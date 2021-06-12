The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of George Floyd. That video helped launch a global movement against racial injustice.https://t.co/nX72yCVfe9
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 11, 2021
What’s your message to Putin? “I’ll tell you after I deliver it,” said President Biden as he arrived at G7 summit. pic.twitter.com/TiMwcDcxPM
— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) June 11, 2021
This had been a big question about the summit. Definitely the right call. The risk is Putin would use it to grandstand and overshadow the meetings with allies. https://t.co/0mQyJFWHzJ
— Tom Wright (@thomaswright08) June 11, 2021
It is unlikely that we will see any breakthroughs at the upcoming Putin-Biden summit — but despite all the difficulties, there are still signs for optimism, writes former Russian foreign minister Igor Ivanov.https://t.co/oXzNqccqox
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 11, 2021
Blessed are those who expect little, for they are seldom disappointed:
… As officials with a proven track-record — who also have considerable experience in communicating with each other — are in charge of setting the scene for the meeting, we can safely assume that there will be no annoying communication failures or emotional outbursts that could get in the way of a level-headed discussion in Geneva…
Even a cursory list of the problems facing the U.S.–Russia relations reveals just how overwhelming and difficult the agenda of the upcoming summit is likely to be. The conversation in Geneva will inevitably be extremely specific. At times, it will be tough and not necessarily pleasant for either side.
Both Biden and Putin knew this coming in and agreed to the meeting anyway, hoping it would be a success — and the two sides need it to be a success, for many reasons. Therefore, despite all the difficulties, there is every reason to wait for news from Geneva with hope and reasonable optimism.
Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/g4qTAYXev1
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021
And if you think that was an ugly convo…
Nevada’s governor has signed a law making the Western state the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots. It's likely to set off maneuvering by other states to move up their contests. https://t.co/0PAS8p3UPP
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 11, 2021
