV-2 and to follow up with diplomatic actions against China. All this took place in the earlier parts of the timeline provided by Peter Jacobs and in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency. Ford may also be trying to distance himself from Pompeo and the Trump administration.

Does the dishonesty of Pompeo and his minions disqualify the idea that SARS-CoV-2 might have entered the human population through laboratory escape? Of course not, but it is necessary to say this to avoid accusations from the bros. But it seriously calls into question the sources for many an article.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      Does the dishonesty of Pompeo and his minions disqualify the idea that SARS-CoV-2 might have entered the human population through laboratory escape?

      Cheryl, it doesn’t *disqualify* it, but it *is* cause for good-faith observers to discount *all* so-called evidence coming from that source and allied sources.  I mean, ad hominem is a perfectly good argument against a thesis, in the sense of “this guy has a history of pushing bogus theories, so over time, we’ve learned to discount anything he says, and wait for actual,  y’know, evidence”.

      AFAICT, the only “evidence” we have, is being pushed by these bad-faith jokers.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      IF the Wuhan lab had, for the sake of argument, been doing some sort of genetic manipulation research on the COVID virus, wouldn’t they have also maintained an unaltered “natural” source / control sample? And if so, it would have been possible that IF a lab leak indeed did occur, it was from the “natural” source sample rather than from a manipulated batch.  This is a potential alternate explanation for the source of the virus being consistent with coming from the wild rather than manipulated franken-stock, regardless of whether the purpose of the manipulation was for benign vs bioweapon research?  Because under this scenario, it wasn’t a manipulated sample that leaked.

      Not saying here that the actual source was the lab rather than from direct animal-to-human transmission from the wild.  Just posing a plausible possibility why samples from a lab leak might be a match for a natural origin rather than a bio-manipulated origin.  Of course, Pompeo and his minions were Hell-bent on pushing the genetically manipulated for sinister purposes explanation, rather than any objective evaluation of plausible possibilities.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Xavier

      This is a vitally important story, especially if you’re trying to divert the conversation from why 600,000 Americans are dead and what we ought to be doing differently next time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Xavier: Exactly. It also diverts attention from the vaccine successes that Biden has brought us and that we are bringing the pandemic under control in the US. Now Biden is getting vaccines out to the world.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      A Soviet practice that Trump picked up was to put someone in charge of an agency and then put “minders” below them.

      The Orange Clown first went to Moscow in 1987 to beg for funds. He must have instantly been tagged as a ‘useful idiot’ by the KGB and later the FSB/GRU.

      Trump was eager to reward anybody willing to kiss his fat ass with a job, no matter how lacking in qualifications they were.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Baud: You’re welcome. I had made a decision not to get involved in this, but when the bros started spreading the disinformation, I figured more was needed. Plus I had a couple of reporters asking about it, so I had to get educated.

      Chris Ford’s letter sent me over the edge. It’s really newsworthy that someone in his position would publish something like this, and it’s also an account of how Pompeo’s operatives worked in the State Department.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Mike in NC: I remember this practice being written-about at the time.  E.g., that Tex Drillerson (Rex Tillerson) had had such a minder foisted on him.  Even at the time (early/early in TFG’s reign) it was described as “installing loyal commisars to keep secretaries and other leaders on the straight-and-narrow”.

      I also remember at least one incident (again, early on) where an appointee got into a verbal fistfight with the minder.  I forget which one it was, but ISTR it was about health care.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      tRump told us it would go away in a few weeks, that China’s leader was doing a great job, and on and on. So now his minions are pushing a biological weapon angle. Whether it was a bioweapon, a lab escape, a cold that will go away in a few weeks, or the kind of animal to human transmission that was the source of many pandemics in the past, the fact remains that tRump and his band of ideological idiots totally and completely failed in their response, hence they must kick up as much chaff as possible to try to deflect criticism from the orange moron. It only works if the MSM allows themselves to be the propaganda channel that normalized it and I’m hoping they are smarter than that. It might be quite naive on my part, but I’m still hoping.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TKH

      The worst really are full of passionate intensity. Luckily, in this instance the best do not lack all conviction. Thanks Cheryl!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Feathers

      There is a new way of doing media literacy – instead of “looking at the facts,” you look at who is saying it. Probably need to balance the two approaches, but starting with who is saying the virus was out of a Chinese lab is probably the better option.

      Reply

