If you watched it, what did you think?
Never mind, this is balloon juice. You don’t need to have watched it to have any opinion!
by WaterGirl| 45 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Voter Suppression, Voting Rights
If you watched it, what did you think?
Never mind, this is balloon juice. You don’t need to have watched it to have any opinion!
Open thread, right? What isn’t!
Just got word that my office will be soft-reopening on 7/12 for the vaccinated. Super excited to get out of the house a couple days a week!!
@Major Major Major Major: If you’re happy about that, I’m happy about that!
Couple of days a week isn’t bad.
Old School
I think the world would be a much better place if Garland was on the Supreme Court.
@rikyrah: It’ll be open five days a week but I only like to go in two or three. Most of the team is on the west coast so we were already very remote-friendly before the pandemic.
@rikyrah: Ha! I’m actually almost done with Monk (for the first time). It’s fun, though the “point and laugh at the disable man” slapstick bits can run a bit long. I’ll need a new cozy procedural soon… Murder, She Wrote perhaps.
@WaterGirl: :)
Two mRNA doses for me so it’s not like I’ll ever be more immune. Time to get on with life.
Omnes Omnibus
@Old School: That world doesn’t exist.
West of the Rockies
Garland’s effort is a good one. Almost everyday Biden is reversing some stupid Trump thing or another. It is good and gratifying. Everyday Trump is just a little more erasesd and diminished. I hope it hurts and humiliates him and all his helpers and followers.
West of the Rockies
Have you given the Murdock
Mysteries a go?
Baud
Apropos of the earlier thread.
DOJ internal watchdog to investigate Trump-era leak hunt targeting lawmakers, journalists
House Intel Chairman Schiff, one of the lawmakers targeted, has been unable to get Biden administration officials to provide details, a source said.
Arm The Homeless
Floriduh Man, Gov. Ricky-Bobby’s new social media expropriation law is not doing well on its first contact with the courts
CaseyL
I watched it, very anxiously because Garland has been very cautious with anything other than the insurrection.
And then I was happy, because it looks like DoJ will be going after voter suppression as hard as it’s going after the insurrectionists.
I *get* the concern about DoJ not stomping all over Trump-era bullshit as high priority. I just disagree: the insurrection (and its enablers) and voting rights are Job(s) No. 1. Because if those fail, nothing else matters.
@Arm The Homeless: I seem to have missed the news of a social media law in Florida. There is so much shit going down in FL that sometimes I just skip over FL stories because it’s overwhelming.
Wonder if you might be so kind as to summarize the law in a sentence or two?
Another Scott
Thanks for the link.
For those scared by the 45 minute time, he walks to the lectern at ~ 21:40.
Cheers,
Scott.
I totally rediscovered Murder, She Wrote too :)
Midsomer Murders
Inspector Lewis
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
Frankie Drake
Death in Paradise
Father Brown
wvng
Sounds like Garland will do what can be done by DOJ under current law, and will staff the effort as needed. We clearly also need congressional action.
Old School
If you didn’t see it, Tony Shalhoub made a Monk in Quarantine sketch last year.
Tony Jay
You don’t need to have watched it to have any opinion!
What a relief! I’ve been watching Italy school Turkey in the opening game of Euro
2020 2021.
In that case I think Garland did a damned fine job laying down markers for the kind of DOJ he’s going to mould over the next few years, and the part where he laid out the main areas in which its resources are going to be deployed should send shiver down the spines of far-Right conspirators at home and abroad. Some people will bemoan the lack of a timetable for the arrest/trial/execution of Trump Administration figures, and I can understand that, but surely his promise to release all of Bill Barr’s secret archives over the next few months should stave off any accusations of business as usual?
I think that about covers it. Probably.
Arm The Homeless
@WaterGirl: Social Media companies–except those that own theme parks (wink, wink)–cannot ban state-wide politicians on their platforms. Citizens may initiate actions against the companies and fines can be as high as $250,000 per violation.
It’s basically a law to punish Twitter and Facebook for banning Trump from their platforms.
@West of the Rockies: Hadn’t heard of that!
@rikyrah: Oh thanks!
trollhattan
He’s a monster!
Watch a video, what am I, a fundy preschooler?
Speaking of schools, first lady Dr. Jill, everybody! So nice to see her out representing us. What a huge change.
Just One More Canuck
@West of the Rockies: he’ll certainly have lots of watching – CBC just renewed it for season 15 – lots of stuntcasting too
Martin
Ok, I’m still at a loss for why DOJ is extending Trump protections for defamation, but I’m feeling a bit better that the voting issues were just a delay for Gupta/Clarke to get in and take point.
Another Scott
This is a great speech. I had no idea the DoJ was created by Grant (in large part) to enforce voting rights and the Reconstruction amendments to the Constitution.
Cheers,
Scott.
Matt McIrvin
@Major Major Major Major: I met my co-workers in person for the first time in something like 7 or 8 months and had a shwarma roll-up from Falafel King. Shwarma seems like the appropriate meal when you get the super-team together.
JoyceH
So to recap – the DOJ Civil Rights Division is going to be doubled within a month and will take on not only state voter suppression laws, but also weird sketchy partisan “audits” and terroristic threats against election workers. Sounds to me like they’re determined not to allow 2022 to be stolen if they can help it. Good. It’s not just Marc Elias anymore.
@Arm The Homeless: Thank you!
trollhattan
One wonders had we gone straight from Lincoln to Grant w/o that other Johnson, whether Reconstruction might have had a chance.
Baud
Debates have become useless. Let them run away.
Another Scott
@JoyceH: +1
I liked that he referred to litigation from the 1960s, the 1870s anti-KKK laws, etc. His DoJ isn’t going to sit back and cry Woe Is Me and do nothing because of Shelby County. He’s going to use every tool he has to protect the vote for everyone.
Excellent.
To be clear, we need new national rules and standards, and to revisit Shelby County and Citizens United and all the rest. But there’s much that can and needs to be done now.
Everyone who cares about the vote should hear or read that speech (ideally from a video feed that does buffer several times).
Cheers,
Scott.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings