Saturday Morning Open Thread: One Step At A Time

by | 104 Comments

Blessed are those who expect little, for they are seldom disappointed:

As officials with a proven track-record — who also have considerable experience in communicating with each other — are in charge of setting the scene for the meeting, we can safely assume that there will be no annoying communication failures or emotional outbursts that could get in the way of a level-headed discussion in Geneva…

Even a cursory list of the problems facing the U.S.–Russia relations reveals just how overwhelming and difficult the agenda of the upcoming summit is likely to be. The conversation in Geneva will inevitably be extremely specific. At times, it will be tough and not necessarily pleasant for either side.

Both Biden and Putin knew this coming in and agreed to the meeting anyway, hoping it would be a success — and the two sides need it to be a success, for many reasons. Therefore, despite all the difficulties, there is every reason to wait for news from Geneva with hope and reasonable optimism.

And if you think that was an ugly convo…

    104Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier

      Almost makes up for them giving a Pulitzer to Maureen Dowd.

    3. 3.

      germy

      We all laughed at his lady a few days ago. Well, she’s laughing, too.

      There’s money in touting conspiracy theories…Ohio Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s “boot camp” earlier this year on sharing the evils of COVID vaccines saw 400 people sign up…at $623 apiece, that comes to a sweet $249,000-Capital Insiderhttps://t.co/SnD20rUwTy via @DispatchAlerts

      — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) June 11, 2021

    5. 5.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Steve Bannon rubs his hands together, “Good, good.”

    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:
      Maybe not so good that they put the me-first provision in the law that requires primaries. I wonder why states are allowed to do that.

    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: And where has that got me.

      A considerable largish sizeable (?) fandom support group tar and feathering party at an almost top 10,000 blog.

    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I read Adam’s post about Putin right before I saw this post at KOS titled “Trump’s Love Letter to Putin.”
      Apparently Trump posted this yesterday. He bragged about his own meeting with Putin, including stuff like this: “”As to who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our ‘Intelligence’ from the Obama era, meaning people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and numerous other sleezebags, or Russia, the answer, after all that has been found out and written, should be obvious. Our government has rarely had such lowlifes as these working for it.”

      “Lowlifes.” “Sleazebags” or excuse me, “sleezebags.” I’d blessedly forgotten how juvenile his language is.

    17. 17.

      eclare

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  God his reference to Peter and Lisa is disgusting.  He continually brings it up, what a nasty, nasty waste of…something.  I can’t even bring myself to call him human.

    18. 18.

      Amir Khalid

      This may be a controversial opinion, but the Pulitzer Prize people shouldn’t have given Darnella Frazier a mere “special citation”. Their reasoning is based on a bogus distinction between “citizen” journalists and professionals that condescends to the former. Hers was the most consequential news video of 2020. What she deserves is the regular Pulitzer Prize for video journalism.

    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Amir Khalid: From the AP article:

      Roy Peter Clark, a senior scholar at the Poynter Institute, said in a column for Nieman Lab last month that Frazier should win a Pulitzer for her video. Clark, who has been a Pulitzer juror five times, told The Associated Press on Friday that Frazier was like the many journalists or artists who have won Pulitzer Prizes for standing up for tolerance, equality and social justice.

      “There she was, at 17, sort of witnessing an injustice and she stood there in the face of threats and captured that video,” he said, adding, “It would be hard to select, even from the work of professional journalists over recent years or decades, a 10-minute video that had as profound an impact as this young woman’s video did.”

      Frazier’s video was “globe shaking,” spoke truth to power and gave a voice to the voiceless, Clark said.

      For my own self, I think lumping her in with all the regular video journalists would have been an insult. YMMV.

    20. 20.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Ah, Adam was premature last night. He

    24. 24.

      germy

      The Assoc. of American Editorial Cartoonists demands the Pulitzer Board, which threw out the jury’s selection and instead gave out no award, refund every cartoonist’s entry fee. https://t.co/vTs6ieOK58— Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) June 12, 2021

      I can tell you EXACTLY what happened. The jury selected three non-traditional finalists, and the stuffy bigshots on the Pulitzer Board simply couldn’t tolerate that work. Where are the easily understood gags? Multiple panels?? Why don’t any of these guys draw like Jeff MacNally?— Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) June 12, 2021

    29. 29.

      Kay

      In places such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, the most restrictive laws approved this year have passed on total or near-complete party-line votes, with almost all state legislative Republicans voting for the bills and nearly all Democrats uniting against them, according to an analysis of state voting records provided exclusively to The Atlantic by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU.
      That pattern of unrelenting partisanship has left many state-level Democrats incredulous at the repeated insistence by Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, that he will support new federal voting-rights legislation only if at least some Republican senators agree to it.

    30. 30.

      germy

      I bought a new chromebook and I’m enjoying it.  I’m enjoying it even more since I figured out how to disable “tap to click”

    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      So I joined HBO Max just in order to watch In the Heights, because we’re not ready to go to a theater yet. I was all excited and tuned in last night — and the sound is faint and muted. Not optimal for a musical! Does anyone else have this problem? (watching on my Mac laptop, both Chrome and Firefox have the same problem, sound is turned up to max both on the laptop and on the HBO screen). We tried YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ right afterwards, and they were fine. We also tried Dreamgirls on HBOMax and it was also faint and muffled. I’m pissed!

    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      A 17-year-old kid beat the pros at their own game. She definitely deserves a proper Pulitzer. The pros get a lesson, if they care to heed it: anyone can do consequential journalism, not just them.

    34. 34.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Ken: Looks pretty standard to me, but overall this announcement will get under Putin’s skin.

      Also, Biden will hold a solo press conference after the meeting. This is a subtler way to meet Adam’s concern about not putting Putin in an equal position. Also breaks any expectation that Trump may have formed.

      A couple of days ago, one of the reporters asked Jen Psaki if Biden would meet alone with Putin. My instant response was “Haha, no!” but Psaki was her usual cool self and said she had no information on that at that time.

    36. 36.

      trnc

      @Amir Khalid: Hers was the most consequential news video of 2020. What she deserves is the regular Pulitzer Prize for video journalism.

      Pulitzers should be reserved for journalists. She was brave and her video was extremely important and I’d be happy to see more recognition, but professional awards should be for professionals who work their asses off.

    38. 38.

      germy

      @trnc:

      She didn’t receive a regular professional Pulitzer award.  She received some recognition.

      And she showed some bravery videoing those cops.  The guy who aimed his phone at the cops who killed Eric Garner was targeted for harassment.

    40. 40.

      Chris Johnson

      @Cheryl Rofer:

       Putin could KILL Biden and still come out the loser, geopolitically. He is not dealing with a rival dictator in Biden, he’s dealing with a public servant who represents the United States of America. The power’s all on Biden’s side at this stage.

    42. 42.

      Amir Khalid

      @zhena gogolia:

      Is there — should there be — a sharp line between participant and reporter at something like the public murder of George Floyd?  I don’t believe so. Darnella Frazier was there, she saw it happen, she shot the video and published it on social media. I’m a journalist, and in my book that’s journalism.

    44. 44.

      trnc

      @Amir Khalid: ​
       

      A 17-year-old kid beat the pros at their own game.

      No. She was in the right place at the right time. In what universe could a journalist have been expected to be on the scene and get the complete video?

      Journalism has become a pretty crappy profession, but there are some great journalists who have worked hard to get where they are and we’ve learned a great many things from the ones who are good. This is exactly why they created the citizen award. Let’s not start just willy nilly handing out professional awards to non-professionals.

    46. 46.

      germy

      Asked about Putin saying discussion of Navalny is not on the agenda in summit with Biden, Psaki tells @jaketapper it may not be on Putin’s agenda but that POTUS “has every intention” of raising human rights abuses and detention of dissidents during their meeting

      — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 11, 2021

    49. 49.

      Bruuuuce

      @Kay: If Manchin really wants to test bipartisanship, he’ll move to abolish (or amend to talking status) the filibuster, then when the bills he wants to see Rs vote for come up for an ACTUAL VOTE, he can see how they do. If he thinks the bills should fail, he’s still in a position to torpedo them. But instead of playing games, let him put everything out there and see how wrong he is.

    51. 51.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      If reports are to be believed, he’s covering for for 10 Dem senators who don’t want the filibuster to go/don’t want the FTPA to pass because of the Dark Money stuff. I really don’t know what’s going through these people’s heads. I guess they think their relative wealth and social postion will protect them in the event an illiberal dictatorship arises? I mean, my god, members of Congress were spied on using the DOJ! They can’t honestly believe they’ll be spared.

      I can only hope the phone calls this summer they get will move these people to change their minds

    53. 53.

      germy

      @Amir Khalid:

      There’s lots of professional journalists who I think it’s sacrilegious to refer to as journalists.  Maybe they should be called professional journalamists.

      Ken Vogel, Maggie Haberman… the list is long.

    60. 60.

      Bruuuuce

      @trnc: I see that he’s too gutless and scared of the Rs in WV (despite all the polling there) ever to do it. But really, if he thinks there are Rs who will cross the line and vote for, say, infrastructure or voting rights, by all means, let him show us in the only definitive way possible. (Of course, that loon Sinema is a whole other problem.)

    61. 61.

      trnc

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If reports are to be believed, he’s covering for for 10 Dem senators who don’t want the filibuster to go/don’t want the FTPA to pass because of the Dark Money stuff.

      Reports are often not to be believed.

    64. 64.

      Starfish

      @trnc: If we narrow the field to professionals, I need you to think about who gets to be a professional. The videographers and photojournalists are the first to be let go. They may even be contractors so the only professionals you are going to get are people from the New York Times and Washington Post.

      Newsworthy things happen in other places, but the news in other places has absolutely been destroyed by hedge fund ownership. We do need to continue to have journalism that is not on the east coast and have to find a way to acknowledge it.

    66. 66.

      Amir Khalid

      @trnc:

      She was in the right place at the right time.

