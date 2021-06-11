Listening to the liberal redneck rant is like crack for me. (No, not the literal crack; the figurative crack.)

I don’t care if he is talking about Joe Manchin and his fairytale world, I still feel better after listening to him.

Oh, and speaking of rants, can I just say that 92 degrees is too freaking hot for 9 in the freaking morning? We have more than a week of this. grumble grumble

I would be up for some fun or interesting links, if you have them.

Totally open thread.