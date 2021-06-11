???? ???? ?????????????????????? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? 24 countries will enter this summer's Euros…

Only one can leave with the trophy…

But which one?#Euro2020 starts TODAY! ????#bbceuro2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 11, 2021

For those of us who aren’t knowledgeable about the sport (like me), the Washington Post‘s Global Correspondent Ishaan Tharoor has an excellent “Political guide to the European soccer championships“. Including details of the Crimea / Russia spat (see tweets below), kerfuffles over ‘taking a knee’ (I did not know how widespread this has become in European sports!), and (yup) the gifted French striker of Algerian descent who said “If I score, I’m French. If I don’t, I’m Arab.”

Global sport, global politicking:

.@sportexpress, Russia's major sports paper currently owned by Putin's mistress, has 7 articles today about Ukraine's soccer jerseys. UEFA has partially capitulated to Russian demands ("Glory to the heroes" will be removed, "Glory to Ukraine" and the map with Crimea will stay) https://t.co/0pBamXCKzY — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 10, 2021

Russia has lost its collective shit over Ukraine's shirts, which include internationally recognized borders of the nation. Russia, which is incredibly, comically bad at soccer, considers it its national sport. For most of the population, it is the only sport worth following. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 10, 2021

Ukraine, which has actually produced a soccer super star in Andriy Shevchenko and has dominated the USSR game between the 1960s and 1990s, appears to have chosen its trolling instrument rather well.

Seven articles in Alina Kabayeva's paper! Seven. Today only. Assholes are on fire — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 10, 2021