      And that’s how any journalist gets the story. All that stuff about an editor or a source or a hunch telling you to be at a certain place at a given time is by-the-by. As I said upthread, the distinction between “professional” journalists and “citizens” is bogus.

    69. 69.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m getting on a plane next month and flying to the opposite corner of the country. Haven’t flown in like…seven years or so? Has anything changed? Is it now possible to charge devices at your seat in economy? I assume I’ll need to wear a mask the whole time even though I’m fully vaxxed.

    75. 75.

      Kay

      @Bruuuuce:

      I’m just pleased they’re confronting him. The Brennan Center is a treasure though- they collect so much info on voting. One thing they do that no one else does is track PRO voting leg in states. It is possible to make voting easier and more modern and more convenient for voters and some blue states have done it.

      If you approach election administration from the view of “serving voters” you get a completely different set of laws. Republicans see voters as presumptive felons and cheats, so they police voting. Voting is a state recording process. If it’s approached as a state recording process you get laws and rules that are voter focused.  Look at these GOP laws from the voter view- why make people drive 25 miles to drop off a ballot? Because they see voters as presumptively bad people who have to be policed and punished.

    76. 76.

      Ken

      @Amir Khalid: All that stuff about an editor or a source or a hunch telling you to be at a certain place at a given time is by-the-by.

      Are you saying Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen wasn’t an accurate portrayal of journalism?

    80. 80.

      Bruuuuce

      @mrmoshpotato: I know. You were thinking about the Titan the Romans stole (as with all the best supernal beings) from the Greeks. But, as they say, every line is a straight line.

    82. 82.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: Check with your airline on masking, but I think most do require them.  (If yours doesn’t, re-book.)  The security theater remains about the same.  You might want to check if you can take hand sanitizer on the plane.

    83. 83.

      Spanky

      @Kay: If you go with the assumption that he’s been bought, things start to make a lot more sense. What he says is just chaff for the rubes.

      I hope somebody is doing some digging there.

    86. 86.

      Bruuuuce

      @Kay: FSVO “presumptively bad people”=”people who won’t vote for us and let us take and do anything we want”, of course.

    88. 88.

      Ken

      @Baud: Someone must have hacked my BJ account.

      CAMPAIGN MANAGER: “Cut!  No, Baud, we need more feeling. The voters need to see outrage if this campaign is going to survive the discovery of your posting history. If you can’t manage that we’ll have to fall back on pleas for understanding and forgiveness, and I didn’t bring the bottle of glycerin tears.”

    89. 89.

      trnc

      @Starfish: There’s already an accepted definition for the word “professional,” and the crappy way that the business is run should not penalize the ones who are doing great work. In fact, that is all the more reason not to diminish the professional award.

      Frazier got recognition by Pulitzer. Take the win.

    90. 90.

      Amir Khalid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Journalists have some special legal protections.

      This is a common belief, even among journalists; but as far as I know, it’s not really true anywhere. The right of free speech is the same for the media as for anybody else, ditto the penalties for defamation. Journalists in professional media get some customary deference in terms of access and such, but they don’t get it by any special legal right.

    91. 91.

      sdhays

      @Baud: Yep. I really, really want to get rid of dark money, but if that’s the sticking point, take it out, get the win, get through 2022 and hopefully take another crack at it with a better Congress.

    93. 93.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MomSense:

      I’ve only met my great niece in person twice in her life, and she’s almost 24 years old. She’s getting married in October, and I’m seriously pondering a road trip to Arizona for the event. It will also be an opportunity for a memorial service for my sister and nephew (Haydyn’s grandmother and uncle) who died in the last few months, so I am leaning toward going.

    97. 97.

      Kay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I think the For The People Act was deliberately ambitious and no one, not one member, ever thought it would pass unchanged. It’s true for a lot of D legislation and Democrats need to understand that. It’s never a floor, always a ceiling. We can’t ask them to make an opening offer that is ambitious and then insist that the opening offer was the anticipated final offer. That’s not how it works. You have to choose- the opening offer is the final – they start low OR the opening offer is higher than what you expect to get and the final will be lower.

    100. 100.

      sdhays

      @Amir Khalid: The US Constitution specifically calls out the right to a free press, not just free speech, so that suggests a special category. Of course, since IANAL, I can’t really speak to how that works out in practice. You may be right that there aren’t actually any special legal protections, at least nowadays.

      But I expect that call out in the Constitution is the basis of at least American reporters’ belief in special protections.

    101. 101.

      trnc

      @Amir Khalid:

      Journalists have some special legal protections.

      This is a common belief, even among journalists

      Probably because freedom of the press is specified in the first amendment, but you’re right – I can’t think of any special right. The FOIA applies to everyone, right?

    102. 102.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:
      I wish I were as innocent as you, and still able to take comic books seriously. //
      Seriously, what I’m saying is that in journalism, as in any human endeavour, time and chance happeneth to them all.

    104. 104.

      germy

      @Ken:

      In the new Superman And Lois TV series, Clark Kent has moved back to Smallville after being laid off by the Daily Planet.

