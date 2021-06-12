Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Quick Open Thread

I plan to write a post on what to expect from the Biden-Putin summit, but here’s a foretaste. Last week I finally said on Twitter, in plain English, what I’ve thought for some time: that nuclear weapons are unusable unless we want to destroy the Earth, so we should say that and explicitly move toward that goal. I didn’t emphasize, but will here, that I am not calling for instant destruction of all nukes, but rather stating elimination as the goal and taking steps in that direction.

So today I was very pleased to see this

And I had to gloat a little.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Tom Levenson

      OK. I’m impressed.

      That’s a great power you have, Cheryl, and with it great responsibility.

      Next up, please call for a global end to barbecue-flavored potato chips. Truly an abomination.

      (Wh. is to say: this is great news. I want to leave a better world for my kid; to that end, I want to leave a world, full stop. This helps.)

