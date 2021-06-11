On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

MollyS

In April 2015, my son and I went to Paris to visit my daughter, who’d recently moved there. She was busy one cool rainy weekday, so he and I took the train to Chartres, about 60 miles southwest of Paris. The Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Chartres was built between 1020-1220 and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It may be best known for its two very different spires. Its numbers are awesome — 142 yards long (almost 1.5 football fields), about 83,000 square feet of interior floor space, 176 stained-glass windows (28,000 square feet), and 3,500 statues. The vaulted ceiling in the nave rises 123 feet, about 11 stories high. The cathedral was undergoing a years-long cleaning/restoration and some sections were closed off. There were few visitors that day so my son took up with one of the guards who gave us a personal tour. These are my son’s pictures as my small camera was no match for his Nikon.