VP Kamala Harris wished everyone a Happy Pride and said there is still so much more to do. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/6npvHY87Kz
— Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) June 12, 2021
We’ve come so far, and yet still have so far to go…
Kamala Harris is first sitting VP ever to march in a Pride event https://t.co/IYQckI2Xm7
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) June 12, 2021
Today marks the five-year anniversary of the #Pulse massacre.
On 12 June 2016, 49 people were killed in a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
Five years on, the world mourns the loss of and honours these proud members of the LGBTQ+ community pic.twitter.com/CsjmCW84AY
— GAY TIMES (@gaytimes) June 12, 2021
On the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, President Joe Biden said he will sign a bill naming the site a national memorial. The attack on the LGBTQ community left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded. https://t.co/mYI0SZHTr9
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021
INBOX: @POTUS statement on the 5 year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting pic.twitter.com/D8frt8X8Km
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) June 12, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings