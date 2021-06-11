Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: 'The United States Is Back'

Friday Morning Open Thread: ‘The United States Is Back’

by

Important mechanics:

In a sense, Biden’s policies appropriate both progressive and conservative populist instincts. The higher taxes on the rich and corporations — which would also reduce the privileging of investment income and rein in high-end tax avoidance, including by multinational companies — would discourage socially destructive elite conduct and make the tax code distributionally more progressive.

So would the low-end tax credits. Yet these wouldn’t just fulfill a long-held progressive priority; they would also steal away ideological turf that conservative populists have of late been trying to make their own.

Obviously these Biden plans are in proposal form, and it’s anybody’s guess how much will pass. But you’d think conservative populists who like to proclaim the GOP is becoming the real working-class party might look at these developments with a touch of alarm.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      As endearing as I found Dr. Jill’s lighthearted admonishment to Joe to pay attention, she’s just given the RWNJ universe another weapon.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Richard Guhl

      Bursting the GOP’S claim to be the party of the white working class would be a great thing. Even peeling off a few percent of those voters would put the GOP in deep trouble electorally.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Perhaps Dems could steal a page from the great narcissist, and gish gallop ’em with “gaffes”. Time to move the Gaffe Window back to someplace reasonable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John S.

      It may feel like America is back for the rest of the world, but it feels like it’s slipping further away here at home.

      The continued downward spiral of the GQP into revanchist white supremacy, blithely breaking norms and changing the rules to suit their tastes with no consequences, is setting the stage for something very ugly.

      Speaking as a South Floridian, it feels like we’re in the eye of a storm. Hurricane TFG has passed over, and all is calm, but the other side of the storm is yet to come and is far more destructive.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      @WereBear:

      Yeah, and there’s a bunch of stuff in a storage unit across town.

      Anybody else having formatting issues in the comment block? Mine seems to size itself randomly. Using Android atm.

      On edit there are no issues.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      Share our joy! Yesterday we got our new kitty, Blue!

      Grown up name is Morgen Le Fae. Which is fun to say, but not when it’s cuddling time. So she’s also Baby Blue, which is impossible to say without a smile in our voice.

      Petfinder photo is about four weeks.

      The man gets his kitten hug is her age yesterday, three months.

      Mr WayofCats wanted a little panther girl. He lost his heart cat last year and the kitten fever was getting pretty high this summer. He asked me to pick one which would be close to him.

      He reports she is every bit the super-snuggler the foster mother said she was.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cervantes

      “But you’d think conservative populists who like to proclaim the GOP is becoming the real working-class party might look at these developments with a touch of alarm.” No, they won’t, because conservative populism has nothing to do with the actual impact of public policy on the economic well-being of people. It has to do entirely with racial and cultural resentments of white, mostly middle class people. They do not even perceive any connection between economic policy and their own lives, except that they are convinced the government take their money and gives it to undeserving others.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      OMG ya’ll, she’s a Devastator. Mr WayofCats is being ordered around again, and he’s very happy about it. Charming him right into well-trained obedience.

      Reply

