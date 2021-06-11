Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Right to Vote / Voter Suppression / Merrick Garland Remarks on Voting Rights

Merrick Garland Remarks on Voting Rights

45 Comments

If you watched it, what did you think?

Never mind, this is balloon juice.  You don’t need to have watched it to have any opinion!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Doubling the number of staff is a very good start.
      I didn’t think that they hired Ms. Gupta and Ms. Clarke in order to maintain the status quo.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Merrick is aspirational when he speaks, in the way that Barack Obama was.  Praise people for being the people you want them to be, rather than the people they might be in this moment.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      I think the world would be a much better place if Garland was on the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Major Major Major Major

      @rikyrah: It’ll be open five days a week but I only like to go in two or three. Most of the team is on the west coast so we were already very remote-friendly before the pandemic.
      @rikyrah: Ha! I’m actually almost done with Monk (for the first time). It’s fun, though the “point and laugh at the disable man” slapstick bits can run a bit long. I’ll need a new cozy procedural soon… Murder, She Wrote perhaps.​

      @WaterGirl: ​:)

      Two mRNA doses for me so it’s not like I’ll ever be more immune. Time to get on with life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      Garland’s effort is a good one.  Almost everyday Biden is reversing some stupid Trump thing or another.  It is good and gratifying.  Everyday Trump is just a little more erasesd and diminished.  I hope it hurts and humiliates him and all his helpers and followers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      I watched it, very anxiously because Garland has been very cautious with anything other than the insurrection.

      And then I was happy, because it looks like DoJ will be going after voter suppression as hard as it’s going after the insurrectionists.

      I *get* the concern about DoJ not stomping all over Trump-era bullshit as high priority. I just disagree: the insurrection (and its enablers) and voting rights are Job(s) No. 1. Because if those fail, nothing else matters.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Arm The Homeless: I seem to have missed the news of a social media law in Florida.  There is so much shit going down in FL that sometimes I just skip over FL stories because it’s overwhelming.

      Wonder if you might be so kind as to summarize the law in a sentence or two?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: I was trying to watch it, but the audio kept falling out, and then it stopped completely.  I closed my browser, now I will try again.

      edit: okay, I have audio again.  looks like he is getting to the meat of his remarks now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the link.

      For those scared by the 45 minute time, he walks to the lectern at ~ 21:40.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      wvng

      Sounds like Garland will do what can be done by DOJ under current law, and will staff the effort as needed. We clearly also need congressional action.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      You don’t need to have watched it to have any opinion!

      What a relief! I’ve been watching Italy school Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 2021.

      In that case I think Garland did a damned fine job laying down markers for the kind of DOJ he’s going to mould over the next few years, and the part where he laid out the main areas in which its resources are going to be deployed should send shiver down the spines of far-Right conspirators at home and abroad. Some people will bemoan the lack of a timetable for the arrest/trial/execution of Trump Administration figures, and I can understand that, but surely his promise to release all of Bill Barr’s secret archives over the next few months should stave off any accusations of business as usual?

      I think that about covers it. Probably.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Arm The Homeless

      @WaterGirl: Social Media companies–except those that own theme parks (wink, wink)–cannot ban state-wide politicians on their platforms. Citizens may initiate actions against the companies and fines can be as high as $250,000 per violation.

      It’s basically a law to punish Twitter and Facebook for banning Trump from their platforms.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      WaPo article for those who prefer to read.

      Garland announces expansion of Justice Department’s voting rights unit, vowing to scrutinize GOP-backed voting restrictions and ballot reviews

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      Ok, I’m still at a loss for why DOJ is extending Trump protections for defamation, but I’m feeling a bit better that the voting issues were just a delay for Gupta/Clarke to get in and take point.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      This is a great speech. I had no idea the DoJ was created by Grant (in large part) to enforce voting rights and the Reconstruction amendments to the Constitution.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @rikyrah:

      I would love to bingewatch Monk after all these years. Loved the character, loved the show. Is there a particular streaming service/site you’re using?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Just One More Canuck

      @Tony Jay: Italy was good (game just ended) but Turkey was awful.  They seemed to like watching the ball go by them before they moved

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Major Major Major Major: I met my co-workers in person for the first time in something like 7 or 8 months and had a shwarma roll-up from Falafel King. Shwarma seems like the appropriate meal when you get the super-team together.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JoyceH

      So to recap – the DOJ Civil Rights Division is going to be doubled within a month and will take on not only state voter suppression laws, but also weird sketchy partisan “audits” and terroristic threats against election workers. Sounds to me like they’re determined not to allow 2022 to be stolen if they can help it. Good. It’s not just Marc Elias anymore.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      Looking for a downside here.

      “The Republican National Committee would consider circumventing major television networks if the presidential debate process is not overhauled,” Politico reports.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      @rikyrah:

      I liked the garbage strike. Monk got so addled that he was proposing that they burn down the city and rebuild. “It would have that ‘new city’ smell!”

      Then Stottlemeyer put him in a laboratory clean room. Genius!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @JoyceH: +1

      I liked that he referred to litigation from the 1960s, the 1870s anti-KKK laws, etc.  His DoJ isn’t going to sit back and cry Woe Is Me and do nothing because of Shelby County.  He’s going to use every tool he has to protect the vote for everyone.

      Excellent.

      To be clear, we need new national rules and standards, and to revisit Shelby County and Citizens United and all the rest.  But there’s much that can and needs to be done now.

      Everyone who cares about the vote should hear or read that speech (ideally from a video feed that does buffer several times).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

