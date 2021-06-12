Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 11-12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 11-12

by | 14 Comments

======

Thread –

======

======

Bonus points to DougJ –

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Vaccinations:

      58.4% have had at least 1 shot
      52.7% are totally vaccinated

      COVID:

      30 new cases – 80% were people under 40, including 7 children between 0 and 19. People in their 20s had the most cases. 63% of the cases were male. There were no cases in people 60 and up.

      Deaths at 1309.

      .9% test positivity

      85 patients hospitalized, 19 patients in the ICU.

      Nice to see this finally start coming down. I hope this doesn’t mean that the death count will jump up by 20 the next time it’s reported.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      AARP Survey Finds Most Kupuna [Seniors] Wear Masks Despite High Vaccination Rate
      [snip]
      More than four in five respondents said they would continue to wear a mask in gatherings with strangers even after vaccination, and 86% said they supported the indoor mask mandate. About 60% of those who support the mask mandate said there’s no way of knowing if others have been vaccinated as the main reason to keep masking. Some said they continue to wear a mask as a courtesy to others or they still don’t feel safe without a mask. Others noted that they are caregivers or still concerned about catching COVID-19 and spreading it to others. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      @NotMax: IOW, the global vaccination rate is below 20%.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mustang Bobby

      On TV I saw a clip of an anti-vax demonstration where a woman was carrying a sign that read “MY BODY MY CHOICE.”  What are the odds that she’s vehemently anti-choice when it comes to reproductive rights?  Just wondering.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      @Spanky

      Long way to go, yes, but considering the fits and starts of developing production, distribution and a reliable supply chain, I’d consider that pretty darn good for what is essentially only six months. And for the rate of vaccinations to continue accelerating upward; don’t foresee it taking another half year to get to 2 billion.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,793 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 652,204 cases. He also reports 76 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 3,844 deaths — 0.59% of the cumulative reported total, 0.67% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 76,247 active and contagious cases; 914 are in ICU, 459 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 8,334 more patients have recovered, the most ever in one day, for a cumulative total of 572,113 patients recovered – 87.72% of the cumulative reported total.

      24 new clusters were reported today.

      6,845 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,581 local cases: 145 in clusters, 989 close-contact screenings, and 447 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 618 cases: 194 in clusters, 254 close-contact screenings, and 170 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 569 cases: 45 in clusters, 350 close-contact screenings, and 174 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 555 local cases: 46 in clusters, 313 close-contact screenings, and 196 other screenings. Johor reports 503 local cases: 165 in clusters,202 close-contact screenings, and 136 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 378 cases: 130 in clusters, 168 close-contact screenings, and 80 other screenings. Kelantan reports 337 cases: 36 in clusters, 246 close-contact screenings, and 55 other screenings.

      Labuan reports 250 cases: 29 in clusters, 130 close-contact screenings, and 91 other screenings. Perak reports 218 cases: 167 in clusters, 30 close-contact screenings, and 21 other screenings.

      Penang reports 198 cases: 90 in clusters, 67 close-contact screenings, and 41 other screenings. Melaka reports 178 cases: 53 in clusters, 97 close-contact screenings, and 28 other screenings. Kedah reports 171 cases: 38 in clusters, 80 close-contact screenings, and 53 other screenings. Pahang reports 121 cases: 52 in clusters, 29 close-contact screenings, and 40 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 82 cases: 10 in clusters, 53 close-contact screenings, and19 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 23 cases: 16 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Perlis reports five cases: one close-contact screening, and four other screenings.

      Six new cases today are imported: four in Kuala Lumpur, one in Selangor, one in Johor.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      The Guardian’s liveblog reports that the Haj pilgrimage is restricted, for a second year, to Saudi citizens and residents:

      Limits will be in place for the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia next month, including a ban on foreign visitors and restrictions on who can take part, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

      Only 60,000 people who are either Saudi citizens or residents will be able to go on the annual pilgrimage.

      It normally attracts millions of people every year and is a key tenet of Islam.

      Restrictions will confine participation to people who have been vaccinated and are aged between 18 and 65.

      Reply

