"Oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth"
Lobsterman Michael Packard says he was diving in Cape Cod, US, when he was gulped and spat out by a humpback whalehttps://t.co/m90SwWqpXy pic.twitter.com/IUA0DO5vOo
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 12, 2021
Whale: You think it’s bad, getting a fly in your soup?…
‘Oh My God, I’m In A Whale’s Mouth’: Lobster Diver Says He Was Nearly Swallowed By Whale Off Cape Codhttps://t.co/56CXKcRinY
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 11, 2021
***********
And that’s not even the weirdest story I ran across this week:
I would simply *not* show the tattoo I got on my balls to my friends and coworkers both in person and on the internet, and if I could not help myself, I definitely would make sure that said tattoo was not a swastika. https://t.co/O9fZshFi7O
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) June 11, 2021
