"Oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth" Lobsterman Michael Packard says he was diving in Cape Cod, US, when he was gulped and spat out by a humpback whalehttps://t.co/m90SwWqpXy pic.twitter.com/IUA0DO5vOo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 12, 2021



Whale: You think it’s bad, getting a fly in your soup?…

‘Oh My God, I’m In A Whale’s Mouth’: Lobster Diver Says He Was Nearly Swallowed By Whale Off Cape Codhttps://t.co/56CXKcRinY — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 11, 2021

***********

And that’s not even the weirdest story I ran across this week: