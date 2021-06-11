Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This fight is for everything.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Wetsuit optional.

This blog will pay for itself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

The willow is too close to the house.

This blog goes to 11…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Racial Justice / Black Lives Matter / Friday Night Sportsball Open Thread: Euro 2020

Friday Night Sportsball Open Thread: Euro 2020

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

For those of us who aren’t knowledgeable about the sport (like me), the Washington Post‘s Global Correspondent Ishaan Tharoor has an excellent “Political guide to the European soccer championships“. Including details of the Crimea / Russia spat (see tweets below), kerfuffles over ‘taking a knee’ (I did not know how widespread this has become in European sports!), and (yup) the gifted French striker of Algerian descent who said “If I score, I’m French. If I don’t, I’m Arab.”

Global sport, global politicking:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Lyrebird
  • Mary G
  • namekarB
  • NotMax
  • RobertDSC-Mac Mini

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      I don’t really have the sports gene. Now I have a new sport not to follow.

      Interesting stuff about Putin’s involvement via his wife.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      UEFA blinked. Ukraine will be competing in their original, previously-approved jerseys.

      FYI, the phrase which offended Russia, “Glory to the Heroes!” was embroidered on the inside of the collar. Where you couldn’t see it.

      ETA: The jerseys are selling like hot cakes in Ukraine. I’m sure the manufacturer is grateful to Russia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      @Gin & Tonic:  I want one, but what I really want is one that has the Forbidden Phrase on it.

      ETA: Where is the map on the shirt? It must be highly stylized, because I don’t see it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lyrebird

      @Gin & Tonic: Did you see this reply?  You can translate much more than I can understand, but I think it’s a mock-up of a uniform that says Poot’n is a jerk, “or how about having it written like this on the uniform?…”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      namekarB

      Not to throw water on your post but I don’t get why we focus on European Football and omit the entire rest of the world’s competitions. I’m sure there are reasons but . . .

      • AFC (Asian competitions)
      • CAF (African competitions)
      • CONCACAF (North American, Central American, and Caribbean competitions)
      • CONMEBOL (South American competitions)
      • OFC (Oceanian competitions)

      Plus there is a bunch of other smaller competitions. Football (soccer) is truly a worldwide national sport except in Murica.

      ETA. Okay I see now. The UEFA European Championships are being played first this year.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     