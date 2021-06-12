The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of George Floyd. That video helped launch a global movement against racial injustice. https://t.co/nX72yCVfe9

What’s your message to Putin? “I’ll tell you after I deliver it,” said President Biden as he arrived at G7 summit. pic.twitter.com/TiMwcDcxPM

This had been a big question about the summit. Definitely the right call. The risk is Putin would use it to grandstand and overshadow the meetings with allies. https://t.co/0mQyJFWHzJ

It is unlikely that we will see any breakthroughs at the upcoming Putin-Biden summit — but despite all the difficulties, there are still signs for optimism, writes former Russian foreign minister Igor Ivanov. https://t.co/oXzNqccqox



Blessed are those who expect little, for they are seldom disappointed:

… As officials with a proven track-record — who also have considerable experience in communicating with each other — are in charge of setting the scene for the meeting, we can safely assume that there will be no annoying communication failures or emotional outbursts that could get in the way of a level-headed discussion in Geneva…

Even a cursory list of the problems facing the U.S.–Russia relations reveals just how overwhelming and difficult the agenda of the upcoming summit is likely to be. The conversation in Geneva will inevitably be extremely specific. At times, it will be tough and not necessarily pleasant for either side.

Both Biden and Putin knew this coming in and agreed to the meeting anyway, hoping it would be a success — and the two sides need it to be a success, for many reasons. Therefore, despite all the difficulties, there is every reason to wait for news from Geneva with hope and reasonable optimism.