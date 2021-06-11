Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Our (President) Joe Meets BoJo

After all the ‘two bros together’ japery between Johnson & TFG over the last few years, it might’ve been considered unseemly for him to scramble like this…

But maybe (I’m told the British upper classes are sensitive about some things) he was just embarrassed he’d undercalculated on the traditional goodwill gift exchange:


Not quite Wikipedia-printout bad, apparently, but hardly in the same category as a custom bike…

  • Baud
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      You know TFG is stewing in impotent rage over what BoJo said about Biden and I’m totally here for it.

