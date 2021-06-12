I plan to write a post on what to expect from the Biden-Putin summit, but here’s a foretaste. Last week I finally said on Twitter, in plain English, what I’ve thought for some time: that nuclear weapons are unusable unless we want to destroy the Earth, so we should say that and explicitly move toward that goal. I didn’t emphasize, but will here, that I am not calling for instant destruction of all nukes, but rather stating elimination as the goal and taking steps in that direction.

So today I was very pleased to see this

A first step toward what I advocated the other day: Admit that they are useless and work toward eliminating them. https://t.co/jhc6P6zYUQ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 12, 2021

And I had to gloat a little.

Kind of pleased NATO is watching my twitter feed and has taken action so quickly! — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 12, 2021

Open thread!