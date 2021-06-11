it sure is a good thing that Trump wasn't nearly as bad as the hysterical libs thought! https://t.co/QTYdis9F2S — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) June 11, 2021

As the Justice Department investigated who was behind leaks of classified information early in the Trump administration, it took a highly unusual step: Prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, aides and family members. One was a minor. All told, the records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, including those of Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, then the panel’s top Democrat and now its chairman, according to committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry. Representative Eric Swalwell of California said in an interview Thursday night that he had also been notified that his data had been subpoenaed. Prosecutors, under the beleaguered attorney general, Jeff Sessions, were hunting for the sources behind news media reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia. Ultimately, the data and other evidence did not tie the committee to the leaks, and investigators debated whether they had hit a dead end and some even discussed closing the inquiry. But William P. Barr revived languishing leak investigations after he became attorney general a year later. He moved a trusted prosecutor from New Jersey with little relevant experience to the main Justice Department to work on the Schiff-related case and about a half-dozen others, according to three people with knowledge of his work who did not want to be identified discussing federal investigations…

Bloody Bill Barr, most underrated sneak thief of his class…

Flashback: May 2019 Harris: Has the president or anyone at the WH ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?

Barr: Um.

…

Harris: Seems you'd remember something like that and be able to tell us.

Barr: Yeah, but I'm trying to grapple with the word suggest. pic.twitter.com/y8ewAgVAgE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 11, 2021





First Comey, now Schiff. Clear that leak investigations are the way DOJ officials decided they could answer Trump’s demand to target his political opponents while telling themselves they were just following the law. Without a doubt more to come. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 11, 2021

and also this. it's worth remembering, even now, that the "alarmists" about trump turned out to be correct. *the administration literally ended with an attempt to overturn the presidential election* https://t.co/KXcu64WTb4 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 11, 2021

Chairman Schiff: "More answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 11, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats are seeking an investigation after a New York Times report that the Justice Department under President Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 and 2018. https://t.co/7Mj9UMVPvr — The Associated Press (@AP) June 11, 2021