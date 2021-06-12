Note to some GOP members: outrage that we are donating vaccines (when so many of you pat anti-vaxism on the head or fully spoon with it) is NOT a Pro-Life position. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 10, 2021





The U.S. has an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines with looming expiration dates while much of the world clamors for doses. Million-dollar prizes, free beer and other giveaways have failed to significantly move the needle on vaccine hesitancy. https://t.co/JsmQIQRYN3 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 11, 2021

The U.S. will continue to press for a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments even as it and other Group of Seven rich nations sharply expand donations of vaccines to poorer countries https://t.co/Stvb2XqHEk pic.twitter.com/XL92IcbJvA — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021

China to offer Covid vaccinations to children as young as three https://t.co/HPBqJGOjHz via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 11, 2021

Update #COVID19India

– More than 350,000 deaths to #COVID19 — true toll likely substantially worse.

– New cases have decreased by 53% over last two weeks ago & deaths are down by 35%.

– #vaccines are slowly being distributed, most locally-made. pic.twitter.com/rXx5AR20cT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 11, 2021

Compared to many Western countries, India was late in procuring COVID-19 vaccines. The Modi government placed the first advance order for an unapproved vaccine only this month, after being criticized for being slow https://t.co/o2FuxYFuE8 via @Da_Pacific @Manasmishra24 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021

At least three Siberian regions are reporting an alarming spike in new coronavirus cases, with hospitals near capacity in at least one of those regions, The Siberian Times reported this week.https://t.co/P3POnIfJN7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 12, 2021

French average daily new COVID-19 cases below 5,000, first time since August 2020 https://t.co/EfzlrA3Ljs pic.twitter.com/YHTKkCfrah — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021

UK PM Johnson likely to delay England's final stage of reopening-media https://t.co/4bM2WavxMu pic.twitter.com/vjMcosJ84Q — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2021

Thread –

NEW: UK’s full reopening is set to be postponed by a month due to resurgence in cases — and now hospitalisations — fuelled by the Delta variant. Story https://t.co/i2MrAvleaq Thread: first up, that core data: UK admissions, patients & ventilator bed numbers now all climbing pic.twitter.com/e8QPyz37Vf — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) June 11, 2021

Brazil reports 85,149 new cases of COVID-19, 2,216 deaths in day -ministry https://t.co/kmtfhHrIbF pic.twitter.com/HlH9jPCWks — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2021

Argentina issues emergency approval to China's single-dose Cansino COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/MI8i7dj8Td pic.twitter.com/hdG6ivkFmN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2021

Mexico says COVID-19 has affected a fourth of its population https://t.co/MxFRed9oMD pic.twitter.com/0sddIsPwzS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2021

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said Johnson & Johnson must throw away millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory but also cleared millions of other doses for use https://t.co/i4SK6CZLh2 pic.twitter.com/pEXyhvr7Cq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2021

Vaccination helps protect the unvaccinated: Higher levels of vaccination against Covid were associated w/ lower rates of infection w/ SARSCoV2 among a group of unvaccinated people of 16 & under, according to research in the journal Nature Medicine https://t.co/QI28fhovr2 pic.twitter.com/PHp91ob9OU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 11, 2021

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response against Beta virus variant https://t.co/tdJ6fSylFF pic.twitter.com/h1oOwbBXU5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2021

How Covid can lead to diabetes. A report from Dr. Francis Collins, director of the Nat'l Institutes of Health https://t.co/BI4glxueP2 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 10, 2021

From the Cleveland Clinic: New research identifies how Covid is linked to Alzheimer's-like cognitive impairment. Findings published in the journal "Alzheimer's Research & Therapy." Scientists report an overlap between Covid & brain changes seen in dementia https://t.co/GJStzjJTyl — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 10, 2021

Covid's gut connection: Viral particles remaining in the gut long after a SARSCoV2 infection can travel to the bloodstream triggering multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children—MIS-C—a serious, and, on rare occasions, deadly condition in youngsters https://t.co/Q7hwTV2M8b — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 11, 2021

this vaccine situation reminds us that we’ve *got* to find a way to call people stupid in a way that motivates positive change. cuz so many people sound like f cking idiots and there’s nobody in their lives to tell em. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 10, 2021

