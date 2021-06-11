Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Just a few bad apples.

I personally stopped the public option…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let there be snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

People are complicated. Love is not.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Not all heroes wear capes.

I really should read my own blog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

The willow is too close to the house.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: The Liberal Redneck

Open Thread: The Liberal Redneck

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: 

Listening to the liberal redneck rant is like crack for me.  (No, not the literal crack; the figurative crack.)

I don’t care if he is talking about Joe Manchin and his fairytale world, I still feel better after listening to him.

Oh, and speaking of rants, can I just say that 92 degrees is too freaking hot for 9 in the freaking morning?  We have more than a week of this.  grumble grumble

I would be up for some fun or interesting links, if you have them.

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • billcinsd
  • cain
  • Citizen Alan
  • germy
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mike in NC
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    6. 6.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: No, you distinctly said “like crack”, so it’s a simile

      EDIT: On reflection, “figurative crack” doesn’t appear until your parenthetical, where it is not being used as a metaphor but arguably is a metaphor, though it’s not obvious for what. Perhaps, like the Titanic, it’s a multi-purpose metaphor suitable for many situations.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: I should have re-read my comment.  After reading Baud’s comment, I assumed that I had written that it IS crack for me.

      I stand corrected!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Citizen Alan: Democracy is not in jeopardy?  What a relief! //

      I said yesterday that I think Feinstein has lost the plot and that her loved ones should be having a very difficult conversation with her.

      I stand by that.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I agree, WaterGirl, 92F in the morning is insane.  Let me guess you live somewhere east of the Mississippi where the humidity makes it that much worse?  Out here in Tracktown (where the NCAA championships are taking place) it’s cool and rainy.  We had one day of 90+ temp a week and a half ago, right after Memorial Day, then back to normal for an Oregon June.

      Oh, and Trey is hilarious and spot on.  Love the guy.  The accent really is what sells the bit, because it’s so counterintuitive for us Yankee dogs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @watergirl – I can’t use the visual part of the editor using firefox – any reason for this? I have to use the text tab instead.

      Critical Race Theory is trending because the fascist gov DeSantis has banned it from schools. The man is turning into a complete dictator and represents a clear and present danger to everyone as far as I’m concerned. He’s also incompetent and a racist, so a trifecta.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      A digital marketing firm closely linked to the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA was responsible for a series of deceptive Facebook ads promoting Green party candidates during the 2018 US midterm elections, the Guardian can reveal.
      In an apparent attempt to split the Democratic vote in a number of close races, the ads purported to come from an organization called America Progress Now (APN) and used socialist memes and rhetoric to urge leftwing voters to support Green party candidates.
      Facebook was aware of the true identity of the advertiser – the conservative marketing firm Rally Forge – and the deceptive nature of the ads, documents seen by the Guardian show, but the company determined that they did not violate its policies.

      This has been true of the Green Party in Ohio forever- they have no other role that I have ever been able to determine other than as “slice and dice” to elect Republicans, so it’s nothing new- just more sophisticated and intended to reach voters who don’t pay attention to this stuff.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Did someone say senile old biddy?  I must have missed that.

      It surely seems that she is having pretty serious cognitive and judgment issues, and the fact that she is a woman has nothing to do with it.  Some people get cognitive issues as they get older.

      Families have conversations with older relatives all the time when it’s time to take away the car keys because it’s not safe for them to drive anymore.

      Does any of that connect with “senile old lady”?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in NC

      @cain:  DeathSantis is merely embracing the policies of a predecessor, one Napoleon Bonaparte Broward, whose biggest aims in the early 20th century were to drain the Everglades and evict all of the African-Americans then living in the state of Florida. He died before he could accomplish these mighty goals. Hell, he might have been the first politician to come up with “stand your ground” laws.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @cain: Did you, by any chance, just recently update from a version that was 84.x to anything 85.0 or higher?

      Or just start using Firefox when you typically use a different browser?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      @germy:

      Just about every cycle in Ohio there are Democrats who ask me about Green Party election litigation. I literally no longer have the will to explain it to them :)

      “just, NO, ok? Trust me”.

      It’s always like some bullshit about a “patch” on a Diebold machine. “Send money!” They have done more to discredit legitimate voting rights advocacy than any other single factor. Just poison.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @billcinsd:  This isn’t a court, it is not a defamation suit, and there a metric shot tons of ways to express that sentiment without being sexist.  Unless sexism was point of the sentiment that the poster was trying to express.   No reason to be a sexist asshole, unless that who one is.  Hell, even then, striving to be better is the better choice. YMMV.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay: I don’t know, this seems pretty succinct.

      Green Party

      Getting
      Republicans
      Elected
      Every
      November

      Maybe you could print that up on a business card to hand out when you are asked.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I simply refer to people like DiFi and Leahy and Breyer and Grassley and McConnell and RBG as “old ticks who won’t stop their infestation and are sure as shit NOT indispensable”. The ones who are Democrats, in particular, need to clear the way for younger talent to come forth. They’re driving under the speed limit in the passing lane with the right blinker on. The

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     