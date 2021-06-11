Temple of Kwan Tai. From Wikipedia: “The temple was constructed from local redwood in the mid-19th century and served what was once a large population of Chinese immigrants who worked in or supported the lumber industry in Mendocino, including survivors from a fleet of Chinese junks that sailed to California for the gold rush and landed instead on the Mendocino coast. The temple’s ownership was passed down through Chinese families until, in 1995, a nonprofit organization was formed to restore and maintain the temple.”

I’ve been told that at one point, there was a lot of noise from the white population about how the Chinese were taking lumber company jobs from locals, so the Chinese workers were sent away. Nobody applied for the jobs, so they were subsequently brought back. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.